Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'E.T.' model sells for $2.5M in Hollywood icon auction
A model of the title character used in filming Stephen Spielberg 1982 classic “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” has fetched an out-of-this-world price at auction. The mechatronic figure sold for $2.56 million to an undisclosed bidder this past weekend, according to Julien’s Auctions. It was the star attraction in an “Icons & Idols: Hollywood” auction presented by Julien’s and Turner Classic Movies Saturday and Sunday online and in Beverly Hills.
