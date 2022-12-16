ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs Retake Lead Over Texans: Patrick Mahomes Scores Key Touchdown

HOUSTON --The Houston Texans are trying to manufacture an upset victory for the second consecutive week. One week after falling short in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, the 1-11-1 Texans led the Kansas City Chiefs 21-16 heading into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs promptly regained the lead on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown run and two-point conversion pass to running back Jerick McKinnon for a 24-21 lead.
HOUSTON, TX
wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

‘Chance’ Jalen Hurts Plays Feels Like a Fleeting One

PHILADELPHIA - For one day in December second-year quarterback Ian Book was running the 13-1 Eagles through a walkthrough practice at the NovaCare Complex. Starter and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts was nursing the sprained shoulder he suffered in Sunday’s 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears at frigid Soldier Field, and backup Gardner Minshew was excused to attend and speak at Mike Leach’s memorial service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Week 15 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

The Saints kept their season alive on Sunday after sweeping the Falcons, albeit they have less than a five percent chance of actually taking the division. Regardless, it was good to see New Orleans respond in a positive way out of their bye week. Here's a look at the snap counts from Week 15 with some observations from the game.
ATLANTA, LA
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks Select Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest NFL Mock

As the season comes to an end, and the playoff race heats up, the Seattle Seahawks still find themselves battling for a wild card spot. However, whenever their season does end, there will be plenty of questions to answer. Perhaps no question will be more important, though, than their decision...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Highlights & Recap: Pittsburgh 84 Syracuse 82

Syracuse fans will be having nightmares about Nelly Cummings against the 2-3 zone. The former Colgate guard scored 22 points for Pittsburgh in the 84-82 win for the Panthers. Cummings shot 7-12 from the field and 6-11 from 3-point range. Cummings also had 18 points last season in Colgate’s 100-85...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Packers Make Roster Cut Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to keep pace in the NFC playoff race on Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Rams. But ahead of preparing for the freezing temperatures against a Rams team with nothing to lose, the Packers decided to release veteran receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday in a surprising late-season move. Watkins will now go to waivers with the hope that another team will place a claim for him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Commanders Slipping in Second Quarter vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders are in another tight duel with the New York Giants. However, the Commanders have some catching up to do, trailing 14-3 to the Giants. The Commanders got on the scoreboard first with a 41-yard field goal from Joey Slye after the two teams exchanged punts on their opening drive.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Matthew Bergeron Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse’s starting left tackle Matthew Bergeron has declared for the NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
SYRACUSE, KS
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Keep Season Alive Behind Mitch Trubisky

CHARLOTTE -- The Pittsburgh Steelers avoided falling officially out of the playoff race, despite playing without their starting quarterback. Mitch Trubiksy, making his first start since being benched in Week 4, was efficient and smart with the football and led the Steelers to a road win over a surging Carolina Panthers team, 21-10 at Bank of America Stadium.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday Night

View the original article to see embedded media. A four-game road win streak set optimism high for Miami Heat fans. Now, they are back to criticizing the team after a loss to the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night. Fans were upset despite the fact the Heat played without starters Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin, who were all dealing with injuries or ailments.
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Starting Lineups for Hornets at Kings

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Sacramento Kings and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Three-star defensive lineman backs off commitment to Florida State

The Early Signing Period is less than 48 hours away and that means recruits around the country have decisions to make that will impact their futures. On Monday afternoon, three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson announced on social media that he was backing off his pledge to Florida State. This doesn't come as much of a surprise as a situation unfolded over the last couple of weeks that forced the Seminoles to offer Gadson a grayshirt. That means he wouldn't have been able to enroll until at least 2024.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

