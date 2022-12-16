ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVCFOX

Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera

East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Video: Several train cars derail in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon; 2 hurt

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 20th, 7:14p.m.):. The railroad crossing at College Drive East and Apison Pike where several train cars derailed is back open as of 7p.m. Tuesday, Collegedale PD says. EARLIER:. A train derailed in Collegedale early Tuesday afternoon after it struck a truck across the tracks...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WTVCFOX

Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A fiery crash shut down Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday afternoon. A post on the Murray County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shares a photo that shows a semi-truck in flames off to the side of the road. The wreck happened on Highway 411 near...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA

