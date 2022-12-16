It seems as though no community in Baldwin County is exempt from debates about growth, infrastructure and the environment. Whether or not to enter into an agreement with Baldwin County Sewer Service (BCSS) has divided the small town of Magnolia Springs, which sits on the Magnolia River. Some residents along the river want sewer service to replace their septic systems, which they say aren’t suited for their needs. Others argue that installing sewer lines so close to the river runs the risk of contaminating it.

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO