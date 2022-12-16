ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, VA

Virginian Review

Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said. The crash happened early Friday morning near Williamsburg and the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation in cooperation with Virginia State Police. The two vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided,” state police said in a news release. Three of the bus passengers, two Norfolk men in their 20s and a 19-year-old Chesapeake woman, died at the scene, state police said. The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Police said they expect to release further details later this week after consultation with prosecutors. The post Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal bus, truck crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WITN

TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Man gets 7 years after killing man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he fatally struck a man on I-64 in Norfolk while driving drunk. Judge Mary Jane Hall on Friday sentenced Juan Franklin Ramirez-Urrea, 20, to seven active years in prison, after he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter from driving under the influence, and DUI, back in October, per a release from the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Pursuit through several Hampton Roads cities ends in crash, arrest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A man police had been trying to stop Saturday in Chesapeake for expired tags faces additional charges after not stopping and driving through Norfolk and into Hampton before crashing and being taken into custody, Chesapeake Police said. Demonte Lassiter, 28, faces felony charges in connection...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

2 displaced after fire on Towanda Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported but two people are displaced after a fire early Wednesday morning on Towanda Road in the Indian River Estates area of Virginia Beach. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived. The fire...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Info on SUV sought after shots fired into York County home

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in York County are looking for information after shots were fired into an occupied home late last month. The York County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt in the shooting, which happened on November 30 in the 100 block of Byrd Lane, just off George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Accomack County woman faces aggravated malicious wounding charge

MELFA, Va. (WAVY) – A Melfa woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding in connection to an Dec. 17 incident. According to Accomack County Sheriff Todd Wessells, at about 3:24 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a transfer from the Emergency Operations Center in reference to a disturbance in the 19000 block of Main Street in Melfa.
MELFA, VA
WAVY News 10

State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors in York County crash

Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to a crash that killed three people and injured both drivers and the others on a bus Friday in York County. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/state-police-speed-alcohol-contributing-factors-in-york-county-crash/. State Police: Speed, alcohol contributing factors …. Virginia State Police said speed and alcohol were contributing factors to...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police looking for missing elderly man

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are looking for a man was last seen around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Gresham Drive. Melvin. L. Bazemore, 63, is about 5-foot-9, 185 pounds with a beard, short black hair and brown eyes. Police said he suffers from dementia and needs medication.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police investigate boy's 'suspicious' death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a boy's death in Portsmouth Monday morning. The Portsmouth Police Department has not shared many details with the public at this time. As of Monday afternoon, we don't know the child's name or age. Police did say that the juvenile walked into a...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

