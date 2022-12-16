Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here. For Good. ‘Huge Help’ for Lewisburg Grandmother
LEWISBURG – It takes a lot for Heather Edison, 45, of Lewisburg to ask others for help. But this holiday season, she says family and friends suggested she turn to the Here. For Good. campaign. “That was my first time. I usually don’t do stuff like that. I feel...
White Deer Pike Closed Wednesday in Union, Northumberland County
NEW COLUMBIA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike / West Brimmer Avenue) will be closed tomorrow in White Deer Township, Union County and Watsontown, Northumberland County for a utility project. On Wednesday, December 21, White Deer Pike will be closed between Old...
Caring for Kids Getting Help, More Funding Needed Shikellamy
SUNBURY – The Caring for Kids program in the Shikellamy School District is getting some help from the community, but more long term help is needed and State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) is hoping to find a more permanent solution. The program provides meals for needy students in the district through the weekend.
Crash in Union County Injures Northumberland County Man
WINFIELD – In Union County, a one car crash near the Route 15/CSVT interchange injured a man from Northumberland County. State police tell us, 36-year-old Roger Rosancrans of Sunbury was driving north on Route 15 near County Line Road. They say he crossed both soundbound lanes and hit an embankment.
Northumberland, Montour County Law Enforcement Receive Grants
HARRISBURG – Law enforcement in Northumberland and Montour counties are receiving some state grant funding to through a new program designed to improve community safety and support their agencies. Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday funding for the following law enforcement agencies:. Northumberland County. Coal Township, $40,897. Milton Borough, $135,036.
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
Selinsgrove Police Officer Off the Job Over Messages
SELINSGROVE – A veteran Selinsgrove Borough police officer has been ‘removed from the schedule,’ with pay, after sending threatening text messages and emails to Chief Shanee Mitchell. Chief Mitchell tells WKOK, officer Scott Grove is now off the job after sending the messages last Wednesday. She says...
Parents Arrested After Male Found Dead in Danville Home
DANVILLE – The parents of a 27-year-old man are in police custody following an incident at their Danville home in July. Danville Police say arrested were Richard and Kristine Kortes, the parents of 27-year-old Adam Kortes. They are facing a felony charge of neglect of a care dependent person and other misdemeanor charges.
