Miami, FL

Click10.com

Off-duty Miami-Dade cop witnessed man drop baby at Walmart, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing a child abuse charge after police accused him of dropping a baby at a northwest Miami-Dade Walmart Monday afternoon. Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Patrick Abbott, who lives on the streets of Miami, on Tuesday morning. According to an...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami police arrest suspect in murder of homeless man

MIAMI – Miami police arrested a man previously identified as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a homeless man in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood in October, officials said Monday. Police took Dervens Chery, 20, of North Miami, into custody on a second-degree murder charge Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

BSO IDs suspect arrested in Cooper City coffee shop shooting

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Broward County deputies identified a 38-year-old man they arrested after accusing him of shooting a woman during an attempted robbery at a Cooper City coffee shop Sunday. Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday that deputies took Jason J. Butler, of Miami Gardens, into...
COOPER CITY, FL
Click10.com

Suspect pulled from Pembroke Pines pond

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police officers said a pursuit came to an end as they pulled a suspect from a pond on Tuesday afternoon north of Pines Boulevard. Video taken by a neighbor of the scene shows officers and dive a team pulling a man from the water.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Relatives speak out, after child injured in North Miami shooting

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday, as a 10-year-old victim recovers from his injuries. Rashid Tahir, the victim’s uncle, said he was praying when he heard the gunshots. “The little boy has a lot of bleeding. He was...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man killed, suspect arrested in Hialeah stabbing

HIALEAH, Fla. – One man is in custody after a verbal argument escalated into a deadly stabbing in Hialeah early Tuesday morning, according to police. Sgt. Jose Torres, a Hialeah Police Department spokesperson, said officers were called to the 2400 block of West Sixth Court in the city’s Seminola neighborhood and arrived to find a man suffering a stab wound.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood shooting kills man, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Northwest Miami-Dade man accused of breaking into ex’s house, stabbing her

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man after accusing him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, stabbing her and dragging her out by her hair early Sunday morning. Leyshon Moralez, 20, now faces attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and kidnapping charges. The location of the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Teacher’s aid accused of abusing autistic students at Broward school

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police arrested an Exceptional Student Education aide at West Broward High School Tuesday after accusing him of “inappropriately touching” at least two students with mental disabilities. According to an arrest report, 53-year-old John Harrison Smith was caught in the act by...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Investigators seek suspect in Coconut Grove mail carrier robbery

MIAMI – Federal investigators are looking for a man suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood last week. Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service released surveillance photos and a forensic sketch of the suspect Monday, who they say robbed the letter carrier in the area of Oak Avenue and Margaret Street while brandishing a weapon Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 injured during Florida City shooting

MIAMI – One person was injured during a shooting on Monday in Florida City. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street, near Loren Roberts Park. The wounded adult was hospitalized, according to Fire Rescue personnel. Detectives were asking...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Click10.com

14 left homeless after Lauderhill duplex catches fire

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning after a duplex caught fire in Lauderhill. Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the fire near the 5400 block of Northwest 17th street. Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Ian Margol that the fire happened around 10 a.m....
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Man sets car, gas pump on fire at Miami-Dade car dealership, police say

MIAMI – Detectives accused a man on Monday of nearly killing someone after setting a gas pump and a car on fire at a car dealership in Miami-Dade County. Amos Servants set fires on Nov. 24 and Dec. 12., at the RPM Miami car dealership, at 2990 NW 27 Ave., just west of Allapattah, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s arson squad.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

