Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spmetrowire.com
James L. Laska, 81
James L. Laska of Stevens Point, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2022, at the age of 81. James was born August 2, 1941, to Leo and Esther (née Berna) Laska in Stevens Point. He attended area schools and graduated from Pacelli High School in 1959. He then attended UWSP for a year and a half when he decided to join the U.S. Army in 1961. For the next three years, he proudly served with the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. During that time, he was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and Fort Kobbe and Fort Amador, both in the Panama Canal Zone. In February 1964, he was honorably discharged.
spmetrowire.com
UW-Stevens Point names vice chancellor for university advancement
A higher education leader with fundraising, external relations, and teaching experience has been selected as the next vice chancellor for University Advancement at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. William Broussard will also serve as chief executive officer of the UWSP Foundation. A member of the chancellor’s leadership team, he begins....
spmetrowire.com
Laverne Marie Newby, 79
Laverne Marie Newby, age 79, of Stevens Point, passed away at Marshfield Medical Center on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, after a brief illness. Laverne was born on January 13, 1943, to the late Vincent and Florence (née Koscielski) Przybylski. She was a lifelong resident of Stevens Point, graduating from Maria High School in 1961.
hubcitytimes.com
Marshfield aldermen reject restaurant funding request
MARSHFIELD — If a local developer’s group moves ahead with plans to put a new steakhouse in downtown Marshfield, the city will not participate in its funding. During the closed-session portion of the Dec. 13 meeting of the Common Council, Marshfield aldermen voted 6-3 against continuing further discussions regarding assistance for the proposed downtown development. Alderman Pete Hendler – who was present for the public portion of the council meeting – did not attend the closed session, and therefore did not vote on the motion. The decision was made public Dec. 16, when the minutes of the full meeting were released as part of the agenda packet for the Common Council’s Dec. 20 meeting.
spmetrowire.com
City to hold primary election on Feb. 21
The city of Stevens Point has scheduled a primary for the April election. Stevens Point does not automatically hold a primary election if three or more candidates run for the same office. Prior to each municipal election, the city council votes on whether or not to hold a primary, which eliminates some candidates from the regular ballot.
spmetrowire.com
Column: Passing along some gratitude this holiday season
Especially for parents of younger school-age children, few things can be more annoying and inconvenient than a snow day at school. This week the Stevens Point School District had two such days where classes were canceled. These periods constituted the two planned weather event days built into the annual calendar.
spmetrowire.com
FEDDICK-GOODWIN LAW OFFICE, S.C. -VS- XAO VUE
FEDDICK-GOODWIN LAW OFFICE, S.C. You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following small claims court:. Wood County Courthouse. Telephone Number...
spmetrowire.com
Police & Sheriff calls, Dec. 16-18
Trespassing: Stevens Point police were called to the 1200 block of Main St. at 8:49 a.m. when someone reported homeless people "hanging out i...
WSAW
2 injured, 1 in custody following Stevens Point assault
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody in the Portage County Jail after an assault early Tuesday morning. Just before 2 a.m., Officers from the Stevens Point Police Department, UW-Stevens Point Police Department, the Portage County Sheriff’s Department and paramedics from the Stevens Point Fire Department, were dispatched to a home in the 2500 block of Minnesota Avenue.
Arctic blast, then potential blizzard headed toward Wausau this week
A major winter storm system is headed for Wisconsin including Wausau and Marathon County, with potential blizzard conditions snarling travel as the holiday weekend approaches. The National Weather Service says the intensifying storm system is expected to track from the Plains to the Great Lakes region during the middle to latter part of the week. Several inches of snow is possible from late Wednesday through Thursday, with additional snow from Thursday night into Friday and up to 50 mph wind gusts, resulting in near-blizzard conditions.
spectrumnews1.com
Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday
WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
Wausau area obituaries December 12, 2022
Adam Owen Spiegel, age 36, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Adam was born on July 22, 1986 in Wausau to Kent and Christine (Philipp) Spiegel. He graduated from Wausau West in 2004 and went on to attend college in Duluth and Milwaukee. He worked beside his dad at Rib Mountain Greenhouse.
onfocus.news
Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin's own Grace Stanke crowned as Miss America 2023
Grace Stanke of Wausau is now Miss America 2023. She was crowned at the competition Thursday after three action-packed nights showcasing talent, interview skills, and social impact achievements.
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Right lane back open on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports the crash on I-41 northbound in Outagamie County has been cleared. The right lane is now opened to motorists, and traffic seems to be moving steadily on I-41 at WIS 125, better known as College Avenue. The...
spmetrowire.com
Portage Co. DA secures stalking conviction against repeat offender
A Stevens Point man this week was convicted on charges of stalking and bail-jumping following a one-day jury trial.
spmetrowire.com
Iron Bull’s adventure challenge hits Portage Co. in May
Portage Co. will host its first Iron Bull adventure challenge in May. Iron Bull, a nonprofit organization based in Marathon Co...
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
Comments / 0