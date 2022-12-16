COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to accept a county broadband proposal from Frontier on Tuesday afternoon. Commissioner Tom Mathew voted no because he was not satisfied with the information gathered so far and more time was needed. County Administrator Bud Norman said there were seven submissions to the RFP the county sent out as a public-private partnership was being sought.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO