Late kickoff, signing day among complications for South Alabama in New Orleans Bowl
There are several things that set the R+L Carriers Bowl apart from most of the 2022-23 bowl season. For one thing, it kicks off at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the latest local start time during the entire bowl season. South Alabama (10-2) is a 4-point favorite over Western Kentucky (8-5) at Caesars Superdome, the home of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.
Mississippi junior college DB Reggie Neely commits to South Alabama
South Alabama on Tuesday landed a football verbal commitment from Reggie Neely, a cornerback at East Mississippi Community College. Neely (6-foot, 170 pounds) totaled 33 tackles, eight pass breakups and five interceptions in 2022 for the Lions, who won the MACCC championship with an 8-3 record. He is rated a 3-star prospect and the No. 23 junior college recruit in the country by On3 Sports.
South Alabama enters December signing day with some unknowns, but that’s a good thing
South Alabama enters the first day of the early signing period with 10 public verbal commitments for its 2023 recruiting class, and several more Kane Wommack and his staff are hoping choose the Jaguars on Wednesday. Part of that unknown is the new reality of the NCAA transfer portal, and...
South Alabama lands commitment from Florida high school lineman John Michael Ward
South Alabama on Tuesday landed a 2023 football verbal commitment from offensive lineman John Michael Ward of Northview High School in Century, Fla. Rated a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports, Ward chose the Jaguars over offers from UAB, North Alabama, Appalachian State, Colorado State and Coastal Carolina, among others. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Ward made his announcement at a commitment ceremony at his high school, located north of Pensacola on the Alabama line near Atmore.
South Alabama basketball cruises past Spring Hill, 82-53
Greg Parham scored 18 points to lead five South Alabama players in double figures in an 82-53 victory over Spring Hill on Monday night at the Mitchell Center. Playing at home for the first time in more than a month, the Jaguars (5-6) shot nearly 60 percent in the first half and jumped out to a 48-19 lead by halftime. South Alabama led by as many as 41 in the second half over the Badgers, an NCAA Division II team that is now 6-6 this season.
Class 7A No. 6 Sparkman gets defensive, holds off McGill-Toolen in Daphne tournament
Jamie Coggins knows it’s been a bit of a grind for his Sparkman basketball team. Points are tough to come by, so his No. 6-ranked Class 7A Senators are buckling down on defense. The result Tuesday was a hard-fought 43-36 win over Class 6A’s fifth-ranked McGill-Toolen to advance to...
Magnolia Springs divided over accepting sewer service
It seems as though no community in Baldwin County is exempt from debates about growth, infrastructure and the environment. Whether or not to enter into an agreement with Baldwin County Sewer Service (BCSS) has divided the small town of Magnolia Springs, which sits on the Magnolia River. Some residents along the river want sewer service to replace their septic systems, which they say aren’t suited for their needs. Others argue that installing sewer lines so close to the river runs the risk of contaminating it.
Mobile police arrest suspect in 2014 cold case homicide
Mobile police have arrested a 38-year-old man on murder charges in the cold case homicide of a man who was handcuffed and shot dead eight years ago. Jervoris Scarbrough, 38, was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of 29-year-old David Kyles, Cpl. Katrina Frazier of Mobile police said Monday.
