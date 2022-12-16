WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said. The crash happened early Friday morning near Williamsburg and the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation in cooperation with Virginia State Police. The two vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided,” state police said in a news release. Three of the bus passengers, two Norfolk men in their 20s and a 19-year-old Chesapeake woman, died at the scene, state police said. The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police said they expect to release further details later this week after consultation with prosecutors. The post Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO