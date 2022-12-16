Read full article on original website
Coldwater boys basketball drops 46-35 decision at Portage Northern
PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater lost to Portage Northern 46-35 in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Portage Northern Igloo. The Cardinals led 12-7 after the first quarter but were outscored 17-5 in the second and 12-6 in the third as the Huskies picked up their first win of the season.
CHS Boys Swim/Dive team defeats Charlotte, finish first in 10 of 12 events
CHARLOTTE, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Boys Varsity Swim and Dive team went into the holiday break on a positive note as they won at Charlotte 99-70 on Tuesday night. Coldwater won 10 of the 12 events and everyone pointed in the win. Cooper Otto won the 200 individual...
New Coldwater Rec Department sled library opens at Heritage Park
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the help of Ray Sebastian from the Kiwanis Club, the Coldwater Recreation Department has unveiled a new sled library at Heritage Park. The Kiwanis Sled Library gives people a chance to enjoy the Kiwanis Sledding Hill by borrowing a sled for free and returning it when they are done.
Over $100,000 worth of damage reported in Tuesday night Batavia Township fire
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A fire which broke out at a Batavia Township residence late Tuesday night caused over $100,000 worth of damage to three properties. Bronson Fire Chief Scott Wilber says Branch County Central Dispatch notified the Bronson firefighters of a fire in an attached garage at 147 West Garfield Road just before 11:00 p.m..
BUSINESS BEAT: Large turnout for first Chamber Jingle and Mingle since 2019
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone for coming out last Thursday evening to celebrate Christmas during the Chamber’s Jingle and Mingle at Bill’s Tap House which is located at the Coldwater Golf Course. There was a great turnout...
Fill enters into plea agreement following false Bronson High School bomb threat
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A former Bronson High School student entered into a plea agreement in Branch County Circuit Court on Monday after she was accused of making a false bomb threat at her school on March 9, 2022. 19-year-old Morgan Payge Fill entered a guilty plea to a...
Winter Storm Watch issued for major Christmas weekend storm with blizzard conditions
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Two years of curtailed Christmas celebrations due to COVID-19 and now a major winter storm is threatening to disrupt holiday plans this weekend. Branch, Hillsdale and St. Joseph Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday morning.
Weather alert from KCSO: Winter storm watch in effect Thursday through Saturday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office has posted an alert for a winter storm watch that’s in effect from Thursday afternoon, December 22 through Saturday evening, December 24. This alert, used verbatim, was issued on Tuesday, December 20. WHAT: Blizzard conditions possible. Total...
Commissioners accept Frontier county broadband proposal
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to accept a county broadband proposal from Frontier on Tuesday afternoon. Commissioner Tom Mathew voted no because he was not satisfied with the information gathered so far and more time was needed. County Administrator Bud Norman said there were seven submissions to the RFP the county sent out as a public-private partnership was being sought.
