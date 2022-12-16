ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
98.7 WFGR

Holiday ‘Miracle’ As Tour Bus Reunites Cat With Michigan Owner

Tucker the cat is back with his Detroit area owner after a harrowing trip through Tennessee. Tucker Went On An Adventure During His Owner's Move To Michigan. In the middle of her move from Florida to Waterford near Pontiac, Jamie McCall’s cat Tucker escaped from her hotel room in Cleveland, Tennessee. "Tucker got out of the room, ran across the highway, a four lane highway,” Jamie told WXYZ News.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Eligible Michigan families to receive at least $95 more in food assistance

To continue to help with the high cost of groceries, all Michigan families eligible for food assistance again can expect extra help this month ahead of the holidays. Michigan families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, will receive at least $95 more in December, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Charitable organizations for holiday gift donations in Oakland County

For area residents who want to help those in need during the holidays, here’s a list of charitable organizations seeking donations:. • American Red Cross, www.redcross.org, 800-HELP-NOW (800-435-7669), mail a check to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. • Baldwin Center, baldwincenter.networkforgood.com, 248-332-6101. • Easter Seals...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan

Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

How to escrow your rent in Michigan

Moldy walls. No heat in winter. Sewage in the basement. These are all dangerous conditions to be living with — and if you are renting, it is your landlord’s responsibility to fix them in a timely manner. In reality, that often is not the case. However, there are...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan public health officials look to mend relationships after COVID-19

Public health officials in Michigan have spent much of this year trying to return to normalcy after the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are looking forward to mending relationships with schools and businesses that were stressed by the pandemic. They also face other statewide challenges in 2023. Some of next year’s issues include expected discussions about the state’s public health code, its food code and a sanitary code, as well as rebuilding local public health workforces...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022

Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Graceland May Be Top Historical Home But Michigan Has One In The Top 3

The most visited historic home for the holidays in America has long been the former home of Elvis Presley, but there is one Michigan home that is closing in on that title. Graceland is the former home of "The King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley and as long as I can remember, it has definitely been one of the most famous homes to visit in the entire United States. Graceland is officially the most visited historic home in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Whitmer Announces More Extra Food Assistance Payments

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in December to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy