Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
After lessons learned, No. 8 Tennessee meets Austin Peay
No. 8 Tennessee will aim to regain its footing following a loss and remain perfect at home on Wednesday when
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols standout expected to land head coaching job
It appears that Tennessee Vols legend Jason Witten is coming to Nashville. 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Dougherty tweeted on Monday evening that Witten is expected to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy. The Tennessean also reported that Witten was on Lipscomb’s campus on Monday morning....
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Phillips entered the transfer portal Monday morning, On3 Matt Zentiz first reported. Phillips just finished his freshman regular season at Tennessee where he played three games, totaling one tackle in the Vols’ win over Vanderbilt. The Orlando, Florida native qualifies for a redshirt after playing...
atozsports.com
Key Vols player announces he’s returning to Tennessee for one more season
A key Tennessee Vols player announced this weekend that he’s returning to UT for his final season of eligibility. Safety Jaylen McCollough posted a message on Instagram over the weekend announcing his intentions to return to Tennessee in 2023. And he’s returning because he wants to bring a couple...
New poll shows majority of Metro Nashville workers don’t want a new Titans stadium
A new poll conducted by the Local Service Employees International Union (SEIU) organization revealed the majority of Metro Nashville workers do not want a new Titan's Stadium.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols lose talented player to NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols lost a talented young defender to the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to multiple reports. Jordan Phillips, a true freshman in 2022, is looking for a new home after entering the portal on Monday. Phillips, a former three-star recruit from Ocoee, FL who signed with UT...
Best places to visit in Tennessee for the winter
Are you looking to travel but want to stay close to home this winter? Fortunately, for residents in Tennessee, there are several cities in the Volunteer State that make for a memorable vacation.
williamsonhomepage.com
Austin company buys again in Nashville
An Austin-based company that has purchased multiple apartment properties in Nashville during the past few years has once again completed a transaction in the city, this time for $75 million. GVA Property Management now owns Landmark at Wynton Pointe, located at 1000 Enclave Circle in South Davidson County, according to...
WKRN
Man with 16 outstanding warrants on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list turns himself in
A man who appeared on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list several weeks in a row is in custody after he turned himself in to police earlier this week. Man with 16 outstanding warrants on Nashville’s ‘Top …. A man who appeared on Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted"...
This is the best restaurant in Tennessee, according to Guy Fieri
One of the most well known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States.
Worship service in violation of Franklin ordinance
A man is continuing to hold a weekly worship gathering on the Franklin Public Square, despite being told he is in violation of a recently passed ordinance.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
Deadly accident on Sam Ridley Parkway; road reopened
Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in Smyrna that closed areas of Sam Ridley Parkway Sunday morning for several hours.
Suspects accused of multiple Tractor Supply burglaries across Middle TN, arrested in Mt. Juliet
Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.
wgnsradio.com
1 Dead In Early Sunday AM Smyrna, TN Crash
(SMYRNA, TN) A deadly two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 5:00 o'clock Sunday morning (12/18/2022) on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of the Smyrna Event Center. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Town of Smyrna Public Information Officer Heather Kent told NewsRadio...
WSMV
1 killed, 1 injured in Smyrna crash
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured after a crash on Sam Ridley Parkway early Sunday morning in Smyrna, according to police. Officials said the crash near the Lowry Street exit happened before 5 a.m. One person died at the scene while another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WSMV
Man killed after stabbing near Arts District in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had died after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene. On Sunday evening, Metro Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m. The man...
Three charged with attempted homicide, robbery after East Nashville shooting
Three young men are facing multiple charges -- including attempted criminal homicide and aggravated robbery -- in connection with Friday afternoon's shooting in East Nashville that left another man seriously injured.
Police searching for missing woman after vehicle found abandoned in Columbia
On Saturday morning, the Columbia Police Department asked the community for help finding a woman who made some "concerning statements" to her family before she was reported missing.
WSMV
Bellevue restaurant to close after nearly 30 years
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A popular Bellevue restaurant is set to close after nearly three decades in business. “I have been here for 12 years. I started when I was 18. I used to be a hostess,” said Margaret Torres. “Then I started cleaning tables … I just fell in love with this place.”
