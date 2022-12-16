Read full article on original website
From dreams to reality: P2PBET launches a world-first blockchain betting ecosystem
People who love betting can be divided into 2 categories: lucky and unlucky. This all comes from the fact that traditional betting is not transparent and the industry itself happened to become gimmicky and controlled by certain people. However, it’s always attractive for users to try their luck fighting for a big prize and that’s why betting will remain on the stage for centuries to come.
Big Eyes Coin’s Well-Laid Plan Is Setting It Ahead Of The Sandbox And Tezos
The stability and acceptance of a token are directly linked with its community’s health. The community is responsible for spreading information about the token through general social interactions. The token loses its value if there is no community to use it. Several cryptocurrency initiatives have become well-known with the...
Medieval Empires (MEE) Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC on December 19
Medieval Empires will be listed on MEXC Global on December 19 ,12:00 (UTC). Users are able to trade its native token MEE(MEE/USDT).Along with the listing,MEXC launched a deposit MEE to share a 1,000 MX rewards campaign. Medieval Empires is an elaborate, multi-player online strategy game set in what is now...
Begin Your Life Changing Journey Into The Metaverse With Decentraland And Dogeliens
It’s relatively easy to say that the development of the Metaverse has to be one of the most ingenious creations of man yet. With cryptocurrency’s involvement in this virtual space concept, many enthusiasts are finding themselves at loss with what token to stand with, which is reasonable, considering how full the market is.
Gleec BTC Exchange Acquires Blocktane to Expand Into the ‘Crypto-friendly’ Brazilian Market
Gleec BTC Exchange has today announced the strategic acquisition of Brazilian-based exchange platform, Blocktane. The move comes a few days after Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies passed a law to legalize the use of crypto payments within the country. According to the press release, Gleec BTC Exchange will acquire Blocktane’s...
Casino 2020 Sister Sites – Best Sites Like Casino 2020
One of the best gambling sites is Casino 2020, which offers international players from several locations with enjoyable games, 24/7 support, and a fantastic opportunity for leveraging your gameplay to earn significant rewards and promotions. We’ve compiled a list of the leading Casino 2020 sister sites to get the most out of your next gaming experience.
Three Most Promising Crypto Investments For 2023 Are Tron (TRX), Polygon (MATIC), and Flasko (FLSK)
In recent months, the cryptocurrency market’s performance has been rather volatile. In the past, few cryptocurrencies suffered huge downtrends. But now, most of them, notably Tron (TRX) and Polygon (MATIC), have been having many challenges. Many new state-of-the-art cryptocurrencies appear to meet this need. One example is Flasko. Investors...
SFUSD Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 14, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SFUSD on December 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SFUSD/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a stable coin which is pegged to the value of...
FTX (FTT) and Ripple (XPR) Battle On, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Leads the Way as Top Crypto Token
FTX (FTT) facing backlash over business practices. FTX (FTT) is a cryptocurrency exchange that was founded in 2019 by Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of Alameda Research. While FTX (FTT) has gained popularity among traders due to its advanced trading tools and low fees, the company has faced its fair share of challenges in recent months. One major issue for FTX (FTT) has been the significant drop in its token value. In early 2021, FTX Token (FTT) reached an all-time high of around $80, but it has since plummeted to just over $5 as of December 2021. This dramatic price drop can be attributed to a variety of factors, including market saturation and competition from other exchanges. Additionally, FTX (FTT) has faced criticism over its business practices. The company has been accused of insider trading and manipulating the market, leading to an investigation by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). While the investigation is ongoing, these allegations have certainly contributed to the overall decline in the value of the FTX Token (FTT). The current FTX Token (FTT) price is $1.05, with a 24-hour trading volume of $9,438,333.
Cardano (ADA) and Stellar (XLM) Prices Present Buying Opportunity, Investors Flock to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) During Momentus Presale
The crypto market is full of volatility and speculation. Many investors have lost money by investing in projects that turned out to be scams or failed to live up to their potential. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new project that aims to create a more stable and sustainable ecosystem for cryptocurrencies. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has taken the $13.5 billion dollar venture capital and crowdfunding market by storm with the presale price already rallying 655% since its arrival.
Dogeliens Could Be the Best Meme Coin Option Ahead of 2023, As Stellar Could Experience Price Increase
Meme coins are great portfolio additions. Adding the right one could improve your wealth more than you can imagine due to their high possibility of experiencing a huge price surge. Market analysts believe that meme coins may continue their great run in the coming year, neglecting the current setback caused by the unfavorable market. This indicates that some meme coins could experience price surge like DOGE and SHIB did in the last bull run.
Shiba Inu Welcomes 10,000 New Holders, Can SHIB Keep Up The Momentum?
Despite the market downturn, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is still seeing growth in terms of its holder base. The meme coin maintains its position as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies as its total holder count has now crossed 1.26 million. 10,000 New Shiba Inu Holders Added. In a time when...
Big Eyes Coin Raises $11.4 Million in its Presale while Solana And Toncoin Struggle To Recover
The year 2022 saw a major drop in the crypto market. The recent crypto market crash dramatically reduced the value of all major cryptocurrencies. Therefore, to realize fair profits, meme coins seem to be a better option than altcoins like Solana (SOL) and Toncoin (TON), according to many crypto experts, because of the hype surrounding them. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme cryptocurrency currently in the seventh stage of presale and is about to launch. It is expanding as it prepares to launch. Moreover, the team decided to give away $250,000 to one lucky participant in the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) competition, so there is a lot up for grabs.
Metacade Beta Round Selling Out Due to High Interest – Could MCADE Be a Metaverse Leading Project?
The metaverse is full of highly sought-after investment opportunities. It is a global center of innovation, leveraging new technologies to enhance players’ gaming experience worldwide. Metacade (MCADE) is a prime example of a project that can deliver this functionality to its fullest extent. It has raised over $1 million...
Ethereum (ETH) Will Overtake Bitcoin, At Least Temporarily: Analysts Predict
While the bear market is still in full swing, several experts are currently discussing when the “flippening” will happen. Flippening is described as the scenario where another cryptocurrency overtakes Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of market capitalization. Ethereum is considered the most likely option by many crypto investors –...
Why should Toon Finance (TFT) Big Eyes (BIG) Dogecoin (DOGE) be on your list for 2023?
Are you looking to decentralize your financial life in 2023 and capitalize on the opportunities that defi has to offer? Toon Finance has all the answers!. Toon Finance is a crypto project that warrants close attention for investors this 2023. Toon Finance brings a unique combination of features to the blockchain world, including its NFTs, DeFi capabilities, and trading features.
XRP And Cryptoons Show The Progress Of Blockchain Technology In The Crypto Market
Growth in the crypto market is one of the few things that truly excite crypto enthusiasts. This is because growth is an excellent pointer to profits and continuous value addition. This means that crypto users and investors are constantly on the lookout for coins and crypto assets that have the potential to become huge in the market.
LBank Exchange Will List CRACLE (CRA) on December 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 19, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CRACLE (CRA) on December 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on December 20, 2022. Creating a new...
Tron Snags 2nd Place In TVL – What Does This Mean For Its Price?
The native currency of the Tron network, TRX, is one of the few cryptocurrencies in the current altcoin market to experience a price hike. As of this writing, TRX has gained 0.2% on a daily basis, with a 6.1% increase seen on a monthly timeframe. A recent development might have...
Can Ethereum Prevent More Losses As Altcoin King ETH Slips 7% In Last 7 Days?
Further pain was inflicted on the markets as major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum slipped on macroeconomic pressures and other factors. As of time of writing, the top altcoin Ether has lost nearly 7% in the weekly timeframe. This is reflected in the other altcoins as most, if not all, move...
