Springfield Central football underclassmen ready to compete at U.S. Army combine: ‘It’ll only get me better”

Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mould Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Westfield preschool staff, families laud pilot program for full-day classes
WESTFIELD — Southampton Road Elementary School Principal Mary Cieplik introduced preschool teachers Colleen Murphy, who teaches three-year-olds, and Christina Doherty, who teaches four-year-olds, to speak to the School Committee on Dec. 19 about the full-day pilot preschool program in the school. The full-day preschool is free to families this...
Jersey Mike’s Subs grows fan base in Central Massachusetts
SHREWSBURY – Tyler Tombs discovered Jersey Mike’s Subs as a child growing up on the Jersey Shore and has remained a fan for so long, he decided to join the franchise and open his own shops. “I started eating Jersey Mike’s sandwiches at age five and became a...
Toy for Joy 2022: Springfield’s Park Edge tree lighting helps inspire Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s generosity
There’s nothing like a Christmas tree lighting to get everyone in the spirit of the holidays. Just ask Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi. As if he were Santa personified, the sheriff sprang into action at Friday night’s Park Edge Christmas tree lighting in Springfield. The sheriff donated $1,000...
Single-family residence sells for $286,500 in South Hadley
Dora Shick and Michael Peterson acquired the property at 85 Pearl Street, South Hadley, from Kristin S Loiko and Steven Pelletier on Nov. 30, 2022. The $286,500 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $276. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Single-family residence sells for $250,000 in Ware
Jonathan Chute and Elisa Tucker chute acquired the property at 694 West Main Street, Ware, from Timothy R Mundell and Jessica M Mundell on Nov. 30, 2022. The $250,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $193. The property features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit sits on a 5.3-acre lot.
Free Covid-19 testing site at Eastfield Mall announces holiday hours
Because of lab closures, the drive-through COVID-19 testing site at Springfield’s Eastfield Mall will have closures and limited hours surrounding the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, according to medical transportation provider American Medical Response and Helen Caulton-Harris, Springfield Health and Human Services commissioner. Typically, the “Stop the Spread”...
LEGO Convention in Springfield rescheduled to make it bigger and better
Springfield's first-ever LEGO convention in August 2023 at the MassMutual Center has been rescheduled to a later date.
Single family residence sells for $230,000 in East Longmeadow
Maryann Spillane and Dennis Spillane bought the property at 208 Westwood Avenue, East Longmeadow, from Agnes M Est Dion on Dec. 1, 2022, for $230,000 which works out to $159 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 28,693 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Palmer School Committee discusses finance audit following MassLive report
Following a MassLive investigation into confidentiality agreements signed at Palmer public schools in the last six years — which found one former teacher was paid out a $25,000 settlement — school committee members are exploring the idea of a forensic audit of the school district’s finances. At...
State Rep. Stephen Kulik recalled as ‘decent man,’ who rose above politics for common good
If there is a constant in the way in which Stephen Kulik is remembered, it’s for a being a “decent man,” one who was devoted to public service and the common good. Humble, kind, patient are among the adjectives used to describe the man who at one point in his 25 years on Beacon Hill represented more than 20 small towns in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
Can a $180,000 lighting project make this Northampton bridge a gateway to a left-out part of town?
Northampton leaders hope a roughly $180,000 project to illuminate and refurbish an iconic city bridge can be the needed spark that spreads foot traffic and attention to businesses they say have been somewhat cut off from the city’s downtown district. The bridge that stands between the main area of...
Fun City Trampoline Park receives special permit approval
SPRINGFIELD – The indoor amusement chain Fun City Trampoline Park received a special permit to develop a new location at 1377 Liberty St. during the council’s Dec. 12 meeting. The development will be occurring within walking distance from the already-operational trampoline park, Bounce Trampoline Sports, at 1250 St. James St.
Wood-n-Tap to open in West Springfield in February; begins hiring
Wood-n-Tap, a Connecticut restaurant with nine locations, is opening its first Massachusetts location in February. The Wood-n-Tap website states the new West Springfield location will be opening in February. However, it doesn’t state a specific day. It will be opening at the former Carrabba’s Italian Grill, which is located...
Single family residence sells for $262,000 in Springfield
Jose Ponce santamaria and Selena Hernandez bought the property at 301 Holcomb Road, Springfield, from Rt Kokoleka on Dec. 2, 2022. The $262,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $273. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 10,001-square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
