Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive,...
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
Theft increases in Acadia Parish this holiday season
This holiday season the Grinch isn't the only one stealing Christmas. The Acadia parish Sheriff's Office warns people about protecting themselves; their homes and their possessions.
theadvocate.com
Judge 'abused' sentencing of Kaplan man convicted in 2017 killing of good Samaritan, appeals court says
Tyler Benoit, who was convicted of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the 2017 killing of “Good Samaritan” Christon Chaisson, will be resentenced after an appellate court ruled the trial judge’s 40-year sentence was excessive. Benoit, of Kaplan, was sentenced in February to 40 years in prison...
KPLC TV
Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
KPLC TV
First ever public menorah lighting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The community celebrated the first ever public Hanukkah menorah lighting in the City of Lake Charles. “This is the holiday of Hanukkah we are celebrating right now. A massive, big huge celebration for Lake Charles, Louisiana with a really great menorah coming from Chabad of Baton Rouge,” Rabbi Barry Weinstein said.
KPLC TV
City of DeRidder releases update on broken water line
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A broken water line cause by a tree falling has left many in west DeRidder without water. The City of DeRidder issued a statement regarding the status of the repairs:. We were unable to make a repair to the existing line. The city has entered an...
Louisiana State Police investigate two separate fatal crashes 45 minutes apart
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D is investigating two fatal accidents in Allen Parish that happened 45 minutes apart on Dec. 16.
KPLC TV
Westlake city officials sworn into office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Westlake will start the new year with several new and familiar faces. Council members, the police chief and mayor were sworn in Tuesday evening. Hal McMillin will serve the city for the next four years, and he is hitting the ground running. His first order...
KPLC TV
18-year-old accused of Sulphur drive-by-shooting
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old from Sulphur has been arrested after being accused of a drive-by shooting near East Carlton St., according to the Sulphur Police Department. Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to the area in regard to a weapons complaint around 10:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec....
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole
Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.
KPLC TV
Grand Cove hosts Christmas celebration
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Grand Cove Nursing and Rehab Center celebrated Christmas with its residents. It was a chance for the residents to spend time with each other and family members as COVID prevented visitation before. A local band played as the residents received a gift and got to...
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 10
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash on LA 10. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man died in a single-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, after his 2006 GMC Sierra left the roadway and flipped over. The Louisiana State Police reported on December 16, 2022, that at approximately...
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry remains closed due to Coast Guard, DOTD conducting tests
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - Further delays are expected for the re-opening of the Cameron Ferry, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. The DOTD is continuing to perform testing runs and programming work on the ferry, and no date has been set for it to begin transporting passenger vehicles. The...
KPLC TV
DeRidder Social Security Office temporarily closes for renovations
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Social Security Office on 807 South Pine St. is scheduled to temporarily close for renovations beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The office is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 31, 2023. During the closure, DeRidder area residents can visit the Leesville office at 2100...
Search of home leads to arrest of Welsh man
A Welsh man has been arrested after authorities found several drugs in his home, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
KPLC TV
Many in west DeRidder without water
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in west DeRidder are without water after a tree fell on a water line, according to DeRidder City Hall. Workers were working to repair the line until 9:45 p.m. Monday, when flooded conditions made the work environment unsafe, DeRidder City Hall said. DeRidder City...
KPLC TV
LAKE CHARLES MENORAH LIGHTING
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
State Fire Marshal’s Office offers safety tips for staying warm
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s cold now and it will be even colder by the end of the week. It’s important to stay warm safely, and watch out for fire hazards that could lead to deadly consequences. People use lots of different ways to warm themselves and...
Comments / 0