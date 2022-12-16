Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
Related
WTVCFOX
Lesson in devotion: East Ridge Elementary custodian goes above & beyond the call of duty
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Zaida Menendez teaches an important lesson at East Ridge Elementary. Her knowledge can't be found on a chalkboard. It's her textbook definition of dedication and devotion to her school that sets the example. "She goes above and far beyond the call of duty," said Jennifer...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County parents struggling to find child care with lack of affordable options
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — As inflation keeps rising so does the cost of childcare. The Tennesseans for Quality Early Education is calling it a major child care crisis in our state, with some parents forced to stay home from work to watch their children. Tennessee Quality for Education held a...
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
WTVCFOX
"We lost a little Christmas:" Cohutta Police Department devastated by fire Sunday
COHUTTA, Ga. — We're getting a clearer picture on Monday of how much damage Sunday morning's fire at the Cohutta, Georgia Police Department caused. For some, it's a tough loss so close to Christmas. The fire destroyed the building that houses Cohutta Police, along with Rhyne & Sons, a...
WTVCFOX
'One of the best:' School security officer in Hamilton County passes away unexpectedly
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County Schools security officer who spent more than two dozen years as a Chattanooga Police officer and several years as a school resource officer has died unexpectedly, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Jim Brock passed away recently, a post on the HCSO...
WTVCFOX
Cold weather shelter open in Chattanooga as temperatures dive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Cold temperatures are back in the forecast and expected to drop even more this week, leaving a dangerous situation for those with nowhere to go. The Chatt Foundation opened the Cold Weather Shelter to help keep people safe during this time of year. The shelter opens...
WTVCFOX
Firefighters work to put out flames at Long John Silvers in Kimball on Sunday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — We're working to learn more details about a commercial fire in Kimball, Tennessee. We received several viewer tips that the Long John Silvers located at 380 Kimball Crossing Drive caught fire around 11 a.m. Sunday. We have reached out to the Kimball Fire Department for...
WTVCFOX
Do you recognize them? East Ridge shoplifters caught on camera
East Ridge Police need help locating a man and woman accused of stealing from a local Dollar General, and they hope you can recognize them. The incident happened on December 16th at 3920 Ringgold Road. Police say the man and woman went into the store and filled two carts with...
WTVCFOX
Drunk driver in Chattanooga rammed vehicle with child inside to flee scene, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A drunk driver from Chattanooga who caused a head-on crash on Suck Creek Road then tried to ram the vehicle he hit to get away from the scene, Chattanooga Police say. 64-year-old James Arnold Nichols is now in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. Police say...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga woman's identity "bought," used for 2 years before police make arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman "bought" the identity of another Chattanooga woman and used it for over two years before police arrested her, an arrest report says. Now, the victim of the identity theft is speaking out. Jessica Andino-Banegas has been arrested for the criminal impersonation of Megan White.
WTVCFOX
After fire destroys Cohutta Police Department, officer safety top priority moving forward
COHUTTA, Ga. — We are continuing to cover the damage a fire caused to the Cohutta Police Department. Now, as the department begins rebuilding and recovering, the issue of officer safety is a top priority. With numerous pieces of safety equipment destroyed, we looked into the operation plans moving...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga, Rossville coach charged after claims he inappropriately touched players
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE:. We've received the mugshot of a man who coaches in the Chattanooga and Rossville area who is accused of inappropriately touching underage players, according to police. Hughes is a community coach for Baylor School, working part time and only as needed during the sport’s season,...
WTVCFOX
Video: Several train cars derail in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon; 2 hurt
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 20th, 7:14p.m.):. The railroad crossing at College Drive East and Apison Pike where several train cars derailed is back open as of 7p.m. Tuesday, Collegedale PD says. EARLIER:. A train derailed in Collegedale early Tuesday afternoon after it struck a truck across the tracks...
WTVCFOX
McMinn County Sheriff warns drivers of roofing nails intentionally dumped on roads
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — Sunday night McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy posted a warning for drivers in the area. Sheriff Guy says deputies and TDOT responded to several incidents over the last week regarding large numbers of roofing nails being dumped on local roadways. Sheriff Guy says the deputies...
WTVCFOX
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A fiery crash shut down Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday afternoon. A post on the Murray County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shares a photo that shows a semi-truck in flames off to the side of the road. The wreck happened on Highway 411 near...
Comments / 0