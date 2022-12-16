Read full article on original website
WECT
Brother remembers Brunswick County man killed in hit-and-run
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - This holiday season has a touch of sadness for James David Whaley’s family after he was hit and killed on Old Ocean Highway nearly a month ago. Daniel Whaley has plenty of pictures and memories of his brother David. “I remember growing up, playing...
WECT
Judgment signed for nuisance abatement at properties in Brunswick County community
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Superior Court Judge R. Roupe has signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action to remedy disturbances and criminal activity related to properties on Carlon Road in the Longwood community. The order was signed on Thursday, Dec. 15. “These addresses have been...
WECT
Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go after packages left in unlocked cars or on porches. This year, many local sheriff’s offices are not seeing many of those cases. Brunswick, Bladen and Pender County sheriff’s officials say they haven’t had reports of many porch pirate cases. Leland Police have only had two cases of stolen packages in the last month.
WECT
Funeral plans set for deputy killed by DWI suspect, Cumberland County officials say
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area. Pop-up warming shelter to be set up in Wilmington this weekend, staff volunteers requested. Families displaced by mold to get new furniture thanks to partnership through Community Endowment. For some Wilmington families, this Christmas means another holiday season spent...
WECT
Man arrested on human trafficking charges after investigation in Wilmington area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following an investigation into human trafficking in the Wilmington area. The Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, comprised of law enforcement members from the FBI, NHCSO and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office,...
WECT
Wilmington police investigating armed robbery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to a WPD spokesperson, officers responded to the Han-Dee Hugo’s located at 1746 Carolina Beach Road “in reference to an armed robbery of a business” on Dec. 19 at 11:53 p.m. Officials say...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 8-year-old neutered male Plott Hound looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is an 8-year-old neutered male Plott Hound named Nemo. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as very happy and easy-going, though he can get vocal during meals. Nemo was turned into the shelter due to the death of...
WECT
Pedestrian hit in late-night traffic accident on Carolina Beach Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a pedestrian hit by a vehicle had shut down the southbound lanes on the 3800 block of Carolina Beach Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 20. Wilmington Police Department confirmed the pedestrian was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
WECT
Brunswick County man receives new home after years of mold, storm damage
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man in Brunswick County is staying in a brand new home after suffering through several storms that damaged his trailer in Ocean Isle Beach. Charles Bennett has a new lease on life this holiday season after storms like Hurricanes Florence and Matthew tore through his old trailer, leaving behind mold and other damage.
WECT
Where to dispose of Christmas trees in New Hanover, Pender counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover and Pender counties are providing ways for residents to dispose of their live Christmas trees. To help out residents of New Hanover County who don’t have trash and yard waste pickup from Wilmington, New Hanover County is partnering with Home Depot to provide free Christmas tree recycling from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.
WMBF
2 seriously injured in Myrtle Beach shooting; police investigating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach police confirmed that the shooting happened in the 300 block of Cedar Street, off Highway 501. Officers said when they arrived at the scene they found two people with life-threatening injuries. Police confirm there...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County couple gets their new home just in time for Christmas
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A Brunswick County couple is one step closer to a new home for Christmas after their home was burned to the ground. Pearl and Lenwood Ballard’s new home is almost ready. The couple thought they had lost everything, but with the help of their neighbors, they are able to once again call a place home.
WECT
Wilmington church to provide Christmas Eve meals to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pine Valley Methodist Church plans to serve thousands of meals to the community on Christmas Eve this year. Per a church release, prepared meals will be served starting at 8:30 a.m. at the church. They plan to serve dinner there at 6 p.m. as well.
WECT
Pop-up warming shelter to be set up in Wilmington this weekend, staff volunteers requested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that a pop-up shelter will be set up in Wilmington from Friday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 25. Per the announcement, the shelter will be open to anyone experiencing homelessness in Wilmington. It will provide respite from the low temperatures expected over the holiday weekend.
WECT
Governor pardons four people, including New Hanover man convicted of drug and firearm charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Eric Colburn was one of four people pardoned by Governor Roy Cooper on Dec. 20. Colburn was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001. According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, he is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has worked in finance for many years and has been an active volunteer in organizations supporting veterans and children.
2 face drug charges after Myrtle Beach shooting investigation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are facing drug charges after an investigation into a shooting Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to police reports obtained by News13. Stephanie Lee Hamilton, 33, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and simple possession of marijuana, […]
WECT
Good Shepherd Center to host holiday toy giveaway Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Shepherd Center has announced that their Christmas Toy Giveaway will take place on Dec. 21. Per the announcement, the event will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Center at 811 Martin St. This free event will be open to the...
WECT
Wilmington was home to ‘World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree’ for more than 80 years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Christmas tree New York’s Rockefeller Plaza may be the world’s most famous — but did you know the unofficial “World’s Largest Living Christmas Tree” called Wilmington home?. At its peak, the live oak stood at 75 feet tall and...
WECT
Town of Leland approves new development near Malmo Loop, supports multipath trail along Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Town Council unanimously approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with Criteria Development to acquire land along Highway 87 from Malmo Loop Farm Company. Per the agenda, this memorandum of understanding commemorates the discussions of the parties involved, the Town of Leland, Criteria Development,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police looking for man after suspicious incident on S. College Rd.
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police need your help finding a man involved in a a suspicious incident Thursday near the 300 block of S. College Road. Police say the man is described as being in his mid-40s to early 50s, approximately 200 lbs., and having a gray ponytail.
