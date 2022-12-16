Freeway work takes 3-weekend vacation for the holidays
The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced no freeway projects are scheduled for the next three weekends now that the holiday-travel season is underway.
Between Friday afternoon and Monday morning for the next three weeks, no full closures are scheduled, but holiday travel could result in heavier-than-normal traffic at times, ADOT officials said.
“ADOT advises drivers to be prepared and ‘expect the unexpected’ while focusing on safe driving,” a release stated.
Packing an emergency kit for longer trips can come in handy if drivers encounter unscheduled stops for car trouble and accidents, and ADOT suggests:
- Extra bottled water.
- Snack foods.
- A flashlight and extra batteries.
- Blankets.
- Warm clothing.
- First aid kit.
Drivers and passengers also should remember prescription medications and items such as a cellphone charger in case of unexpected travel delays, according to ADOT.
