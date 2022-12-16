Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused Berating Law Enforcement
Bail is set at $5000 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman who allegedly spit and cursed at Law Enforcement while being detained. Jennifer L, Thomas is charged with Discharging Bodily Fluids at Law Enforcement, Threats To Law Enforcement and Possession of Cocaine. Manitowoc Police responded to a disturbance at a...
seehafernews.com
What Happens After a Drug Bust? Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department Explains
Often, when a law enforcement agency makes a drug bust, a large amount of cash is seized along with the drugs and any weapons. But what happens to that money after the case is closed?. That is a question that was posed to Major Todd Cummings with the Manitowoc County...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
The Green Bay Police Department is looking into a shooting from early this morning. The Department was informed of the shooting in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, and a...
seehafernews.com
Woman Stabbed in Oshkosh, Police Investigating
Police in Oshkosh are looking into a stabbing incident from over the weekend. Officers were called to a business in the 800 block of Oregon Street just before 2:00 Saturday morning on a weapons call. When they arrived, officers found a woman had been stabbed during an altercation between several...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to Discuss Drug Court Today
There are only a few governmental meetings scheduled for this week in Manitowoc County, and one of them is taking place at 12:15 this afternoon. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Council will be meeting via Zoom, where they will get an update on the Drug Court, including the current participation. They...
seehafernews.com
Two Weeks Remaining For FORWARD Grant Requests
A spokesman for the FORWARD Endowment said there are less than two weeks left on submitting grant applications for 2022. Dean Halverson is Chairman of the Gift Committee for Friends of Resources, Wildlife, and Recreational Development, founded by the Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game. Halverson said that FORWARD...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc City Council to Discuss Lighting Installation, Conduct Badge Pinning for New Officer
There are a pair of meetings on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Manitowoc Public Library Board of Directors which will gather at 5:00 this evening at the library. Then at 6:30, the Common Council will convene in the Council Chambers in City...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Board to Approve the Purchase of the Former Lakeside Foods Office Building
There are two governmental entities scheduled to hold meetings today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Personnel Committee, which will gather at 5:15 p.m. in the Heritage Center. They will give the public time to comment before discussing the possibility of a vacation extension for a Human Services Employee.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers City Council to Welcome New Police Chief
There is only one meeting on the docket this week in the City of Two Rivers. The City Council will be in the Council Chambers at 6:00 this evening where they will start by hearing the public’s input. City Manager Greg Buckley will start by welcoming the new Police...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Recycling Center Ready to Take Broken Christmas Lights
Every year it seems like a new strand of Christmas lights stops working. If that is the case, the Manitowoc County Recycling Center is willing to take them off of your hands for free. All you have to do is bring them to the Recycling Center Main office at 3000...
seehafernews.com
Paws Up Pet Rescue Donation Drive Ends Today
Today is the final day for people to drop off donations for Paws Up Pet Rescue. Each year Seehafer Broadcasting hosts a donation drive around Christmas for a different organization, and this year, that organization is Paws Up Pet Rescue. The Sheboygan-based group takes in pets from owners, and from...
seehafernews.com
32 Dogs Rescued from Commercial Breeders, Now In Shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee
The Wisconsin Humane Society is looking for new homes for 32 dogs and puppies which they rescued from large-scale commercial breeders. The canines were surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue Organization, and are now in shelters in Green Bay and Milwaukee. The Wisconsin Humane Society is performing medical and...
seehafernews.com
Woodland Dunes Director Voices Concern About Bald Eagle Nest Failure
The state of Wisconsin has undertaken the largest and most intensive Eagle Nest Watch program. That’s after bald eagle nests failed at an alarmingly high rate this past year. Jim Knickelbine, the Executive Director at Woodland Dunes Nature Center, told Seehafer News that the local preserve in Two Rivers...
seehafernews.com
Jeanette Amanda Kakuk
Jeanette Amanda Kakuk, age 89, of Manitowoc, died Tuesday evening December 13, 2022, at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. The former Jeanette Thielbar was born on April 11, 1933, in the Town of Mishicot, daughter of the late Harry and Ione (Zimmer) Thielbar. On July 9, 1955, Jeanette was married to Louis S. Kakuk at Crown Point, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2022.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Library Patrons Donate Hundreds of Books to “Best Gift Ever” Book Drive
The following article was submitted by Tony Plekan, a Public Services Associate with the Manitowoc Public Library. From November 7 through December 5, Manitowoc Public Library ran our “Best Gift Ever” book drive to collect new children’s books for needy families in our community. I am excited to let you know that the book drive was a big success! Thanks to donations from library patrons, we collected over 700 books for local kids! Manitowoc Public Library would like to thank everyone who donated to Best Gift Ever.
seehafernews.com
Sartori Ready to Bring in the New Year with Its Annual Big Cheese Drop
Everyone has their own traditions for bringing in the New Year. Some people watch the New York New Year’s Eve shows on TV, others gather with family, but people in the Plymouth area in Sheboygan County have their own unique traditions. For the past 16 years, Sartori Cheese has...
seehafernews.com
Portmann Leads Ships Gymnastics At Watertown Invite
Despite a pair of 5th place finishes by senior Raena Portmann Saturday, the Manitowoc Girls Gymnastics team placed 5th at the Watertown Invitational. The Ships totaled 121 points in the 6-school invite to finish ahead of Madison West. Portmann wound up 5th on vault and on bars, along with a 6th place in the all-around at 33.2.
seehafernews.com
MPL’s Therese Takes a Holiday Trip Down Memory Lane
The following article was submitted by Therese Horstketter, an Adult Services Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. It’s early October as I begin this article. It seems impossible, but we are back to my favorite time of the year. I love the colors, the huggy feel of a cozy sweater, or snuggling into a warm blanket in my chair. I open the blinds in our bedroom in the morning and there is a blaze of color from the tree directly across the street, framed in our window. Breathtaking. And a wonderful way to start a day.
Comments / 0