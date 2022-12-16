ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

KSLA

Gunman robs Ringgold bank; authorities take suspect into custody

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Someone robbed Sabine Bank in Ringgold. And authorities believe it was 24-year-old Terrell Travor Glover, of Ringgold. He was taken into custody at a relative’s house about 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said. The Sheriff’s Office received a...
RINGGOLD, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested for attempted murder

Two men are in custody at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred on Garden Street. Jaylon C. Reynolds, 18, of Grambling, and Ethan M. Johnson, 21, of Ruston, were arrested Saturday after a second shooting at the EZ Mart at 1500 S. Vienna Street in Ruston.
RUSTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Texas fugitive captured during I-49 traffic stop in Natchitoches Parish

A fugitive wanted by the Texas Department of Corrections was captured during a traffic stop on Interstate-49 in Natchitoches Parish on Saturday afternoon according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau deputies were patrolling on Interstate-49, north of Natchitoches, on Dec. 17 at 12:54 pm when...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling man faces drug charges

A Grambling man was arrested by West Monroe Police Sunday after a traffic stop led to the recovery of drugs. About 11:50 p.m. Sunday night, West Monroe Police stopped a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup bearing a switched license plate on Thomas Road. When officers approached the truck, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside.
WEST MONROE, LA
ktalnews.com

De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop

DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Winn Parish man arrested on multiple charges following disturbance

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Winn Parish man on several criminal charges and recovered a stolen handgun during a disturbance in Cedar Grove Sub-Division on Dec. 13 according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13 at approximately 12:51 pm, NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau...
WINN PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches man arrested with over 2 pounds of marijuana

An 11-mile vehicle pursuit and foot chase late Thursday evening led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on multiple criminal charges that resulted in the seizure of illegal narcotics and recovery of a stolen firearm according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday evening, Dec. 15 at...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
K945

Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

5 injured in early morning rollover crash in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five people were injured in a wreck on I-49 early Sunday morning (Dec. 18). The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle rollover crash happened around 3 a.m. on I-49 N near mile marker 128 just south of the Cypress exit. While first responders were on the scene, dispatch began getting more 911 calls that another wreck happened while a car was headed north on I-49 and crashed into the wreckage.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

A man was arrested Wednesday evening following a traffic stop by Grambling Police. About 6:50 p.m., a Grambling police officer saw a Nissan Sentra swerving across the roadway and crossing the double yellow line on College Avenue. The driver, James L Caesar, Jr., 24, of Grambling, told the officer he had consumed “a couple of shots” earlier in the day.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston man killed in shooting

Ruston Police responded to Edgewood Square Apartments on McDonald Avenue last Monday afternoon to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Willie Winzer, 19, of Ruston, is believed to have been killed during a confrontation with an unknown suspect. Winzer was pronounced dead at the Northern...
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Leesville man convicted on fourth obscenity charge

A Leesville man was convicted on his fourth obscenity charge last week in Vernon Parish. James Leon Collins III, 47, was found guilty on Dec. 13 after jurors deliberated for about one hour following one full day of testimony. Collins had been arrested by the Leesville Police Department after a...
LEESVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges

Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl and Carfentanil, and Other Charges. Alexandria, Louisiana – An Alexandria man was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and carfentanil with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other charges after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit had received complaints about the sale of illegal narcotics from Freeman’s residence and began an investigation. During a search of Freeman’s car, a digital scale containing an unidentified white powdery substance was found, leading to a search of Freeman’s residence.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

