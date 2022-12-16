Read full article on original website
NY Rangers center Filip Chytil injured and will not return after dirty, high, late hit by Sam Lafferty
Filip Chytil was injured in the second period of tonight’s NY Rangers game in Chicago. Chytil was injured by a late, high, and dirty hit by the Blackhawks’s Sam Lafferty. Lafferty took multiple strides after Chytil’s pass left his stick and hit him high and late. Chytil probably had a concussion and is not going to return to the game. Hopefully this is a short term injury, as Chytil was having a solid season.
Filip Chytil on the ice today, possible to play tonight
Per Mollie Walker, Filip Chytil is on the ice today for the NY Rangers morning skate in a regular jersey. This doesn’t necessarily mean Chytil will play tonight in a big matchup in Pittsburgh, but it is certainly a cause for optimism. It looked like Chytil had a concussion after the late hit in Chicago, but this is why Twitter is not the best place for medical advice.
NY Rangers Game 34: Rangers at Penguins
The Rangers are taking their seven game win streak to Pittsburgh tonight, looking to make it eight in a row while gaining ground on a team ahead of them in the Metro Division. It’s another game against a playoff bound team after two straight against the bottom of the barrel. The Rangers overall played better in those games, so continuing that process would be nice.
NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: It’s called a winning streak, it has happened before
Last Week’s Results: W 4-3 vs NJD, W 3-1 vs TOR, W 6-3 @ PHI, W 7-1 @ CHI. The Rangers now have a 7 game winning streak with wins over the Devils, Leafs, Flyers, and Blackhawks in a busy week. Live From The Blue Seats discussed the NY...
NY Rangers in 7th Heaven with dominating win over Chicago
The NY Rangers are in 7th Heaven with a strong, dominating performance in Chicago. After winning four in a row against teams destined for the playoffs, making their win streak five games, the Rangers came into this weekend with a pair of trap games against the Philadelphia Flyers and Chicago Blackhawks. Instead of falling for the tap, they dominated both games and now have a seven game win streak. There’s something poetic about their 7th win in a row against a team that lost it’s 7th in a row by putting up a 7 spot. NY Rangers 7th Heaven indeed.
Blue Seat Bookie: 12.18.22-NY Rangers Cover, Pittsburgh Penguins moneyline; Plus your top DFS stack
Welcome to another edition of Blue Seat Bookie! I am going to be out of town for the first half of the coming week, so despite a 5-game slate on 12/18, I wanted to get some picks in that look extremely promising before I hop on a plane to Chicago.
NY Rangers Recap: No Hart in Philly
What started out as a rough first 10 minutes for the Rangers turned into a great hockey game and their sixth win in a row. Though the goaltending was shaky at times, the Rangers found a way to win the game, and win big. The wins keep on coming and so does the hope of meaningful games come April.
NY Rangers Game 33: Rangers at Blackhawks
December is the month of the Rangers. They are on a six game winning streak, and now take on the “lowly” Blackhawks in Chicago. Lowly is in quotes because, lest we forget, the Rangers lost badly to these same Blackhawks earlier this month. That may have been rock bottom for the Rangers, as they haven’t lost since.
Top NY Rangers prospect Adam Sykora headed to the WHL?
It looks like NY Rangers prospect Adam Sykora may be headed to the WHL, according to Jeff Mark. Big thanks to Davey Upper, who put this clip on Twitter. Per Marek, with Vince Mercogliano as his guest, the Rangers have push to have Sykora move to the WHL, where his rights are held by Medicine Hat. Supposedly there is a trade ready to have Sykora go to the Saskatoon Blades, who are currently 2nd in the WHL based on point percentage, but third in their division due to games played.
The NY Rangers need another defenseman before they need another forward
If the Ben Harpur experiment over the last two games has shown us anything, it’s that the NY Rangers need another defenseman before they even consider acquiring another forward. The forward lines are still a work in progress with a “clear plan” in Gerard Gallant’s head. But with Harpur in the lineup the last two days, fans have been clamoring for Libor Hajek to be back in the lineup. That’s how bad it’s been with Harpur, and how good he makes Hajek look by comparison.
