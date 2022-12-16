Read full article on original website
Lehigh Valley weather: White Christmas is out, cold Christmas is in — maybe coldest in decades
Christmas may not be white this year. But it will be cold. Like, historically cold. Highs in the low 20s are expected over the holiday weekend, which will make this the Lehigh Valley’s coldest Christmas Eve and day in decades.
Winter solstice 2022: How short is the shortest day of the year? Sunrise and sunset times for the first day of winter in the Lehigh Valley.
As the 2022 winter solstice arrives, nights in the Lehigh Valley — and the rest of the northern hemisphere — are as long as they’re going to get. The solstice on Wednesday marks the first day of winter, and the sun will be up for just a little longer than a standard workday.
Lehigh Valley weather: Heavy snow to be soaking rain, with dwindling hope for white Christmas
In his Friday morning forecast video, EPAWA Weather Consulting meteorologist Bobby Martrich spoke of the possibility of a heavy snowstorm late this week. But, he said to snow fans, “Don’t get your hopes up just yet.”. If the snowstorm — with its potential for a foot-plus of accumulation...
VDOT begins treating roads ahead of possible wintry mix Thursday
The Virginia Department of Transportation began pretreating roads late Tuesday ahead of a wintry mix expected to sweep across the western suburbs during Thursday morning rush hour. is expected to move from southwest to northeast during Thursday morning's rush hour in parts of Loudoun and other western suburbs. Northern Virginia will see a chance for a wintry mix before a quick change to rain.
Freezing rain could fall in central Pa. before Christmas, forecasters say
Freezing rain and gusty winds are expected Thursday as central Pennsylvanians prepare for holiday travel, forecasters said. Forecasters said rain and/or freezing rain is likely before 10 a.m. Thursday. Rain, without the ice, will continue to fall late Thursday afternoon through the night, according to the National Weather Service. More than 20 mph wind gusts are possible throughout the day.
Lehigh Valley weather: Late-week storm likely to bring rain and snow, followed by ‘very cold airmass’
The weather this coming week leading up to Christmas is forecast as dry at the outset, with rain and snow likely Thursday into Friday in the Lehigh Valley, the National Weather Service says. Temperatures are forecast slightly under or close to the normal high of 42 and low of 26...
How bad will Pa. travel be later this week? Depends where you are, NWS forecasters say
A winter storm that will be followed by freezing temperatures could affect Christmas travel plans — and make for a white Christmas in some areas of Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. NWS Meteorologist Rob Radzanowski said Sunday that projections this far in advance are subject to change,...
WATCH: Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive transformer making its way to PPL Electric Utilities, caused traffic delays throughout Monroe County. According to a PPL Electric spokesperson, the new transformer weighs 190 tons, and due to its size, it had to pass inspection by a PennDOT official before hitting the road on Tuesday. […]
Snow Totals: 1 Spot Got Half a Foot While Most Places Got Next to Nothing
Snow briefly fell on parts of the Philadelphia region Thursday. In the most northern and western neighborhoods snow fell for much longer and stuck. Here's a list of snow totals (in inches) from the National Weather Service. The weather service didn't even register a snow total in some counties. (The top snow total in each county is italicized.)
Closures, late openings for NY, NJ schools as nor’easter brings rain, snow, wind
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As a strong, coastal storm brought heavy rain, strong wind gusts and snow to areas across New York and New Jersey, schools announced delayed openings and closures for Friday. The nasty nor’easter started on Thursday. The rain and strong winds were set to continue through Friday, impacting the morning commute. Rain […]
Freeze Warning in effect until Monday morning
Sunday evening temperatures begin to drop into the mid to low 40s. Monday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Despite the cooler temperatures, rain will not impact your day. Keep the umbrella close, rain returns Tuesday. A freeze warning remains in effect until Monday morning for...
STORM WATCH: Nasty wintry weather expected Thursday into Friday
New Jersey is expected to experience some nasty wintry weather Thursday into Friday.
How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon. Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
N.J. school closings, schedule changes due to winter storm (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)
A winter storm that was expected to bring up to 3 inches of snow in some spots, a threat of icing, widespread rain totals of 2 inches and strong gusty winds has led some school districts to make schedule changes for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. A winter weather advisory was...
Morning crashes cleared following dusting of snow
Many in Northeast Ohio woke up to at least a dusting of snow Saturday morning, and already multiple vehicle accidents are causing slowdowns on our roadways.
PHOTOS: EF-1 tornado confirmed as storms moved through the Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Tampa Bay area is picking up after strong storms came ashore Thursday. With the main line of storms moving through, the Bay area received some impressive rain totals in the realm of 2 to 5 inches between Northern Pinellas, Hillsborough and Hernando Counties. Outside of that, other areas reported around .75 to 1.5 inches.
WATCH: Herd of Deer Spotted Traveling Through Dangerous Whiteout Conditions in Minnesota
A winter storm that began pummeling the west coast earlier this week has rapidly made its way across the country. The storm system brought blizzard conditions to states spanning the Midwest and created whiteout conditions in parts of Minnesota. Stunning video footage, captured by a Minnesota photographer, sees a herd of white-tailed deer traveling in the midst of incredibly dangerous whiteout conditions. Take a look.
Two Major Accidents on I-84 Prompts Safety Concerns
It was a treacherous week for drivers on I-84. Two major accidents snarled traffic for hours and claimed the life of at least one driver. There is currently an accident investigation of a crash that left a truck driver dead. New York State Police (NYSP) reported that the 69-year-old driver "exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed and came to rest after hitting a tree." The driver's dog survived the impact.
PHOTOS: Mysterious shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. […]
