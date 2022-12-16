Read full article on original website
Guy Bloom
5d ago
I didn't see him address the Wolf/Lavine kill order for nursing homes that accounted for half the COVID deaths in the US for the 5 states that implemented it.
Reply(5)
54
Bobby F
5d ago
He said he didn't play politics? He went to a BLM protest over a 911 memorial lighting. Record high vetos against our Republican majority reps also prove this. He also wanted to raise gas taxes?! We're already the highest gas taxed state. See, Democrats don't care about the working man whatsoever; only the politics they play as they shut down your hard earned busniesses, hand you a 20, and tell you to have a great day.
Reply
31
Tom Klase
4d ago
Just wait his little side kick will make things a living HELL for the working blue collar workers but YOU VOTED FOR HIM I DIDN'T
Reply(4)
28
Related
Questions remain about money in Pennsylvania legislative accounts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Just before relinquishing the Speaker’s gavel, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved tens of millions of dollars out of the Legislative Data Processing Center. Millions of more dollars were also moved out of the Speaker’s account. More than $52 million ended up in the Republican Leadership Account, which Cutler now controls. “We […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf reflects on COVID-19 decisions
HARRISBURG — As he prepares to leave office, Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s still turning over in his mind the decisions he made during the first, tumultuous months of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m going to be second-guessing myself until the day I die,” Wolf, a two-term Democrat, said...
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly to Pennsylvania residents. It came amid the […]
WTRF
This Week in Pennsylvania: Interview with Gov. Tom Wolf
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. This week’s episode features an exit interview with Governor Tom Wolf. Governor Wolf will speak about his tenure as the governor of Pennsylvania, and what his final message is to the residents of the Commonwealth.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
How are Pa. hospitals handling the worst flu season in years as covid-19 cases rise?
Hospitals around the United States are feeling pressure from multiple fronts: RSV cases among children have been up for months, overloading some pediatric units. The nation, including Pennsylvania, is in the midst of its worst flu season in years. Most recently, covid-19 cases have begun to climb. PennLive has been...
The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis
Democrats don't have a majority because the math doesn't work. But it might yet. The post The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Washington Examiner
Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand
Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/?partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department...
abc27.com
What do ‘resign-to-run’ laws do? Does Pennsylvania need them?
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Should elected officials have to give up their state government seats before they can run for a higher office? It may seem like a straightforward question, however, it is a question that Pennsylvanians have been asking for decades. On Election Day this year, voters elected 102...
wkok.com
PA Election Agency Move Ahead with Special Elections
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…. Pennsylvania’s statewide elections agency said in a court filing Friday that it is moving ahead with plans for special elections to fill three state House vacancies in early February unless a court orders otherwise. The Department of State and acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman submitted a 17-page response to Lancaster County Republican state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s lawsuit seeking to stop the Feb. 7 special elections in Pittsburgh-area districts held most recently by Democrats. Control of the House hangs in the balance after Democrats netted 12 seats in the November election, enough for a one-seat majority.
clsphila.org
Transition Paper: PA’s UC System Remains in Disarray and Is Not Prepared for a Recession.
Pennsylvania’s UC System No Longer Can Be Relied Upon to Serve Unemployed Workers. Traditionally, Pennsylvania’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) system was simple and effective. An unemployed worker went to an “unemployment office,” filed a claim, and got about the business of finding a new job. As a result of declining administrative funding, that system started to erode at the beginning of this century. However, the deficiencies and inequities of the UC system have gotten immeasurably worse since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Things to remember ahead of tax season for gig workers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — From rideshare drivers to dog walkers, gig workers are everywhere these days.One study from a few years ago found that they earn more in Pennsylvania than anywhere else in America. So, what is the situation now? "I would just say it's someone who capitalizes on opportunities," Uber driver Kyra Faust said.Faust has a business degree and used to have a 9-to-5 job, but not anymore. "When I actually went on maternity leave with my son nine years ago, I tried baking and I said, 'Hey, this is for me."Faust is one of many Pennsylvanians who were earning more...
thedickinsonian.com
Pennsylvania Election Results
Democrats in Pennsylvania outperformed expectations during the Nov. 8 elections, winning the U.S. Senate and Governor races and gaining control of the state House of Representatives. Both state-level Democratic candidates, Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, outperformed President Biden’s 2020 margin in Cumberland County and across the state. In the...
wccsradio.com
FLU NUMBERS CONTINUE TO RISE IN PA, INDIANA COUNTY
Flu numbers continue to increase at a rapid pace in Indiana County and across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania department of Health reports that 100,204 cases of influenza have been reported across Pennsylvania. 97,682 of those cases are type A influenza, while 2,404 cases are classified as type b and 118 cases are in the unknown category. The department says that seasonal influenza activity in the state is high and higher than at the same time last year. While the flu activity decreased slightly over the week that ended on December 10th, it is too soon to confirm if this was an early peak of the season. So far 20 deaths related to influenza have been reported during the season.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania health officials highlight mental health in schools
HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM)- The holidays can be a trying time of year when it comes to mental health for people of all ages. State education officials spent the day at a school in Halifax to remind students they do not have to struggle in silence. At the roundtable, Wolf administration...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis
Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis. Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to …. Pennsylvania Dept. of Health stresses testing to prevent babies from being born with Syphilis. Meals distributed in the holiday spirit of giving. Meals distributed in the holiday spirit...
LGBTQ+ Perspectives: We are no longer willing to just be tolerated | Opinion
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a new monthly column that will offer perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community. When I was offered the chance to write PennLive’s first column from the LGBTQ+ community, I felt excitement leavened with fear. I’m excited because, wow! Have we Central Pennsylvanians...
Cost For Running Christmas Lights In New York and Pennsylvania
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and the holiday lights are everywhere you look. I've seen some really nice displays lately, and some that must have taken a long time to set up. ABC-TV airs a competition with holiday lights to win a cash prize and trophy. The displays...
therecord-online.com
Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations
HARRISBURG, PA – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program.
abc27.com
Most valuable crops grown in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) – The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion in agricultural products in 2022. More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46.
kpq.com
Gov. Jay Inslee Announces $4 Billion Plan to Reduce Homelessness, But Would Need Voter Approval
Gov. Jay Inslee announced that his office is proposing a $4 billion plan to allocate more state funding towards housing solutions, but would require voter approval. On Dec. 14, Inslee proposed a statewide voter referendum that would raise $4 billion over the next six years, issuing bonds outside Washington’s debt limit.
Comments / 58