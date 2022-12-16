Read full article on original website
Here. For Good. ‘Huge Help’ for Lewisburg Grandmother
LEWISBURG – It takes a lot for Heather Edison, 45, of Lewisburg to ask others for help. But this holiday season, she says family and friends suggested she turn to the Here. For Good. campaign. “That was my first time. I usually don’t do stuff like that. I feel...
Northumberland County Children and Youth Services hands out toys
SUNBURY, Pa. — There are toys everywhere at the United Lutheran Church near Sunbury, and organizers say this is only a fraction of what they started with. This is the annual toy distribution held by Northumberland County Children and Youth. "We were having families here getting diapers, winter coats....
Schuylkill Haven bakery expands
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
Christmas light display in Luzerne County
SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Light the Night at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is an immersive Christmas light experience. New this year is a mega tree that features more than 14,000 pixels making it one of the largest in the world. There's also marshmallow roasting, fire pits, and hot chocolate to...
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
Caring for Kids Getting Help, More Funding Needed Shikellamy
SUNBURY – The Caring for Kids program in the Shikellamy School District is getting some help from the community, but more long term help is needed and State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) is hoping to find a more permanent solution. The program provides meals for needy students in the district through the weekend.
‘Her heart was Shenandoah:’ Council remembers Eileen Burke
SHENANDOAH – Borough Council’s monthly meeting Monday began with a moment of silence in remembrance of one of their own. Councilwoman Eileen Burke passed away on Nov. 25 at the age of 67. She won a four-year seat on council in 2019. At the request of Mayor Andrew...
Parents of girl whose hair got caught in ticket machine files lawsuit
WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township couple filed a civil lawsuit in Luzerne County Court for injuries their daughter sustained when her hair got caught in a ticket machine while patronizing Chuck E. Cheese in Wilkes-Barre Township. The lawsuit filed last week by attorneys Melissa A. Scartelli and Kristin Mazzarella...
World of Little League Museum earns video storytelling award
For the fifth consecutive year, the World of Little League® Museum has taken home an ISHY Award, as presented by the International Sports Heritage Association (ISHA). The award-winning production, the “Seven Firsts” video feature, is one part of the overall Little League® Girls with Game Initiative. The award was presented in the category of Marketing Materials – Video/Audio Shorts. “On behalf of all of us at Little League and the...
White Deer Pike Closed Wednesday in Union, Northumberland County
NEW COLUMBIA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike / West Brimmer Avenue) will be closed tomorrow in White Deer Township, Union County and Watsontown, Northumberland County for a utility project. On Wednesday, December 21, White Deer Pike will be closed between Old...
State Police: Scam Nets Thieves $5,700 From Lewisburg Family
LEWISBURG — NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.
Elderly victims lose $7,220 in telephone scam
Lewisburg, Pa. — An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. The unknown suspect asked the victims to send money to cover costs associated with their win. The victims sent two checks, one for $5,770 and the other for $1,450. State police are reminding the public to be aware of such phone scams in which the winners are asked to send money.
Parents of Danville man charged for his death
Danville, Pa. — The parents of a Danville man who died on July 21 were charged for his death. Richard Kortes, 67, and Kristine Kortes, 59, of Danville, were arrested on felony charges of neglect of care of a dependent person for the death of 27-year-old Adam Kortes. The Montour County Coroner's Office announced on Tuesday that they had ruled Adam's death a homicide due to being physically restrained. An...
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
Man charged with 6th retail theft after allegedly stealing from Walmart
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man in Snyder County was charged for retail theft after he previously had been convicted five times for the same charges. John James Foster, 46, of Selinsgrove, was at the Walmart store in Monroe Township on Dec. 13 when he put several items in a backpack and walked out, according to Trooper Jacob Kozma of state police at Selinsgrove. When police arrived, they found Foster walking...
Caregiver allegedly caught using elderly patient’s ATM card
Lock Haven, Pa. — A caregiver allegedly took a 71-year-old man’s ATM card and used it to withdraw money from his account. Kiah Nafessah Kimberly Burton, employed with an agency called Family Care, was confronted by Lock Haven Police on Nov. 28 about the incident. The 27-year-old Burton told police she "didn’t have two pennies," but denied taking the card. The elderly accuser received a text message from him bank...
Man reports shed damage
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 63-year-old man reported a break-in at his shed in a rural part of Columbia County and now police are asking for the public's help in finding the culprit. The Myerstown man contacted State Police in Bloomsburg to report someone had damaged a shed he keeps in the woods north of Long Hollow Road in Beaver Township sometime between Sept. 11 and Nov. 4. The shed's doors, windows, and air vent were damaged. The doors are valued at $350, the windows at $400, and the air vent at $30. Anyone with information is asked to contact the barracks at 570-387-4261.
Three arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart thefts
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation, police say […]
Police alerted when woman makes claims about killing
Williamsport, Pa. — Staff at the Williamsport Hospital were alarmed when a woman entered and claimed “I did not kill my son” before walking out. Blythe Adrienne Demory pulled two knives from her waistband before pointing them at a security officer who followed her. Demory told him not to come any closer as he attempted to speak with her on November 26 near Campbell Street. Due to a public safety...
Pennsylvania State Police seize $50,000 worth of drugs in Berks County
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Berks County have arrested a man after $50,000 worth of drugs were seized. State Police say on November 30 Troopers contacted Darryl Metz Jr. regarding an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs. State Police say searches of Metz’s...
