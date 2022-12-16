Read full article on original website
US stocks jumps as upbeat earnings from Nike show resilient consumer spending
Nike jumped 13% in early Wednesday trades after the company said footwear and apparel sales rose 25% and 4% in the quarter, respectively.
Wall Street opens higher but remains lower for the week
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street but remain mostly lower for the week as investors continue to worry that a recession is on the way. The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% in the early going Wednesday but is still slightly negative for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1% with a lot of help from Nike, which soared 15% after reporting results for its latest quarter that trounced analysts’ estimates. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.4%. Treasury yields were a bit lower. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Oil prices rose.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
