Calumet County, WI

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused Berating Law Enforcement

Bail is set at $5000 recognizance for a 40-year-old Manitowoc woman who allegedly spit and cursed at Law Enforcement while being detained. Jennifer L, Thomas is charged with Discharging Bodily Fluids at Law Enforcement, Threats To Law Enforcement and Possession of Cocaine. Manitowoc Police responded to a disturbance at a...
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

The Green Bay Police Department is looking into a shooting from early this morning. The Department was informed of the shooting in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, and a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Woman Stabbed in Oshkosh, Police Investigating

Police in Oshkosh are looking into a stabbing incident from over the weekend. Officers were called to a business in the 800 block of Oregon Street just before 2:00 Saturday morning on a weapons call. When they arrived, officers found a woman had been stabbed during an altercation between several...
OSHKOSH, WI
Two Weeks Remaining For FORWARD Grant Requests

A spokesman for the FORWARD Endowment said there are less than two weeks left on submitting grant applications for 2022. Dean Halverson is Chairman of the Gift Committee for Friends of Resources, Wildlife, and Recreational Development, founded by the Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game. Halverson said that FORWARD...
Two Rivers City Council to Welcome New Police Chief

There is only one meeting on the docket this week in the City of Two Rivers. The City Council will be in the Council Chambers at 6:00 this evening where they will start by hearing the public’s input. City Manager Greg Buckley will start by welcoming the new Police...
Paws Up Pet Rescue Donation Drive Ends Today

Today is the final day for people to drop off donations for Paws Up Pet Rescue. Each year Seehafer Broadcasting hosts a donation drive around Christmas for a different organization, and this year, that organization is Paws Up Pet Rescue. The Sheboygan-based group takes in pets from owners, and from...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Woodland Dunes Director Voices Concern About Bald Eagle Nest Failure

The state of Wisconsin has undertaken the largest and most intensive Eagle Nest Watch program. That’s after bald eagle nests failed at an alarmingly high rate this past year. Jim Knickelbine, the Executive Director at Woodland Dunes Nature Center, told Seehafer News that the local preserve in Two Rivers...
WISCONSIN STATE
Jeanette Amanda Kakuk

Jeanette Amanda Kakuk, age 89, of Manitowoc, died Tuesday evening December 13, 2022, at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. The former Jeanette Thielbar was born on April 11, 1933, in the Town of Mishicot, daughter of the late Harry and Ione (Zimmer) Thielbar. On July 9, 1955, Jeanette was married to Louis S. Kakuk at Crown Point, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2022.
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc Library Patrons Donate Hundreds of Books to “Best Gift Ever” Book Drive

The following article was submitted by Tony Plekan, a Public Services Associate with the Manitowoc Public Library. From November 7 through December 5, Manitowoc Public Library ran our “Best Gift Ever” book drive to collect new children’s books for needy families in our community. I am excited to let you know that the book drive was a big success! Thanks to donations from library patrons, we collected over 700 books for local kids! Manitowoc Public Library would like to thank everyone who donated to Best Gift Ever.
MANITOWOC, WI
Portmann Leads Ships Gymnastics At Watertown Invite

Despite a pair of 5th place finishes by senior Raena Portmann Saturday, the Manitowoc Girls Gymnastics team placed 5th at the Watertown Invitational. The Ships totaled 121 points in the 6-school invite to finish ahead of Madison West. Portmann wound up 5th on vault and on bars, along with a 6th place in the all-around at 33.2.
WATERTOWN, WI
MPL’s Therese Takes a Holiday Trip Down Memory Lane

The following article was submitted by Therese Horstketter, an Adult Services Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library. It’s early October as I begin this article. It seems impossible, but we are back to my favorite time of the year. I love the colors, the huggy feel of a cozy sweater, or snuggling into a warm blanket in my chair. I open the blinds in our bedroom in the morning and there is a blaze of color from the tree directly across the street, framed in our window. Breathtaking. And a wonderful way to start a day.
MANITOWOC, WI

