Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Vegans and Vegetarians Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Related
Click10.com
Off-duty Miami-Dade cop witnessed man drop baby at Walmart, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing a child abuse charge after police accused him of dropping a baby at a northwest Miami-Dade Walmart Monday afternoon. Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Patrick Abbott, who lives on the streets of Miami, on Tuesday morning. According to an...
Click10.com
1 injured during shooting outside Metrorail station in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – One person was injured during a shooting on Tuesday outside of a Metrorail station in Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found an adult wounded at about 9:30 p.m., just outside the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza station, at 6205 NW 27 Ave., in Gladeview. Police...
Click10.com
Mother asking for help to find kids at Miami airport injures airline employee, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Camila McMillie was at an American Airlines counter after missing her connecting flight to New York City on Tuesday when she noticed her two children had vanished at Miami International Airport, according to police. McMillie, 25, of Birmingham, Alabama, asked American Airlines employees for help...
Click10.com
Miami police arrest suspect in murder of homeless man
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a man previously identified as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a homeless man in the city’s Allapattah neighborhood in October, officials said Monday. Police took Dervens Chery, 20, of North Miami, into custody on a second-degree murder charge Saturday.
Click10.com
BSO IDs suspect arrested in Cooper City coffee shop shooting
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Broward County deputies identified a 38-year-old man they arrested after accusing him of shooting a woman during an attempted robbery at a Cooper City coffee shop Sunday. Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said Monday that deputies took Jason J. Butler, of Miami Gardens, into...
Click10.com
Suspect pulled from Pembroke Pines pond
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police officers said a pursuit came to an end as they pulled a suspect from a pond on Tuesday afternoon north of Pines Boulevard. Video taken by a neighbor of the scene shows officers and dive a team pulling a man from the water.
Click10.com
Relatives speak out, after child injured in North Miami shooting
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – North Miami police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday, as a 10-year-old victim recovers from his injuries. Rashid Tahir, the victim’s uncle, said he was praying when he heard the gunshots. “The little boy has a lot of bleeding. He was...
Click10.com
Man killed, suspect arrested in Hialeah stabbing
HIALEAH, Fla. – One man is in custody after a verbal argument escalated into a deadly stabbing in Hialeah early Tuesday morning, according to police. Sgt. Jose Torres, a Hialeah Police Department spokesperson, said officers were called to the 2400 block of West Sixth Court in the city’s Seminola neighborhood and arrived to find a man suffering a stab wound.
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
Click10.com
Broward gang member ‘Solja’ gets life in prison for home invasion murders, prosecutors say
MIAMI – A Broward gang member will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced in federal court this week for a series of home invasion murders in 2015. Twenty-eight-year-old Derrick Slade, known by the street names of “D” and “Solja,” was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years on 10 federal charges.
Click10.com
Northwest Miami-Dade man accused of breaking into ex’s house, stabbing her
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man after accusing him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, stabbing her and dragging her out by her hair early Sunday morning. Leyshon Moralez, 20, now faces attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary and kidnapping charges. The location of the...
Click10.com
Suspect in custody after woman is shot at Cooper City coffee shop
COOPER CITY, Fla – The Broward County Sheriff’s office has a suspect in custody after a woman was shot inside a Cooper City coffee shop on Sunday morning, according to a source familiar with the matter. Sheriff’s deputies conducted a raid on a home located on 92nd Ave.,...
Click10.com
Teacher’s aid accused of abusing autistic students at Broward school
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police arrested an Exceptional Student Education aide at West Broward High School Tuesday after accusing him of “inappropriately touching” at least two students with mental disabilities. According to an arrest report, 53-year-old John Harrison Smith was caught in the act by...
Click10.com
Investigators seek suspect in Coconut Grove mail carrier robbery
MIAMI – Federal investigators are looking for a man suspected of robbing a mail carrier in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood last week. Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service released surveillance photos and a forensic sketch of the suspect Monday, who they say robbed the letter carrier in the area of Oak Avenue and Margaret Street while brandishing a weapon Wednesday.
Click10.com
1 injured during Florida City shooting
MIAMI – One person was injured during a shooting on Monday in Florida City. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a home near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street, near Loren Roberts Park. The wounded adult was hospitalized, according to Fire Rescue personnel. Detectives were asking...
Click10.com
Detectives investigate how baby was injured at Walmart parking lot in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A four-month-old baby was hospitalized on Monday after suffering an injury that detectives are investigating in Miami-Dade County. Police officers found the baby injured in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, at 3200 NW 79 St., in the Gladeview neighborhood. Police officers detained a...
Click10.com
14 left homeless after Lauderhill duplex catches fire
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Several people were forced out of their homes Tuesday morning after a duplex caught fire in Lauderhill. Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the fire near the 5400 block of Northwest 17th street. Neighbors told Local 10 News’ Ian Margol that the fire happened around 10 a.m....
Click10.com
Man sets car, gas pump on fire at Miami-Dade car dealership, police say
MIAMI – Detectives accused a man on Monday of nearly killing someone after setting a gas pump and a car on fire at a car dealership in Miami-Dade County. Amos Servants set fires on Nov. 24 and Dec. 12., at the RPM Miami car dealership, at 2990 NW 27 Ave., just west of Allapattah, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department’s arson squad.
Click10.com
Police: Girl remains in critical condition after nearly drowning in Cutler Bay pool
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Medics airlifted a girl to the hospital after a near-drowning in Cutler Bay Monday afternoon, according to authorities. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded just before 1:30 p.m., to a home at the intersection of Southwest 185 Terrace and 83 Place in Cutler Bay.
Click10.com
Broward Sheriff shows ‘pattern of insensitivity’ with Jewish inmates, congresswoman says
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Political leaders and rabbis continued to question Tuesday why inmates in Broward County are being prohibited from practicing their religion while behind bars. Hanukkah began on Sunday evening, but Jewish inmates in Broward will not be allowed to light a menorah with a real flame,...
Comments / 0