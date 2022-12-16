Louisiana Driver Killed in Crash Involving an 18-Wheeler on LA 12 After Being Struck by Utility Pole. Allen Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana Driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Allen Parish, Louisiana, on December 16, 2022, after a 1991 Peterbilt truck failed to stop in time and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe that had stopped to make a left turn. Powell was properly secured in the vehicle, but was fatally injured in the crash and declared deceased at the scene.

ALLEN PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO