It looks like NY Rangers prospect Adam Sykora may be headed to the WHL, according to Jeff Mark. Big thanks to Davey Upper, who put this clip on Twitter. Per Marek, with Vince Mercogliano as his guest, the Rangers have push to have Sykora move to the WHL, where his rights are held by Medicine Hat. Supposedly there is a trade ready to have Sykora go to the Saskatoon Blades, who are currently 2nd in the WHL based on point percentage, but third in their division due to games played.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO