Warnings, watches, advisories for Massachusetts and New Hampshire as winter storm rolls through

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
BOSTON — Winter storm warnings, watches, and advisories have been issued in Massachusetts and New Hampshire as system packing snow, heavy rain, and strong wind moves through the region on Friday.

The storm moved in late Thursday night and its impacts are expected to linger into Saturday morning.

In Massachusetts, winter storm warnings are in effect for Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire counties until 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy wet snow is expected in those areas with possible accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The NWS says there is a chance for isolated amounts of 12 to 18 inches.

Winds are also expected to gust as high 40 mph in the areas where warnings are posted.

In a statement, the NWS said, “Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The combination of heavy wet snow and winds gusting to 40 mph may result in power outages.”

Winter weather advisories have also been issued for Eastern Franklin and Northern Worcester, where anywhere between 2 and 6 inches of snow could fall. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will accompany the snowfall.

“Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the NWS warned.

A wind advisory is in effect for Southern Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Plymouth, Suffolk, and Barnstable counties until 10 p.m. Friday.

Snow is not really a threat in those areas, but rain and strong wind gusts are in the forecast.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” the NWS said. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”

In New Hampshire, Belknap, Cheshire, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Grafton, Northern Carroll, Northern Coos, Southern Coos, and Sullivan counties are under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday.

Snowfall of 8 to 12 inches expected with higher snowfall totals expected for elevations above 1,500 feet.

“Significant snowfall and periods of heavy snowfall rates will combine with low visibility to create very dangerous driving conditions,” the NWS warned New Hampshire residents. “The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.”

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham, and Strafford counties.

Snowfall amounts of 2 to 5 inches is likely in those areas with the lowest amounts in the Manchester and Nashua areas east towards the Seacoast.

For updates, visit the Boston 25 weather page.

