KU basketball players shop for area families, seek to put ‘a smile on somebody’s face’

Kansas men’s basketball players have been especially busy this week, taking final exams while also preparing daily for Saturday’s on-court test against fellow blue blood Indiana of the Big Ten Conference.

Inserted into the squad’s hectic schedule was a 90-minute team outing on Thursday night. The Jayhawk players and coaches assembled at Walmart for the program’s annual holiday shopping excursion.

“We talked about this the whole week, how we can’t wait to get back there and make everybody’s Christmas happy,” KU junior combo guard Joseph Yesufu said.

“Back there” would be the back of the store, where the toy department, children’s clothes and household appliances are located.

In all, the Jayhawk players shopped for 17 area families Thursday in an event sponsored by Roger and Linda Morningstar of Lawrence and the Salvation Army. Money is raised first semester at KU Roundball Club events to help pay for the gifts.

“It’s a great experience coming out here and giving back,” Yesufu said. “Best part is knowing I’m putting a smile on somebody’s face.”

KU freshman center Ernest Udeh may have had the most fun of all the players, closely inspecting some of the toys before putting them in a shopping cart.

KU freshman Ernest Udeh had fun picking out Christmas gifts for an area family on Thursday night at Walmart. Gary Bedore, KC Star

“Action figures,” Udeh said, asked to identify his favorite presents to receive as a child and to give out now.

“The family we’re shopping for wanted a vacuum, computer accessories, toys for kids, pajamas for the holiday season. It’s so much fun being here. Apart from basketball, all the off-court stuff we do, it’s a blessing to be part of,” Udeh added. “We always enjoy giving back.”

KU assistant coach Norm Roberts conceded that it’s been a busy week for the No. 8-ranked Jayhawks (9-1), who will play host to No. 14 Indiana (8-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.

“They’ve been concentrating on finals, but we’ve also practiced as well, preparing for the game,” Roberts said. “They know how big this game is, two blue bloods playing against each other, two highly ranked teams. They know it’s a big game and are excited.”

Roberts said he enjoyed watching the players take part in the shopping excursion, a holiday tradition at KU since the 1990s.

“The most important thing is they are giving to others,” Roberts said. “Coach (Bill Self) even told the guys today, ‘You are going to have the time of your life doing this. It’s so much fun. You are going to remember this.’

“We have ex-players call this time of year and say, ‘Hey did you do the shopping yet? How did it go this year?’ Because it’s a special night. Everybody remembers doing this to make somebody else happy,” Roberts added.

One special moment took place Thursday night before the players scattered throughout the store to shop.

Kansas TEAM IMPACT teammate JP Bemberger of Overland Park, Kansas, was presented a 2022 national title ring by KU senior Jalen Wilson.

Bemberger joined the KU squad in November 2020 and has participated in many activities during his time on the squad.

The Jayhawks will play Indiana on Saturday, then play host to Harvard in a 6 p.m. tip Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse. After that, the Jayhawks will break for Christmas and return likely on the 26th to begin preparation for the Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State (1 p.m., Dec. 31 at Allen).

“I’m going home. We always celebrate it, always,” Udeh, a native of Orlando, Florida, said of Christmas. “I’ll be sitting at home enjoying party time.”

Yesufu, a native of Bolingbrook, Illinois, said that after the Harvard game he also was “going home. I haven’t been home since August. I really miss my mom. It will be great to be back.”