Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

First ever public menorah lighting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The community celebrated the first ever public Hanukkah menorah lighting in the City of Lake Charles. “This is the holiday of Hanukkah we are celebrating right now. A massive, big huge celebration for Lake Charles, Louisiana with a really great menorah coming from Chabad of Baton Rouge,” Rabbi Barry Weinstein said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of DeRidder releases update on broken water line

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A broken water line cause by a tree falling has left many in west DeRidder without water. The City of DeRidder issued a statement regarding the status of the repairs:. We were unable to make a repair to the existing line. The city has entered an...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Westlake city officials sworn into office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Westlake will start the new year with several new and familiar faces. Council members, the police chief and mayor were sworn in Tuesday evening. Hal McMillin will serve the city for the next four years, and he is hitting the ground running. His first order...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

18-year-old accused of Sulphur drive-by-shooting

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old from Sulphur has been arrested after being accused of a drive-by shooting near East Carlton St., according to the Sulphur Police Department. Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to the area in regard to a weapons complaint around 10:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole

Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Grand Cove hosts Christmas celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Grand Cove Nursing and Rehab Center celebrated Christmas with its residents. It was a chance for the residents to spend time with each other and family members as COVID prevented visitation before. A local band played as the residents received a gift and got to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Ferry remains closed due to Coast Guard, DOTD conducting tests

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Further delays are expected for the re-opening of the Cameron Ferry, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The DOTD is continuing to perform testing runs and programming work on the ferry, and no date has been set for it to begin transporting passenger vehicles. The...
CAMERON, LA
KPLC TV

DeRidder Social Security Office temporarily closes for renovations

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Social Security Office on 807 South Pine St. is scheduled to temporarily close for renovations beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The office is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 31, 2023. During the closure, DeRidder area residents can visit the Leesville office at 2100...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Many in west DeRidder without water

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in west DeRidder are without water after a tree fell on a water line, according to DeRidder City Hall. Workers were working to repair the line until 9:45 p.m. Monday, when flooded conditions made the work environment unsafe, DeRidder City Hall said. DeRidder City...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

LAKE CHARLES MENORAH LIGHTING

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

