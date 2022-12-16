Georgia hunters say man fired gunshot at them and blasted loud music to scare away deer

Two men hunting deer in Monroe County the morning of Nov. 12 called the police and reported that a man who lived nearby had fired a gunshot toward them.

One of the hunters, 61, said that as he was walking into the woods the man also blasted loud music for about 10 minutes. The hunter said he then heard a gunshot that he believed was “aimed in his direction,” a sheriff’s report noted.

The second hunter, 40, said he emerged from the woods and saw someone standing on the porch at a house toting a pump-action shotgun.

The area lies just east of Georgia Highway 83 near Dumas Road, about 5 miles southwest of Forsyth.

A sheriff’s deputy later spoke to the man who lived there. He was said to have had a 12-gauge shotgun in a chair. The man, 36, said he had, according to the deputy’s report, “turned his radio up very loudly to try and scare the deer away.”

The guy further mentioned that he had fired his gun, but not at the hunters.

The deputy’s report said the 36-year-old appeared to be “heavily intoxicated” and that he acknowledged having downed eight shots of tequila while staying up “all night drinking and watching movies.”

He was arrested on a charge of discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

Dispatches: A 32-year-old Macon man was arrested Nov. 10 at the scene of a domestic fray on Downing Circle. When Bibb County sheriff’s deputies learned that he was wanted on a pair of unrelated charges, the deputies tried to take the man into custody. According to an arrest warrant, the man resisted, saying he wasn’t getting into a patrol car because he had “done nothing wrong.” The man then began “laying on the ground in the rain,” refusing to get into the car. . . . A Monroe County youth, described in a sheriff’s report as “a juvenile,” was said to have banged a dent in the front of his mother’s car and hacked off a side-view mirror. The report said the boy was upset because his mother turned his father in to the police and “got him arrested.”