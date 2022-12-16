NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street but remain mostly lower for the week as investors continue to worry that a recession is on the way. The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% in the early going Wednesday but is still slightly negative for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1% with a lot of help from Nike, which soared 15% after reporting results for its latest quarter that trounced analysts’ estimates. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.4%. Treasury yields were a bit lower. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Oil prices rose.

