FIFA 2022 World Cup: France lost to Argentina but comeback showed what Kylian Mbappe and Les Bleus are made of
Argentina are FIFA World Cup winners after a 4-2 penalty triumph over France in Lusail after a wild 3-3 draw in incredible circumstances. The French went down with their heads held high after an astonishing comeback from 2-0 down in the final 10 minutes of the game. Lionel Messi's penalty...
Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup heroes helicopter away from victory parade due to enormous crowds
The World Cup champions had to cut the Buenos Aires celebration -- with five million fans -- short due to safety concerns. 2022 World Cup champions Argentina are back home to celebrate their third global triumph with a victory parade in the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday, but it did not go exactly as planned. An estimated five million fans took to the streets of the capital city to welcome in their national heroes on a day the federal government made a national holiday, but it was cut short due to security reasons.
LOOK: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez trolls Kylian Mbappé with baby doll at World Cup victory parade
In the feud between Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and France superstar Kylian Mbappé, Martinez had the last laugh after helping his team with the 2022 World Cup. In the aftermath of Argentina's victory, Martinez has spent time trolling Mbappé every step of the way. Martinez helped Argentina secure...
