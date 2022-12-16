FTX (FTT) facing backlash over business practices. FTX (FTT) is a cryptocurrency exchange that was founded in 2019 by Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of Alameda Research. While FTX (FTT) has gained popularity among traders due to its advanced trading tools and low fees, the company has faced its fair share of challenges in recent months. One major issue for FTX (FTT) has been the significant drop in its token value. In early 2021, FTX Token (FTT) reached an all-time high of around $80, but it has since plummeted to just over $5 as of December 2021. This dramatic price drop can be attributed to a variety of factors, including market saturation and competition from other exchanges. Additionally, FTX (FTT) has faced criticism over its business practices. The company has been accused of insider trading and manipulating the market, leading to an investigation by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). While the investigation is ongoing, these allegations have certainly contributed to the overall decline in the value of the FTX Token (FTT). The current FTX Token (FTT) price is $1.05, with a 24-hour trading volume of $9,438,333.

6 HOURS AGO