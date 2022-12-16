Read full article on original website
Related
Families of deadly I-64 bus crash victims frustrated with lack of communication
Family members are looking for answers more than four days after a crash between a bus and semi on I-64 killed three people.
Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said. The crash happened early Friday morning near Williamsburg and the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation in cooperation with Virginia State Police. The two vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided,” state police said in a news release. Three of the bus passengers, two Norfolk men in their 20s and a 19-year-old Chesapeake woman, died at the scene, state police said. The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police said they expect to release further details later this week after consultation with prosecutors. The post Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WITN
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
WAVY News 10
Double tragedy for family of 19-year-old killed in York County highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Montia Bouie, with roots in the Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk, is still trying to process the tragic events that claimed the 19-year-old’s life last week on Interstate 64 in York County. Reared by her grandmother in Greensboro, North Carolina,...
WAVY News 10
Man gets 7 years after killing man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he fatally struck a man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk. Judge Mary Jane Hall on Friday sentenced Juan Franklin Ramirez-Urrea, 20, to seven active years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter from driving under the influence, and DUI, back in October, per a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate
Hampton 7-Eleven on N. King Street robbed, police investigate and ask for the public's help identifying the suspect
WAVY News 10
Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
2 sent to hospital after 4-vehicle crash in Chesapeake
The investigation revealed the crash involved four vehicles Monday morning.
WAVY News 10
2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived. The fire...
Driver that was under influence sentenced for killing man on I-64
Juan Franklin Ramirez-Urrea was sentenced to seven active years in prison for driving drunk and fatally striking 23-year-old Dontae Barlow, who was changing a tire on the shoulder of Interstate 64.
Person killed after being struck by train in York Co., sheriff's office confirms
Officials say one person has died after being struck by a train Monday morning near the intersection of Mooretown Rd. and Cameron Cir.
Norfolk man sentenced to 38 active years for killing teen, injuring woman
Norfolk man sentenced to 38 active years in prison for killing teen, injuring woman in 2019 domestic dispute
Transportation safety expert weighs in on York County party bus crash
YORKTOWN, Va. — Days after three people died when a party bus crossed into the path of a tractor-trailer, the man who once led the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) calls America’s roads more dangerous than ever. “I’ve never seen our highways in a worse situation, in terms...
WAVY News 10
Info on SUV sought after shots fired into York County home
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County are looking for information after shots were fired into an occupied home late last month. The York County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt in the shooting, which happened on November 30 in the 100 block of Byrd Lane, just off George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.
WAVY News 10
Accomack County woman faces aggravated malicious wounding charge
MELFA, Va. (WAVY) – A Melfa woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding in connection to an Dec. 17 incident. According to Accomack County Sheriff Todd Wessells, at about 3:24 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center in reference to a disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street in Melfa.
WAVY News 10
State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash
Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/state-police-speed-alcohol-contributing-factors-in-york-county-crash/. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police looking for missing elderly man
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are looking for a man was last seen around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gresham Drive. Melvin. L. Bazemore, 63, is about 5-foot-9, 185 pounds with a beard, short black hair and brown eyes. Police said he suffers from dementia and needs medication.
Driver arrested after pursuit through Currituck County
20-year-old Anthony Sulewski was arrested and charged with flee/elude arrest, failure to heed to lights and siren, reckless driving to endanger, left of center, injury to property and resisting public officer.
Driver charged in Virginia buggy crash that sent 3 to hospital, killed horse
A driver is facing charges in a wreck involving a horse and buggy on Route 3 that sent three people to the hospital and left a horse dead in rural Richmond County Saturday morning.
Portsmouth police investigate boy's 'suspicious' death
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a boy's death in Portsmouth Monday morning. The Portsmouth Police Department has not shared many details with the public at this time. As of Monday afternoon, we don't know the child's name or age. Police did say that the juvenile walked into a...
Comments / 0