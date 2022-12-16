Read full article on original website
Apple adds M1 Mac desktops and Studio Display to the Self Service Repair program
Apple has expanded its self-repair program once again. As noted by Six Colors and The Verge, folks in the US can now try to fix issues with the M1 iMac, M1 Mac mini, Mac Studio and Apple Studio Display themselves with genuine parts, repair manuals and tools. The self-repair program...
Meta reconfirms its commitment to the metaverse
While acknowledging that 2022 was "harder than we expected" for its metaverse plans, Meta remains committed to the technology, Reality Labs CTO Andrew Bosworth wrote in a blog post. To that end, the company is planning to put 20 percent of its total spending toward Reality Labs in 2023, with half of that going directly toward augmented reality (AR) initiatives — around the same amount as last year.
OpenAI releases Point-E, which is like DALL-E but for 3D modeling
OpenAI, the Elon Musk-founded artificial intelligence startup behind popular DALL-E text-to-image generator, announced on Tuesday the release of its newest picture-making machine POINT-E, which can produce 3D point clouds directly from text prompts. Whereas existing systems like Google's DreamFusion typically require multiple hours — and GPUs — to generate their images, Point-E only needs one GPU and a minute or two.
Lenovo updates its IdeaPad Pro and Slim laptops with the latest Intel and AMD chips
We’re not that far away from CES, where we should expect new chip announcements from Intel and AMD. That’s normally followed by a raft of Windows 11 laptop announcements that use the new silicon, but Lenovo has decided to get its news out of the door well ahead of time. Unfortunately, that means there’s some vague references to next-generation chips from Intel, AMD and NVIDIA. But you can probably guess when those details will be filled in, and what they’ll likely represent.
The Morning After: Elon Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter news whiplash continues. Elon Musk has said he’ll step down as CEO of Twitter once he’s found a suitable replacement. You might remember Musk ran a poll at the weekend asking if he should leave the role, and the Twitter-using public overwhelmingly told him, well, yes. There was no immediate response to the results of the poll, but by late Tuesday, after suggesting he might change it so only paying users could vote, he seems to be According to his tweet, Musk plans to stay on and run the software and server teams.
The EU is investigating Broadcom's $61 billion deal to buy VMware
The European Union plans to carry out a full-scale investigation of Broadcom's $61 billion bid to buy VMware. Following a preliminary probe, the European Commission, the bloc's executive branch, announced on Tuesday it believes the proposed acquisition may allow Broadcom to "restrict competition" in the markets for network interface cards, fiber channel host-bus adapters and storage adapters.
Hands-on with LG's 240Hz UltraGear gaming monitors: Setting a new bar for OLED refresh rates
Earlier this year, Alienware released what’s arguably the best all-around gaming monitor on the market right now: the But last week, and after getting a chance to check them out in person, I can say that Alienware’s display has some formidable new rivals. Unlike the AW3423DW, LG’s monitors...
Virgin Orbit gets the licenses it needs for the UK's first space launch
Virgin Orbit is set to make the first ever space flight from UK soil, after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) approved a "historic" first launch license from Spaceport Cornwell. With that in hand, the company plans to launch nine satellites from a LauncherOne rocket aboard its "Cosmic Girl" Boeing 747 aircraft in January next year.
Delta will reportedly offer free WiFi starting next year
The airline is currently testing the program with frequent flyers. Delta Air Lines reportedly plans to offer free WiFi to all its passengers as soon as next year, according to the Wall Street Journal. The airline is already testing free wireless internet for members of its frequent-flier program, and it's expected to expand significantly through 2023.
'Avatar' sequel's cutting-edge tech crashed some movie projectors in Japan
Despite being the widest release of all time in Japan, Avatar: The Way of the Water failed to claim the top ranking last weekend as it was topped by an anime basketball picture called The First Slam Dunk. On top of that, multiple theaters in the nation reported technical problems, with one in central Japan forced to reduce the 48 fps frame rate down to the traditional 24 fps, Bloomberg reported.
Amazon and EU finalize third-party seller antitrust deal
Has agreed to change some business practices in the European Union as part of legally binding commitments with the bloc's executive branch. The European Commission said will put antitrust investigations over how Amazon treats third-party sellers to bed for the time being. Amazon will need to abide by the commitments for between five and seven years or it could face hefty fines.
Get four ultra-compact flashlight multitools for $65
Looking for something you can buy as we approach the last days of gifting? Everyday carry has evolved beyond encompassing practical gear into a fully-fledged hobby. Entrenched collectors keep a vigilant eye for the latest flashlights, , wallets and developments in pocket knife steels, but if you’re simply looking for the most value for your dollar, a multi-tool might be all you need.
The first weird gadget of CES 2023 is Lenovo's Swiss Army lamp
CES 2023 usually features some pretty eccentric gadgets, and Lenovo is kicking off that trend with the Go Desk Station with Webcam. It's designed for those of us with limited desk space, serving as a webcam, adjustable desk light, Qi wireless charger and expansion hub all in one. It doesn't compromise on any of those things, but is priced accordingly.
Get a travel-friendly refurbished MacBook Pro for under $500
While the events of recent years sped up our shift toward teleconferencing, many self-employed individuals have practiced remote work for years, leading careers as digital nomads in without ever meeting clients in person. For instance, freelance photographers and edit projects at home or in coworking spaces, and web developers often advertise their services with an online portfolio.
An algorithm can use WiFi signal changes to help identify breathing issues
National Institute of Standards and Technology () researchers have developed a way to monitor breathing based on tiny changes in signals. They say their BreatheSmart deep-learning algorithm could help detect if someone in the household is having breathing issues. WiFi signals are almost ubiquitous. They bounce off of and pass...
Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook offers a larger display and optional 1080p webcam
Lenovo has launched the IdeaPad Flex 3i 2-in-1 Chromebook with improved features over last year's Flex 3i Chromebook, along with a higher price tag. The 16:10 12.2-inch display is an inch larger than before, and it can be used as a laptop, tablet or made to stand in tent-mode for entertainment. It also comes with thinner bezels and looks a fair bit less chunky than the previous model. Performance-wise, it offers the latest N-series Intel processors (the N100 or N200), up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Google Search saw its highest traffic ever during the World Cup 2022 Final
It became a hub for the most popular sporting final on the planet. Google Search recorded the highest traffic in its 25-year history during the FIFA World Cup yesterday, CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted. Google effectively became an information hub for the final, a strong contender for the best in FIFA men's history. With records already smashed for group stage and Round of 16 matches, it's also likely to be the most watched final in history once figures are released.
The Morning After: Twitter briefly bans links to Facebook, Instagram and other rivals
Could the state of Twitter get any worse? Of course it can. While a lot of us were glued to the World Cup final, the social network made major policy changes, deciding to halt any kind of “free promotion” of competing social media sites. Or, at least, it did for a moment.
The Morning After: We tried Dyson’s air-purifying headphones
Dyson’s Zone is a headset-visor that processes the air you breathe and pumps it, well, into your face. Now we know the price ($949!) and launch date (March 2023), the company invited press to strap the baffling device on and test it a little more extensively. In a dark...
Rank and file tech workers have been fed up. In 2022, they organized
Blessedly 2022, a year that by most people's estimation will be remembered as lousy, will soon be in the rear view mirror of history. Hallelujah, life goes on. There are any number of reasons to give a failing grade to The Year That Was: Inflation and the still-looming threat of another global recession, critical legislative losses on abortion and trans rights, yet another new covid variant, having to pay attention to Elon Musk — take your pick. But, in the realm of labor, there's at least one reason to feel hopeful. 2022 was the year unions won elections to represent workers at two of the world's biggest tech companies, with a third likely on the way.
