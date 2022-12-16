Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the MS Coast: Fireworks, parties, casinos and more

South Mississippi celebrates New Year’s Eve with fireworks and an oyster drop on the beach, with parties at the casinos and events that are kid-friendly or only for adults.

Going out to dinner is a tradition on New Years Eve. Since it’s one of the busiest nights at Coast restaurants, reservations are highly recommended.

For kids who can’t stay up to welcome 2023 — and for adults who like to stay up and party that night — there are plenty of options for fun.

Here’s the list of celebrations across the Coast:

Family celebrations

Countdown to Noon at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave, Gulfport. 10 a.m.-noon with DJ and music, snacks, a New Year’s craft, falling confetti and a ball drop at noon. Event included with museum admission.

NYE Party and Balloon Drops at Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Live DJ starting at 8:30 p.m. Three balloon drops at 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight. Half priced games starting at 10 p.m.

Public Ice Skating at Mississippi Coast Coliseum, U.S. 90, Biloxi. Session on New Year’s Eve from 2-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m. $13 admission includes skate rental. Dress in warm clothes.

Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival at Jones Park, U.S. 90 near U.S. 49, Gulfport. This is the final night to see nearly 2 million lights on display, which can be viewed on foot or aboard a free heated trolley. Santa’s workshop. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve. $15 general admission, $5 ages 12-5.

Christmas Lights Festival , thru Dec. 31 at Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum, 522 Pass Road, Gulfport. 5- 9 p.m. daily. More than 80 train layouts. Riding trains. Lights. $5 adults, $2 children.

Party the night away

Those who definitely want to be out on the town on New Year’s Eve should make reservations well ahead of Dec. 31. The New Year’s Eve party at Hotel Legends in Biloxi is already out.

Oyster Drop and Fireworks Show at midnight on the beach at Bay St. Louis. Live music starts at 7 p.m. at 200 North Beach Restaurant by The Dave Mayley Bankd, Andree & the Giants and Dian Diaz. Limited VIP balcony view tickets available 228-342-1966.

NYE Party with Mr. Sipp ft. The Chitlins at Ground Zero Blues Club, 814 Howard Ave., Biloxi. Tickets start at $40. Those 18 and under can attend the show accompanied by an adult (must purchase ticket). Special dinner menu and wine pairing.

A White House Affair at White House Hotel, U.S. 90, Biloxi. Prix Fixe menu at Cora’s. Countdown party starts at 10 p.m. with a live DJ and a midnight champagne toast.

New Year’s Eve Through the Years at The Hollywood Warehouse, 3420 Giles Road, Gulfport. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $75 per person or table of 10 for $1,000. Red carpet entrance, photos with movie stars, costume contest, movie sets and props to enjoy, music, balloon drop with prizes, free champagne toast and breakfast at midnight. Add on a ticket to Tour the Haunt.

Dinner and Dance Party at Amour Danzar School of Ballroom Dance, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Dress code is formal. Party favors and champagne at midnight. BYOB. Setups provided at the bar. 7:30 p.m.-midnight. $79. Reservations required: 228-324-3730.

New Year’s at the casinos

Parties will be going at all the Coast casinos on one of the busiest nights of the year, and balloons will fall to the casino floor at midnight at many of the resorts.

Get Groovy New Years Eve at Harrah’s Gulf Coast, 280 Beach Blvd., Biloxi brings back the ‘70s. $30 cover includes open bar, video DJ, countdown party, confetti drop at midnight.

New Year’s Eve at Hard Rock Casino Biloxi, 777 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Doors open at 9 p.m. Music by the band After Party and DJ Doc Roc. $50 admission, drinks not included. Music Friday and Saturday nights at iLOV305 on the casino floor.

Gold & Bubbles Eight75 Experience at Beau Rivage Resort and Casino, 875 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $40 per person ticket includes one beverage of choice, a $12 value, party favors, midnight toast and entertainment by Triggerproof.

The Molly Ringwalds perform starting at 10:30 p.m. at the theatre at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi. Champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Tickets start at $24.95.

Roaring ‘20s Party at Black Clover Lounge at Beau Rivage Resort and Casino with party favors, midnight toast, entertainment by DJ Hyphee. Come dressed in your favorite Roaring ‘20s outfit. $20 per person in advance, $30 at the door.

New Year’s Entertainment at Island View Casino in Gulfport. Sunset Bar — Dec. 31, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Shea White & Karl Langley. Beach Casino Stage Bar - Dec. 31, 1 to 5 p.m. Lisa Lee Albritton Band. 5:50 to 9:30 p.m. The Brandon Green Band. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Starz

