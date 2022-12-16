Read full article on original website
State is encouraging people to explore trails on New Year’s Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is encouraging people to use its trails on New Year’s Day. It’s part of the 12th First Day Hikes program. There are trails of all different lengths and some are volunteer-led. Here are some trails around the Rochester region and contact info.
Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
Woman arrested for DWI after car crashes into house on Earl Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is in custody after Rochester Police say she crashed her car into a house on Earl Street off Genesee Street. It happened just after midnight on Wednesday. Police say the car hit the house and other cars on the street and the woman took...
Rochester’s gas prices fall for another week as gas tax relief could end soon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The average gas price in Rochester has dropped for the fifth week in a row but it’s not dropping as much as the national average. Local gas prices ended the week at $3.57 per gallon, a 7 cent drop from the previous week. In the weeks before that, prices dropped by 6 cents, 2 cents, 6 cents, then 2 cents. Rochester has seen a trend of falling gas prices since mid-June, after prices hit an all-time record of $4.99 per gallon.
Light up Gates celebration held on Sunday
GATES, N.Y. — Neighbors in Gates lit up the town on Sunday night with the start of the annual “Light up Gates” celebration. This marks the 3rd year of the celebration. The event started during the COVID pandemic as an alternative way to celebrate the holidays safely.
Town hall meeting on Monday will discuss turning RG&E into a public utility
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Metro Justice will host a second town hall to discuss turning RG&E into a public utility company. The meeting is from 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the Gleason Auditorium of the Rochester Public Library on South Avenue. Members of the Rochester City Council are expected to...
Bullets hit home of 80-year-old on Weldon Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night at about 11:30 p.m. Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Weldon Street for a report of gunshots into a house. When officers got there, they found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area, and a house was struck several times. Several bullets entered the room of a woman in her 80s. She was not hit, and was not injured.
City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether to approve software to identify officers at risk of misconduct
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department is looking into buying a new tool that will help it identify officers that may be at risk of police misconduct. It’s called the “Benchmark Analytics First Sign” software. News10NBC talked to one church group that supports the program,...
Former employee arrested after Unity Hospital went into lockdown on Tuesday
GREECE, N.Y. — A former employee caused a lockdown on Tuesday at Unity Hospital in Greece. Authorities say Quentin Bowens, 31 of Rochester, threatened his former boss while already on parole for making a terroristic threat. He was a contract worker and had just been fired on Friday. The...
Man shot inside his car on Troup Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was shot on Troup Street early Monday morning. It happened just after midnight near Troup Street Park. Police say a man in his 30s was driving when someone from another car fired a gun at him, hitting the victim in the upper body. The...
Local events honoring Hanukkah
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hanukkah began on Sunday, December 18 and runs through Monday, December 26. Here is a list of celebrations around the Rochester area to honor the Jewish holiday. The Parade, with Car Menorahs, Hanukkah Flags and police and fire truck escort, will begin at 3:00 p.m. (lineup...
City Council passes three measures to reform Police Accountability Board
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City Council on Tuesday night passed three measures aimed at reforming the Rochester Police Accountability Board. This after months of chaos within the PAB. The first measure requires training for all PAB staff and board members. Second imposes a moratorium on spending and continues a hiring...
Area non-profit partners with local high school athletes to provide gifts for hospital patients
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Thursday Primetime585, along with volunteering athletes, delivered $6,500 in coats and 450 toys to all Sickle Cell patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital for Christmas. In addition, the organization, and its volunteer athletes, donated additional toys to restock the toy chest on the Sickle Cell unit at GCH.
RPD needs public’s help identifying man who may have information on shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are looking for a man whom they believe may have information about a shooting earlier month. That shooting on Dec. 3rd on Monroe Avenue left the victim with life-altering injuries, according to police. They have release two photos of the man they are hoping to...
First Alert Forecast: Quiet through Thursday, then bitter cold, snow and wind arrive in WNY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The next 24-48 hours will be fairly uneventful. In fact, winter arrives on Wednesday, and we’ll welcome it in with some sun and temperatures above freezing. Thursday will also be fairly mild with a few rain showers developing later in the afternoon. Some wet snow showers are possible south, but we won’t see anything accumulating. Rain picks up Thursday night into Friday morning, with temperatures likely rising into the lower 40s early Friday morning. Our temperatures will plunge into the 20s and even teens by Friday afternoon and evening. We’ll have a flash freeze as water on roads quickly ices over. To add to this, we’ll likely see a few inches of accumulating snow on top of that ice. The roads on Friday afternoon and evening will be quite icy and slick. Winds will be picking up quickly, with some damaging gusts possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. A Yellow Alert goes into effect for Friday and Saturday, travel will become tricky, if not dangerous at times. The lake effect machine begins to crank, with heavy lake effect snow west of Rochester, compliments of Lake Erie.
Wayne County woman accused of abusing dog
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – A Clyde woman is facing charges of animal abuse. The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says a dog belonging to Michelle Diaz, 38, suffered a broken jaw, and that Diaz never sought medical help. The dog was unable to eat for four days because of his injury, and Diaz knew it, according to deputies.
First Alert Forecast: Calm weather now, but a Yellow Alert is posted for Friday and Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists continue to track a developing storm that is now located over the Pacific Northwest of the United States. This storm will move east and intensify rapidly by the middle of the week. Latest computer modeling data shows that this will turn out to be a large, powerful storm that will move through the Central Great Lakes producing blizzard-like conditions near Chicago by Thursday and Friday. Initially, Rochester will be on the warm side of the storm which will bring some mixed precipitation for us Thursday and early Friday. But as a cold front passes later Friday and a rapid drop in the temperature is expected with the potential for a flash freeze and a change to snow late Friday. In addition, strong winds will likely develop for Western New York on Friday night and Saturday. The combination of wind and bitter cold will make for some very harsh conditions heading into Christmas weekend.
First Alert Weather: Breezy and cold weather ahead with a few lake flakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There is breezy and cold weather ahead with a few lake flakes tomorrow night and a more significant storm threat later in the week. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold today with just a few flurries in Rochester. Some light lake flakes near and south of 5&20, but any accumulation will be an inch or less with a few inches possible for parts of Wyoming County through the day.
“… Light will automatically drive away the darkness. That’s the message of Hanukkah”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first day of Hanukkah was on Sunday. Celebrations took place across Monroe County, including one of the biggest menorahs in Rochester. People gathered in Rochester Sunday night, to light the first lantern on the 20 foot menorah that will sit in Washington Square Park for the Jewish holiday. Chabad of Rochester says Hanukkah is the only Jewish tradition that’s shared publicly, others are done privately at home.
Gov. Hochul vetoes a bill to allow some Monroe County sheriff’s deputies to retire after 25 years
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have allowed certain Monroe County sheriff’s deputies to retire after 25 years of service. The Monroe County Legislature, County Executive Adam Bello, and Sheriff Todd Baxter supported the measure. The New York State Legislature approved it. It...
