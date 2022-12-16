Belton police shoot, kill man who was allegedly armed

BELTON, Mo. — A 25-year-old Belton man is dead in an overnight police shooting. Officers said the man pointed a gun at police after he was tased.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is now investigating the Thursday evening shooting.

Leading up to the shooting, police were responding to an armed disturbance call near Hargis Street and Scott Avenue. According to their reports, 25-year-old William Blakely was at a home with a handgun, refused commands from police, and the situation escalated from there.

Neighbors living on Hargis Street said they heard the shots. Bullet holes can be seen in the home police responded to as well as the house next door.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said they’re now analyzing the actions of Belton police, their approach and the ineffective tasing before the shooting.

“If he had a really big thick coat that taser might not have been as effective, as it’s not necessarily designed to penetrate multiple layers of clothing,” said Bell, acknowledging that he had not yet learned what Blakely was wearing during the situation.

“I don’t know how many bullets were exchanged. I’m not even sure if the suspect got a shot off or not. I don’t know,” Bell said. “What I was told, though, was one officer was the one directly involved in firing his firearm.”

It’s still a distressing moment for people living nearby.

“He had like a little business. He would mow several peoples lawns,” one neighbor said of the man killed. “He was just like a part of the neighborhood. He helped his neighbors out.”

“That’s horrible. He’s got a daughter, too,” she said.

Bell said that it’s possible that a woman and child were in the home at the time of the shooting, but he said the highway patrol is still investigating.

