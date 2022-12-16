ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Accenture Reports Strong First-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rD13Y_0jklvpUR00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, ended November 30, 2022, with revenues of $15.7 billion, an increase of 5% in U.S. dollars and 15% in local currency over the same period last year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005055/en/

Q1 FY2023 Earnings Infographic (Graphic: Business Wire)

Diluted earnings per share were $3.08, an 11% increase from $2.78 for the first quarter last year.

Operating income was $2.59 billion, a 7% increase over the same period last year, and operating margin was 16.5%, an expansion of 20 basis points. Operating cash flow was $495 million and free cash flow was $397 million.

New bookings for the quarter were $16.2 billion, with bookings of $8.1 billion for both consulting and managed services (previously referred to as outsourcing).

Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture, said, “Our strong first quarter results reflect our laser focus on creating value for our clients, as well as the significant investments in our business and capabilities we make year in and year out to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Today, all strategies lead to technology, and Accenture’s depth and breadth, leading ecosystem relationships and continuous innovation are enabling clients to digitize faster, build greater resiliency and optimize costs. Thanks to our extraordinary people, we continue to deliver 360° value for all our stakeholders, and are pleased to share our goals, progress and performance in our newly enhanced 360° Value Reporting Experience.”

Financial Review

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $15.75 billion, compared with $14.97 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 5% in U.S. dollars and 15% in local currency.

Revenues for the quarter reflect a foreign-exchange impact of approximately negative 9.5% compared with the negative 8.5% impact previously assumed. Adjusting for the actual foreign-exchange impact, the company’s guided range for quarterly revenues was approximately $15.05 billion to $15.60 billion. Accenture’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues were approximately $150 million above this adjusted range.

  • Consulting revenues for the quarter were $8.44 billion, an increase of 1% in U.S. dollars and 10% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Managed Services revenues were $7.30 billion, an increase of 11% in U.S. dollars and 20% local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Diluted EPS for the quarter were $3.08, an 11% increase from $2.78 for the first quarter last year. The $0.30 increase in EPS reflects:

  • a $0.19 increase from higher revenue and operating results; and
  • a $0.04 increase from non-operating income; and
  • a $0.04 increase from a lower effective tax rate; and
  • a $0.03 increase from a lower share count.

Gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenues) for the quarter was 32.9%, flat compared to 32.9% in the first quarter last year. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the quarter were $2.59 billion, or 16.5% of revenues, compared with $2.48 billion, or 16.6% of revenues, for the first quarter last year.

Operating income for the quarter increased 7%, to $2.59 billion, or 16.5% of revenues, compared with $2.43 billion, or 16.3% of revenues, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

The company’s effective tax rate for the quarter was 23.3%, compared with 24.4% for the first quarter last year.

Net income for the quarter was $2.00 billion, compared with $1.82 billion for the first quarter last year.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $495 million, and property and equipment additions were $99 million. Free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow net of property and equipment additions, was $397 million. For the same period last year, operating cash flow was $531 million; property and equipment additions were $182 million; and free cash flow was $349 million.

Days services outstanding, or DSOs, were 48 days at Nov. 30, 2022, compared with 43 days at Aug. 31, 2022 and 42 days at Nov. 30, 2021.

Accenture’s total cash balance at Nov. 30, 2022 was $5.9 billion, compared with $7.9 billion at Aug. 31, 2022.

New Bookings

New bookings for the first quarter were $16.22 billion, a 3% decrease in U.S. dollars and a 6% increase in local currency from the first quarter last year.

  • Consulting new bookings were $8.11 billion, or 50% of total new bookings.
  • Managed Services new bookings were $8.11 billion, or 50% of total new bookings.

Revenues by Geographic Market

Revenues by geographic market were as follows:

  • North America: $7.62 billion, an increase of 10% in U.S. dollars and 11% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Europe: $5.07 billion, a decrease of 0.5% in U.S. dollars and an increase of 17% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Growth Markets: $3.05 billion, an increase of 3% in U.S. dollars and 19% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Revenues by Industry Group

Revenues by industry group were as follows:

  • Communications, Media & Technology: $2.98 billion, an increase of 3% in U.S. dollars and 11% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Financial Services: $2.96 billion, an increase of 2% in U.S. dollars and 13% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Health & Public Service: $3.00 billion, an increase of 10% in U.S. dollars and 15% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Products: $4.67 billion, an increase of 4% in U.S. dollars and 15% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Resources: $2.14 billion, an increase of 10% in U.S. dollars and 21% in local currency compared with the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Accenture continues to return cash to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Dividend

On Nov. 15, 2022, a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share was paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 13, 2022. These cash dividend payments totaled $706 million.

Accenture plc has declared another quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per share for shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 10, 2023. This dividend, which is payable on Feb. 15, 2023, represents a 15% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $0.97 per share in fiscal 2022.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Accenture repurchased or redeemed 5.2 million shares for a total of $1.4 billion, including approximately 4.5 million shares repurchased in the open market.

Accenture’s total remaining share repurchase authority at Nov. 30, 2022 was approximately $4.9 billion.

At Nov. 30, 2022, Accenture had approximately 630 million total shares outstanding.

Business Outlook

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023

Accenture expects revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 to be in the range of $15.20 billion to $15.75 billion, an increase of 6% to 10% in local currency, reflecting the company’s assumption of an approximately negative 5% foreign-exchange impact compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023

Accenture’s business outlook for the full 2023 fiscal year now assumes that the foreign-exchange impact on its results in U.S. dollars will be approximately negative 5% compared with fiscal 2022; the company previously expected a negative 6% foreign-exchange impact.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect revenue growth to be in the range of 8% to 11% in local currency.

Accenture continues to expect operating margin for the full 2023 fiscal year to be in the range of 15.3% to 15.5%, an expansion of 10 to 30 basis points from fiscal 2022.

The company continues to expect its annual effective tax rate to be in the range of 23% to 25%.

The company now expects diluted EPS to be in the range of $11.20 to $11.52, an increase of 5% to 8% over FY22 diluted EPS. The company previously expected diluted EPS to be in the range of $11.09 to $11.41.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect operating cash flow to be in the range of $8.5 billion to $9.0 billion; property and equipment additions to be $800 million; and free cash flow to be in the range of $7.7 billion to $8.2 billion.

The company continues to expect to return at least $7.1 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

360° Value Reporting

Accenture’s goal is to create 360° value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Our reporting captures how we deliver unique value across six vital dimensions and offers a comprehensive view of our financial and environmental, social and governance (ESG) measures, and our goals, progress and performance for each. We are pleased to publish our first full 360° Value Report for fiscal 2022 in tandem with our enhanced, online 360° Value Reporting Experience, which now provides customizable reports. To access please visit the Accenture 360° Value Reporting Experience at www.accenture.com/reportingexperience.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Accenture will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST today to discuss its first-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. To participate, please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 9024690 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture website at www.accenture.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available at www.accenture.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST today, December 16, and continuing through March 22, 2023. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 [+1 (402) 970-0847 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and entering access code 2975215 from 11:00 a.m. EST today, December 16, through Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to Accenture’s financial statements as prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) are included in this press release. Financial results “in local currency” are calculated by restating current-period activity into U.S. dollars using the comparable prior-year period’s foreign-currency exchange rates. Accenture’s management believes providing investors with this information gives additional insights into Accenture’s results of operations. While Accenture’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures herein are useful in evaluating Accenture’s operations, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Accenture provides full-year revenue guidance on a local-currency basis and not in U.S. dollars because the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations could vary significantly from the company’s stated assumptions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: Accenture’s results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture’s business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company’s services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company’s results of operations; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company’s business, the utilization rate of the company’s professionals and the company’s results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture’s ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; Accenture’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and disclosures may expose it to reputational risks and legal liability; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company’s results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture’s profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture’s level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company’s effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture’s results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; as a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture’s business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture’s global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; Accenture’s work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005055/en/

CONTACT: Stacey Jones

Accenture Media Relations

+1 917 452 6561

stacey.jones@accenture.comKatie O’Conor

Accenture Investor Relations

+1 973 301 3275

catherine.m.oconor@accenture.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE FINANCE CONSULTING INTERNET

SOURCE: Accenture

PUB: 12/16/2022 06:44 AM/DISC: 12/16/2022 06:44 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Six in Seven Consumers Desire Simplicity in Entertainment Experiences, Accenture Report Finds

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Six in seven consumers globally (86%) want an all-in-one platform to simplify their entertainment experiences with video streaming, fantasy sports, social media, ecommerce and more, according to “ Reinvent for growth,” a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005097/en/ Six in seven consumers globally (86%) want an all-in-one platform to simplify their entertainment experiences with video streaming, fantasy sports, social media, ecommerce and more, according to “Reinvent for growth,” a new report from Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Wall Street opens higher but remains lower for the week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street but remain mostly lower for the week as investors continue to worry that a recession is on the way. The S&P 500 index was up 0.7% in the early going Wednesday but is still slightly negative for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1% with a lot of help from Nike, which soared 15% after reporting results for its latest quarter that trounced analysts’ estimates. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.4%. Treasury yields were a bit lower. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Oil prices rose. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading Wednesday, extending small gains from the day before that snapped a four-day losing streak. The future for the S&P 500 advanced 0.7% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.9% higher.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

KuCoin Labs Launches Incubation Program to Accelerate Builders

VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- KuCoin Labs, the incubation and research arm of KuCoin, has announced the launch of the long-term incubation program, to accelerate builders and enable a sustainable growth and success in the blockchain space. The first season— The Astro Selection will be an eight-week journey focusing specifically on Gamefi, NFT and Metaverse, with the best selected projects participating. The builders who are interested in the incubation program could apply online here, to get diversified supports from KuCoin labs and the mentors. The application portal will be open till December 31. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005164/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Peachtree Hospitality Management Names Rachel Huang Vice President of Hotel Analytics & Support

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Peachtree Hospitality Management (“PHM”), an affiliate of Peachtree Group, named Rachel Huang as vice president of hotel analytics & support. She will report to Patrick Short, PHM’s president. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005093/en/ Peachtree Hospitality Management (“PHM”), an affiliate of Peachtree Group, named Rachel Huang (pictured) as vice president of hotel analytics & support. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Empire State Realty Trust Provides Business Update

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the Empire State Building, the World’s Most Famous Building, and Tripadvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards #1 attraction in the U.S. and #3 attraction in the world, the newly reimagined and iconic Empire State Building Observatory. Today, the Company provided the following update on its business operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005314/en/ Capital Recycling Transactions
MANHATTAN, NY
The Associated Press

Helbiz Continues North American Expansion by Announcing its First Store in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Wheels, a Helbiz company (NASDAQ:HLBZ) and amongst micro-mobility leaders in North America thanks to its unique sit-down scooter, is launching its first proprietary store in San Francisco, California, to allow for the purchase of its new vehicle, the Wheels One, and a vast assortment of micro-mobility related vehicles and accessories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005298/en/ Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles, e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. The merger with Wheels, leading player in California, adds an unique sit-down scooter along with long term rental subscriptions for individuals, businesses and universities. Helbiz uses a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Retailers Recognize Logile as a Top 10 Best Retail Technology Provider and #1 Overall for Customer Satisfaction and Performance on RIS News’ 2023 Software LeaderBoard

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Logile, Inc. today announced that retailers rated Logile #1 overall for customer satisfaction and performance with 12 additional number-one placements across the 2023 RIS News Software LeaderBoard, RIS’ annual retail customer satisfaction survey. Logile also placed #8 on the overall Top 20 best retail industry technology providers and is the only dedicated workforce management solution vendor to appear on this coveted list. Additionally, Logile ranked in the top two positions in more than half of the LeaderBoard categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005301/en/ Logile’s retail customers placed Logile number one in 14 categories on the 2023 RIS LeaderBoard including customer satisfaction, overall performance, ROI, innovation and support. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Cenntro Begins Shipments of LS260 and LS100 Vans to European Markets

FREEHOLD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has begun shipments of the Logistar 260 (“LS260”) multi-purpose, all-electric commercial vehicle and the Logistar 100 (“LS100”) to European markets. The first deliveries are ahead of schedule of the previously announced target date of Q1 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005119/en/ The LS260 defines a new size in the van segment (Vehicle Class N1). With a length of 17.1 ft. (5.5 m), a width of 6.1 ft. (1.85 m) and a height of 6.7 ft. (2.04 m), the LS260 offers a load capacity of 264 cu ft (7.5 m 3 ), two side loading doors and convenient rear doors with a cargo opening of up to 270°. Together with a payload of around 2821 lbs. (1,280 kg) and a range of up to 167 miles (270 km), the LS260 meets a wide range of applications for skilled trades, courier, express and parcel services, logistics solutions and facility management.
The Associated Press

WorldQuant Announces Completion of Inaugural Global Alphathon Competition

OLD GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- WorldQuant, a global quantitative asset management firm, today announced the completion of the inaugural Global Alphathon competition on its BRAIN platform. The Global Alphathon is a quant competition with over 14,000 participants from more than 100 countries who build alphas 1 and compete for cash prizes from a pool of over $100,000, full-time and internship opportunities at WorldQuant and other rewards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005794/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

HAECHI LABS Partners With nerdystar, Integrating Face Wallet on LUXON

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Global Web3 infrastructure provider HAECHI LABS announced a partnership with nerdystar, a blockchain game company backed by LINE Games. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005157/en/ HAECHI LABS now provides Face Wallet, an in-app, single sign-on wallet solution for nerdystar’s LUXON (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Henry Schein Donates Hygiene Packs to Ease Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced that its Henry Schein Cares Pack Program, a global cause-marketing campaign to engage health care customers, including dentists and physicians, reached more than 27,000 Ukrainians who have been affected by the current humanitarian crisis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005674/en/ As a result of the campaign, more than 200 Henry Schein health care customers purchased $10 hygiene packs, which included toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and shampoo, and were kitted by more than 300 Team Schein Members, customers, and their families and friends. This took place at the Company’s Reno, NV and Grapevine, TX distribution centers, as well as sites in France, Italy, Germany, and Australia.
The Associated Press

Luminia Processes Over $2.5 Billion in Solar Financing Requests in 2022 to Fuel 600+ MW Project Pipeline

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Luminia accelerated commercial solar and storage adoption in a breakout year for the company by processing over $2.5 billion in financing requests across the U.S. for solar-plus-storage projects averaging over 1 MW, resulting in Development Agreements for almost 200 MWs of commercial solar projects, with an active development pipeline of an additional 600 MWs. This includes engaging with dozens of real estate portfolio owners, such as Gables Residential, representing nearly 900 million square feet of commercial, industrial, multifamily and hospitality properties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005116/en/ Luminia accelerated commercial solar and storage adoption in 2022, having processed over $2.5 billion in financing requests across the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Ultrasound Sensor Specialist Novosound Inks Deal With Nasdaq-listed PAVmed Inc. to Advance Intravascular Imaging Technology

GLASGOW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Ultrasound sensor specialist Novosound has signed a commercial partnership agreement with PAVmed Inc., the Nasdaq-listed diversified medical technology company, to develop technology aimed at advancing intravascular imaging. The PAVmed agreement furthers Novosound’s move into healthcare, and its regional expansion into North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005243/en/ Left to right are Dave Hughes (Novosound) and Lishan Aklog (PAVmed) (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Hytera Releases White Paper of Communication Technologies for Security Options

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, releases a new white paper - Harness Advanced Push-to-talk to Transform Physical Security Operations. In this white paper, Hytera lists the key trends of the physical security transformation and explains how convergent push-to-talk communications technology is relevant to the transformation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005812/en/ Hytera Releases White Paper of Communication Technologies for Security Options (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Perfect Corp.'s Beauty SaaS Brand Console Receives ISO 27001 Certification

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today announced that their cloud-based Perfect Console is certified to be compliant with the international ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standards, which has been confirmed in the certificate of registration number IS 769009. Perfect Console leverages intrusion detection, logging management, monitoring alerts, network architecture optimization, network penetration test, and vulnerability scan to mitigate cybersecurity risks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005022/en/ Perfect Corp.’s Beauty SaaS Brand Console Receives ISO 27001 Certification (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Chinese Company SVOLT Launched the "Dragon Armor" Battery, Marking an Industry Breakthrough in High-safety Solution

CHANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022-- On December 15 th (Beijing Time), SVOLT Energy Technology Company Limited, a Chinese energy technology company, launched the third generation of CTP products named “Dragon Armor” on the 3 rd Battery Day. The company adopts cutting-edge technologies such as thermal-electric separation to increase the overall safety of automotive battery to an unprecedented level and, as a systematic solution realizing both high safety level and long range, the battery achieves an industry record-high range of 800 km for new energy vehicles in the field of LFP application. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005337/en/ SVOLT launched the “Dragon Armor” battery. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy