ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Coldwater boys basketball drops 46-35 decision at Portage Northern

PORTAGE, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater lost to Portage Northern 46-35 in a non-conference boys basketball game at the Portage Northern Igloo. The Cardinals led 12-7 after the first quarter but were outscored 17-5 in the second and 12-6 in the third as the Huskies picked up their first win of the season.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

New Coldwater Rec Department sled library opens at Heritage Park

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the help of Ray Sebastian from the Kiwanis Club, the Coldwater Recreation Department has unveiled a new sled library at Heritage Park. The Kiwanis Sled Library gives people a chance to enjoy the Kiwanis Sledding Hill by borrowing a sled for free and returning it when they are done.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Over $100,000 worth of damage reported in Tuesday night Batavia Township fire

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A fire which broke out at a Batavia Township residence late Tuesday night caused over $100,000 worth of damage to three properties. Bronson Fire Chief Scott Wilber says Branch County Central Dispatch notified the Bronson firefighters of a fire in an attached garage at 147 West Garfield Road just before 11:00 p.m..
BRONSON, MI
wtvbam.com

Commissioners accept Frontier county broadband proposal

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to accept a county broadband proposal from Frontier on Tuesday afternoon. Commissioner Tom Mathew voted no because he was not satisfied with the information gathered so far and more time was needed. County Administrator Bud Norman said there were seven submissions to the RFP the county sent out as a public-private partnership was being sought.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy