Cincinnati, OH

Lou Anarumo On Joe Burrow: 'He Is A Steely-Eyed Killer'

By Russ Heltman
 5 days ago

The Bengals defensive coordinator is glad to have Burrow.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is locked in this time of the season and his coaches notice it.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday and discussed Burrow's killer mentality .

"100% I mean the guy is locked in," Anarumo said on the show . "You know, forget the talent, the arm, accuracy, all that—he is a steely-eyed killer man. He just wants to go out there and win football games. He doesn't flinch in the biggest moments as we've seen. He's obviously got great players to throw it to. But Joe is you know, I just know if we're struggling a little bit, get that ball back to him, he's gonna make throws that some guys just can't."

Burrow is a nice salve for any defensive coordinator and especially one like Anarumo who likes to get creative. He and Burrow have both grown into new roles in the NFL over the last few years.

"So that's, that's Joe," Anarumo continued. "He trusts his guys, and he goes out there and he plays fearless and he's smart, and, man, I'm so thankful he's on our team, trust me."

Cincinnati battles the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Cincinnati battles the Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday. Fans can watch on CBS via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

