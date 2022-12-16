Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtaq.com
Ready or Not, Holiday Travel
GREENVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – If you plan on traveling this week for the holidays, plan for delays. Our next weathermaker could have a major impact on the roads and the skies. Santa has no problems when traveling the sky with the help of his flying reindeer and magic sleigh....
wtaq.com
Beef Quality Assurance Certification Meetings Scheduled
Verona, Wisc. — UW-Madison’s Division of Extension and the Wisconsin Beef Council are hosting two upcoming in-person Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification meetings. BQA certification is valid for three years. To attend the in-person meetings, it is recommended that farmers register before the meeting date to ensure that...
Comments / 0