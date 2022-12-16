A model of the title character used in filming Stephen Spielberg 1982 classic “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” has fetched an out-of-this-world price at auction. The mechatronic figure sold for $2.56 million to an undisclosed bidder this past weekend, according to Julien’s Auctions. It was the star attraction in an “Icons & Idols: Hollywood” auction presented by Julien’s and Turner Classic Movies Saturday and Sunday online and in Beverly Hills.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO