mygateway.news
News from Elmwood Schools
ELMWOOD, WI – The Elmwood School District students have been busy this season! The Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams placed in 14 different events at the Boyceville tournament held on December 3, 2022. A ceremony for students of Elmwood, Plum City and Ave Maria schools was held...
mygateway.news
SV Chamber of Commerce hosts Holiday dinner and award presentation
SPRING VALLEY, WI – The Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a nice R.S.V.P. Holiday dinner on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Spring Valley Community Center with 51 reservations for the catered dinner confirmed. The evening began with the Summertime Barbershop Quartet providing easy listening for the 5:00 p.m. Social Hour prior to the buffet meal at 6:30 p.m. The Social Hour featured beverages by Badger Liquor and Bills Distributing via Sneakers Bar and Restaurant. Don Haack was the acting pour master. The dinner also included the people’s choice “Award of Excellence” presentation to a well-deserved local business.
mygateway.news
‘Milk and Cookies with Santa’ welcomed 300 to Maple Grove Dairy
RURAL ELMWOOD, WI – Maple Grove Dairy and the Pierce County Milk Marketing Board collaborated on the now traditional “Milk and Cookies with Santa” on Saturday, December 3, 2022. This family friendly event is an open to the public visit to a working dairy farm with a holiday theme and a chance for kids to visit with Santa Claus (Duane Vorwald).
