WECT

Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go after packages left in unlocked cars or on porches. This year, many local sheriff’s offices are not seeing many of those cases. Brunswick, Bladen and Pender County sheriff’s officials say they haven’t had reports of many porch pirate cases. Leland Police have only had two cases of stolen packages in the last month.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington police investigating armed robbery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to a WPD spokesperson, officers responded to the Han-Dee Hugo’s located at 1746 Carolina Beach Road “in reference to an armed robbery of a business” on Dec. 19 at 11:53 p.m. Officials say...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pedestrian hit in late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle had shut down the southbound lanes on the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20. Wilmington Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man in Brunswick County is staying in a brand new home after suffering through several storms that damaged his trailer in Ocean Isle Beach. Charles Bennett has a new lease on life this holiday season after storms like Hurricanes Florence and Matthew tore through his old trailer, leaving behind mold and other damage.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Where to dispose of Christmas trees in New Hanover, Pender counties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover and Pender counties are providing ways for residents to dispose of their live Christmas trees. To help out residents of New Hanover County who don’t have trash and yard waste pickup from Wilmington, New Hanover County is partnering with Home Depot to provide free Christmas tree recycling from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WMBF

2 seriously injured in Myrtle Beach shooting; police investigating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach police confirmed that the shooting happened in the 300 block of Cedar Street, off Highway 501. Officers said when they arrived at the scene they found two people with life-threatening injuries. Police confirm there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County couple gets their new home just in time for Christmas

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A Brunswick County couple is one step closer to a new home for Christmas after their home was burned to the ground. Pearl and Lenwood Ballard’s new home is almost ready. The couple thought they had lost everything, but with the help of their neighbors, they are able to once again call a place home.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Governor pardons four people, including New Hanover man convicted of drug and firearm charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Eric Colburn was one of four people pardoned by Governor Roy Cooper on Dec. 20. Colburn was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, he is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has worked in finance for many years and has been an active volunteer in organizations supporting veterans and children.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 face drug charges after Myrtle Beach shooting investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are facing drug charges after an investigation into a shooting Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to police reports obtained by News13. Stephanie Lee Hamilton, 33, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and simple possession of marijuana, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Good Shepherd Center to host holiday toy giveaway Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Shepherd Center has announced that their Christmas Toy Giveaway will take place on Dec. 21. Per the announcement, the event will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Center at 811 Martin St. This free event will be open to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Town of Leland approves new development near Malmo Loop, supports multipath trail along Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with Criteria Development to acquire land along Highway 87 from Malmo Loop Farm Company. Per the agenda, this memorandum of understanding commemorates the discussions of the parties involved, the Town of Leland, Criteria Development,...
LELAND, NC

