SPRING VALLEY, WI – The Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a nice R.S.V.P. Holiday dinner on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Spring Valley Community Center with 51 reservations for the catered dinner confirmed. The evening began with the Summertime Barbershop Quartet providing easy listening for the 5:00 p.m. Social Hour prior to the buffet meal at 6:30 p.m. The Social Hour featured beverages by Badger Liquor and Bills Distributing via Sneakers Bar and Restaurant. Don Haack was the acting pour master. The dinner also included the people’s choice “Award of Excellence” presentation to a well-deserved local business.

SPRING VALLEY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO