WNDU
Michiganders using food assistance benefits to receive additional payment for holiday season
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in December to help cover the cost of their groceries. The additional payment will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, according to...
WILX-TV
Volunteers of America Michigan needs help for its Adopt-A-Family program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Instead of making a wish list of things they want, there are many people this Christmas with a wish list of things they need. Volunteers of America currently has its Adopt-A-Family program going on, but they’re struggling to help enough families this year given the low number of sponsors.
Holiday ‘Miracle’ As Tour Bus Reunites Cat With Michigan Owner
Tucker the cat is back with his Detroit area owner after a harrowing trip through Tennessee. Tucker Went On An Adventure During His Owner's Move To Michigan. In the middle of her move from Florida to Waterford near Pontiac, Jamie McCall’s cat Tucker escaped from her hotel room in Cleveland, Tennessee. "Tucker got out of the room, ran across the highway, a four lane highway,” Jamie told WXYZ News.
Arbor Hospice without inpatient facility for first time in 24 years after Saline closure
SALINE, MI -- An Ann Arbor hospice care organization is without an in-patient facility for the first time in 24 years after it closed its hospice wing in a Saline senior center. Arbor Hospice, affiliated with Hospice of Michigan, closed its in-patient hospice care facility on Friday, Dec. 9. The...
Versiti Blood Center of Michigan encourages blood donations in winter months
"People call out sick and can't make it to their appointments, so we're seeing a lot of openings " Versity Blood Center of Michigan Area Vice President Dawn Kaiser told FOX 17.
The Oakland Press
Charitable organizations for holiday gift donations in Oakland County
For area residents who want to help those in need during the holidays, here’s a list of charitable organizations seeking donations:. • American Red Cross, www.redcross.org, 800-HELP-NOW (800-435-7669), mail a check to American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839. • Baldwin Center, baldwincenter.networkforgood.com, 248-332-6101. • Easter Seals...
lansingcitypulse.com
Nontraditional school calendar not popular in Michigan
Few Michigan schools follow a balanced — or year-round — calendar, even though students, teachers and families say they benefit from it. According to the Washington Post, only 4% of students nationwide go to schools where they have a shorter six- to eight- week summer break and more frequent, longer breaks throughout the school year. Students following a balanced calendar start school in mid-August and end in mid-June.
themanchestermirror.com
Foster children to Michigan: Remove barriers, help us graduate school on time
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Christian Randle expected to spend his senior year in a dual enrollment program that allows Michigan students to receive college credit while still in high school. Instead, the Farmington 17-year-old is working toward just a high...
michiganradio.org
How to escrow your rent in Michigan
Moldy walls. No heat in winter. Sewage in the basement. These are all dangerous conditions to be living with — and if you are renting, it is your landlord’s responsibility to fix them in a timely manner. In reality, that often is not the case. However, there are...
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Michigan public health officials look to mend relationships after COVID-19
Public health officials in Michigan have spent much of this year trying to return to normalcy after the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, and are looking forward to mending relationships with schools and businesses that were stressed by the pandemic. They also face other statewide challenges in 2023. Some of next year’s issues include expected discussions about the state’s public health code, its food code and a sanitary code, as well as rebuilding local public health workforces...
Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022
Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
Michigan has the 3rd best holiday historic home tour in US just behind Graceland
ROCHESTER, MI - A Michigan historic home is saying thank you, thank you very much to a new list by USA Today naming its historic holiday home tour the third best in the country behind Graceland, which comes in at number one. Meadow Brook Hall on the campus of Oakland...
Detroit News
Livengood: Retailers, environmentalists fed up with 'broken' bottle return law
In his three decades in the Michigan grocery business, Sean Kennedy has seen every imaginable form of waste end up in bottles returned to his family's supermarkets for a 10-cent refund. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, urine, gasoline and even used condoms. “Oh, I’ll tell you the best one: meth,” said Kennedy,...
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
Graceland May Be Top Historical Home But Michigan Has One In The Top 3
The most visited historic home for the holidays in America has long been the former home of Elvis Presley, but there is one Michigan home that is closing in on that title. Graceland is the former home of "The King of Rock and Roll" Elvis Presley and as long as I can remember, it has definitely been one of the most famous homes to visit in the entire United States. Graceland is officially the most visited historic home in the country.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
