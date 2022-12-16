ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols standout expected to land head coaching job

It appears that Tennessee Vols legend Jason Witten is coming to Nashville. 104.5 The Zone’s Brent Dougherty tweeted on Monday evening that Witten is expected to replace Trent Dilfer as the head coach at Lipscomb Academy. The Tennessean also reported that Witten was on Lipscomb’s campus on Monday morning....
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Phillips entered the transfer portal Monday morning, On3 Matt Zentiz first reported. Phillips just finished his freshman regular season at Tennessee where he played three games, totaling one tackle in the Vols’ win over Vanderbilt. The Orlando, Florida native qualifies for a redshirt after playing...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols lose talented player to NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols lost a talented young defender to the NCAA transfer portal on Monday according to multiple reports. Jordan Phillips, a true freshman in 2022, is looking for a new home after entering the portal on Monday. Phillips, a former three-star recruit from Ocoee, FL who signed with UT...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Austin company buys again in Nashville

An Austin-based company that has purchased multiple apartment properties in Nashville during the past few years has once again completed a transaction in the city, this time for $75 million. GVA Property Management now owns Landmark at Wynton Pointe, located at 1000 Enclave Circle in South Davidson County, according to...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

1 Dead In Early Sunday AM Smyrna, TN Crash

(SMYRNA, TN) A deadly two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 5:00 o'clock Sunday morning (12/18/2022) on Sam Ridley Parkway in front of the Smyrna Event Center. One person died at the scene and another was taken to a local hospital. Town of Smyrna Public Information Officer Heather Kent told NewsRadio...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

1 killed, 1 injured in Smyrna crash

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured after a crash on Sam Ridley Parkway early Sunday morning in Smyrna, according to police. Officials said the crash near the Lowry Street exit happened before 5 a.m. One person died at the scene while another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Man killed after stabbing near Arts District in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man had died after he was stabbed by a woman near the Art District in Nashville, according to officials on the scene. On Sunday evening, Metro Police received a call about a stabbing at Church Street and 4th Avenue North around 6 p.m. The man...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bellevue restaurant to close after nearly 30 years

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A popular Bellevue restaurant is set to close after nearly three decades in business. “I have been here for 12 years. I started when I was 18. I used to be a hostess,” said Margaret Torres. “Then I started cleaning tables … I just fell in love with this place.”
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy