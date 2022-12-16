ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Police investigate a robbery in Henderson

By Olivia Pollard
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Henderson are investigating a robbery in the 400 block of South Green Street.

The incident happened around 9:30 Thursday night. Police say a cashier was leaving a business with a bag of money from the store. She says a man in a hoodie approached her, took the bag, and ran off.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the incident, to call the Henderson Police Department.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

