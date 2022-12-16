ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeway work takes 3-weekend vacation for the holidays

 4 days ago

The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced no freeway projects are scheduled for the next three weekends now that the holiday-travel season is underway.

Between Friday afternoon and Monday morning for the next three weeks, no full closures are scheduled, but holiday travel could result in heavier-than-normal traffic at times, ADOT officials said.

“ADOT advises drivers to be prepared and ‘expect the unexpected’ while focusing on safe driving,” a release stated.

Packing an emergency kit for longer trips can come in handy if drivers encounter unscheduled stops for car trouble and accidents, and ADOT suggests:

  • Extra bottled water.
  • Snack foods.
  • A flashlight and extra batteries.
  • Blankets.
  • Warm clothing.
  • First aid kit.

Drivers and passengers also should remember prescription medications and items such as a cellphone charger in case of unexpected travel delays, according to ADOT.

