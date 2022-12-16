SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured after a crash on Sam Ridley Parkway early Sunday morning in Smyrna, according to police. Officials said the crash near the Lowry Street exit happened before 5 a.m. One person died at the scene while another was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO