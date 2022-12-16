Read full article on original website
Related
US stocks jumps as upbeat earnings from Nike show resilient consumer spending
Nike jumped 13% in early Wednesday trades after the company said footwear and apparel sales rose 25% and 4% in the quarter, respectively.
Hybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Global seed maker Syngenta will release a new type of wheat developed with complex cross-breeding techniques in the United States next year, beating out rival companies that are also trying to develop higher yielding wheat at a time of diminishing global grain supplies.
Comments / 0