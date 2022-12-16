ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkok.com

Here. For Good. ‘Huge Help’ for Lewisburg Grandmother

LEWISBURG – It takes a lot for Heather Edison, 45, of Lewisburg to ask others for help. But this holiday season, she says family and friends suggested she turn to the Here. For Good. campaign. “That was my first time. I usually don’t do stuff like that. I feel...
LEWISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Caring for Kids Getting Help, More Funding Needed Shikellamy

SUNBURY – The Caring for Kids program in the Shikellamy School District is getting some help from the community, but more long term help is needed and State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) is hoping to find a more permanent solution. The program provides meals for needy students in the district through the weekend.
SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

Crash in Union County Injures Northumberland County Man

WINFIELD – In Union County, a one car crash near the Route 15/CSVT interchange injured a man from Northumberland County. State police tell us, 36-year-old Roger Rosancrans of Sunbury was driving north on Route 15 near County Line Road. They say he crossed both soundbound lanes and hit an embankment.
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Northumberland, Montour County Law Enforcement Receive Grants

HARRISBURG – Law enforcement in Northumberland and Montour counties are receiving some state grant funding to through a new program designed to improve community safety and support their agencies. Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday funding for the following law enforcement agencies:. Northumberland County. Coal Township, $40,897. Milton Borough, $135,036.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family

LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
LEWISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Selinsgrove Police Officer Off the Job Over Messages

SELINSGROVE – A veteran Selinsgrove Borough police officer has been ‘removed from the schedule,’ with pay, after sending threatening text messages and emails to Chief Shanee Mitchell. Chief Mitchell tells WKOK, officer Scott Grove is now off the job after sending the messages last Wednesday. She says...
SELINSGROVE, PA
wkok.com

Parents Arrested After Male Found Dead in Danville Home

DANVILLE – The parents of a 27-year-old man are in police custody following an incident at their Danville home in July. Danville Police say arrested were Richard and Kristine Kortes, the parents of 27-year-old Adam Kortes. They are facing a felony charge of neglect of a care dependent person and other misdemeanor charges.
DANVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy