Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
Pedestrian dies in Southend-on-Sea hit and run collision
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in the early hours. Police were called to Southchurch Road in Southend-on-Sea at about 02:00 GMT to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The person died at the scene. The car involved, which is believed to...
BBC
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
BBC
Monkey the size of a golf ball born at Newquay Zoo
A monkey weighing as little as a golf ball has been born at a zoo in Cornwall. Newquay Zoo said the Goeldi's monkey is starting to investigate the world from the safety of its mother's back after being born last month. Goeldi's monkeys are small primates found in the Amazon...
BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
BBC
South Shields US Civil War veteran's grave: Hunt on for owners
A descendant of a 19th Century US Civil War veteran is trying to find the owner of his grave - 3,400 miles (5,450km) away - so a headstone can be installed. Benton Harte Zerbe, who served in the 3rd New Jersey Cavalry, is buried in Westoe Cemetery in South Shields.
BBC
Handsworth garden search: Child's body found
A child's body has been found during searches of a garden in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said last week officers were searching the garden of the home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, after receiving information suggesting there had been a death there in 2020. A man, aged 40, and a woman,...
BBC
Sutton Hoo ship replica build takes next step forward
Work to start nailing up the hull of a replica of the Anglo-Saxon ship found at Sutton Hoo is getting under way. The 88ft (27m) reconstruction of the burial ship, excavated in 1939, is being built in a shed beside the River Deben in Woodbridge, Suffolk. The story of its...
BBC
31 sailors dey miss afta warship capsize for Thailand
Di Thai navy tok say 31 sailors dey miss afta warship wey dey carri more dan 100 crew capsize and sink during one storm for di Gulf of Thailand. Di HTMS Sukhothai sink afta water flood im power controls on Sunday night. Images wey di navy share show some crew wey survive insude life raft.
BBC
Cost of living: If no one comes we close early, says pub
At the Barn Pub near Rugby, the drinks are ready to be served, but unless lots of customers arrive, staff leave early. "If no regulars come in, we close early," the chef says. "It costs to keep this building heated." The Barn Pub is not alone. A survey from the...
Comments / 1