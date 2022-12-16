Read full article on original website
Remember When the Red River Froze in Shreveport?
Really cold weather is headed for Shreveport later this week. We are going to be in the deep freeze Friday morning when the temperature dips into the teens. This reminds me of all the stories about December of 1983 in Shreveport when the Red River froze. That month was the...
Where Can People Get Shelter from Cold in Shreveport?
Frigid temperatures will be rolling into Shreveport Bossier later this week. We will feel the chill Thursday night when our temperature is expected to dip into the teens. But the winds will be blowing pushing the wind chill temp into the single digits. Folks with no place to go will...
How You Can Help Tornado Victims in Caddo Parish
The cleanup continues again today for residents in southwest Caddo Parish which was devastated by a tornado this week. More than 30 homes were destroyed or damaged by this storm. A mother and her 8-year-old son were killed when the storm roared through. If you want to help folks impacted...
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar
Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
Shreveport Police have given a more detailed account of the murder of Michael Grace in Shreveport this morning. According to a statement from SPD, a suspect has been identified and another person has been arrested in connection to the slaying. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of...
Violence Erupts in Bossier City Leaving 3 Teens Wounded
Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are continuing an ongoing investigation into a shooting on Wednesday evening that left three juveniles wounded, one is in critical condition. Police were called around 8:30PM on December 14th about several gunshots fired in the area of Traffic and Berry Streets. The shooting,...
Shreveport Domestic Violence Felon Sentenced to Prison
A Shreveport man who pleaded guilty to third-offense domestic abuse battery has been sentenced to serve five years in prison. Caddo Parish District Judge Chris Victory sentenced Alonzo Na'jee Thomas, 35, to serve two concurrent five-year hard-labor prison terms following his pleading Monday, December 12, 2022. The court ordered the first year to be served without benefit of probation, parole and suspension of sentence.
Great News For Drivers! Bridges Near Bistineau Dam Have Re-Opened
Back in September 2022, when the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced they were beginning work to replace two separate bridges on LA 154 just east of the Lake Bistineau Dam, most people who frequent this area were bracing themselves for months and months of detours as the job was expected to last into 2023.
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Scammers Sink So Low As To Use ‘Lost Child’ In Their Evil Scheme
Just when you think this online scammers can't sink any lower, they prove that nothing is beneath their desires to steal your money, information, and heart. Early yesterday morning I was startled to see a posting on the local Shreveport For Sale By Owner (FSBO) Facebook page. We obviously blurred...
I Just Had the Best Birria Pizza Inside of a Gas Station in Bossier
I Will Never Forget the First Time I Tried La Reyna Del Sur. The taco shop has a taco truck that will show up to some fun events and one day they came to my apartment complex. The line was so long, it was like everyone knew how delicious this place was except me. So I got in line along with everyone else and the taco truck did not disappoint.
Shreveport Armed Robbery Suspect Facing Decades in Prison
A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase through central Shreveport faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction in Caddo District Court. Kenyon Lee Dunams, 32, faces a prison term of at least 10 years and up to 99...
Shreveport’s Grub Burger Shuts Down For Good
Grub Burger a Local Burger Joint Has Closed Its Doors. Grub Burger has been a popular Shreveport dining spot. Who doesn't love a boozy milkshake? Unfortunately, Grub Burger is gone. Some of us knew there was change coming for the burger spot, but we didn't now the change was coming so fast.
Street Lights Get Repaired on I-20 in Shreveport
I have some great news to report today. The street lights on I-20 in front of the Fairgrounds and Independence Stadium are now back on!!. As you know, I have been griping about this for years. For some reason, Shreveport can not seem to keep the lights on. Some insiders tell me we just don't have enough personnel to stay up to date on the lights. But shouldn't the main freeway in your city be a top priority? But maybe I'm crazy.
Shreveport Schools Closing Due to Severe Weather Threat
As the threat for severe weather increases in our area for this afternoon, school officials are making arrangements to send students home early. Caddo Parish officials told KEEL News all Caddo Parish elementary schools will be let out at noon today, Middle School children will be released at 12:30, and high-schools will be let out at 1P.
Shreveport Here’s How to Prep For Arctic Front Headed Our Way
Friday - Sunny, with a high near 26. Friday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Saturday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Christmas Day - Sunny, with a high near 41. If you look closely...
Who Will Be Shreveport’s New Mayor?
Shreveport will have a new Mayor on December 31. In the election on Saturday, Republican Tom Arceneaux beat Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver to win the seat. Republican Tom Arceneaux got 20,800 votes or 56.41% to 16,074 votes for Tarver or 43.59%. That's a total of 36,874 total votes. In...
Who is on Arceneaux’s Team as He Becomes Mayor of Shreveport?
Shreveport Mayor-elect Tom Arceneaux has named the members of his transition team. Former City Attorney William C. Bradford, Jr. and former Chief Administrative Officer Tom Dark have been named as co-chair of this team. This group of folks will work on transitioning into office and putting together a plan to...
Here is How You Can Win Free Taylor Swift Tickets in Marshall
We Can All Experience a Trail of Lights and Someone Will Win Taylor Swift Tickets. Piney Park took to its Facebook to announce that they are giving away a pair of tickets to the biggest concert of the year, Taylor Swift at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday, March 31st.
‘Cornament for Kids’ Cornhole Tournament Coming To Bossier City
The American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier (AAFSB) is looking to spread some holiday cheer, have some fun, and get some donations this December. They've partnered up with the Shreveport-Bossier Cornhole Association for a mini-cornament in Bossier City to benefit Operation Santa Claus. According to their social media, the event will...
