fox5atlanta.com
Officer involved in crash during police chase in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An officer is recovering after a crash during a chase in Cobb County Wednesday morning. Cobb police say the crash happened during a pursuit shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Cumberland Boulevard near Interstate 75. FOX 5 cameras were rolling as first responders supported the officer as...
‘He did not deserve that:’ Friends remember Gwinnett County manager killed in road rage shooting
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a road rage incident with a man on a bike ended with a restaurant manager’s murder. Tonight, friends are remembering the victim. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was in Gwinnett County to find out how the manager’s co-workers looked up to him.
19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say
STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
Johns Creek shooting suspect found dead
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in Johns Creek earlier this week has been found dead. Johns Creek Police Department announced Abdul Batin Rashid was found dead in Sandy Springs around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He died "from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot," according to a release from the agency.
Overturned truck briefly shuts down multiple lanes of I-85 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple lanes were closed on I-85 northbound in DeKalb County Tuesday morning due to an overturned truck. All lanes have since reopened. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene and captured footage of the vehicle on its side. Right now, there is no word on any...
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
Man shot, killed during robbery attempt, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man who attempted to rob someone was killed in the process. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail for a person shot call. When they arrived, officials found Antwon June, 19, had been shot.
Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road
ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
Woman taken to hospital after being shot off Cheshire Bridge Road, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday morning. Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims saw the crime scene was...
Woman who used pepper spray on 2 men, shot later while driving, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday morning. Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road Tuesday morning around 6:10 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims saw the...
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
Sheriff’s Office warns public about burglars targeting one area in Forsyth County
Photo by(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for help in catching burglars responsible for what it calls “an unusual trend” in the south end of the county.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Heard County teen girl missing
HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Heard County Sheriff's Department has asked for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Sara Mae Pike was reportedly last seen in the area of Dowdy Road. Authorities described her as begin 5-foot-3-inches tall with a slim build. If you have seen her or have any information...
Clayton Sheriff’s Office fires employees after jail detainee dies
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has fired some of its employees following an investigation of the death of a 38-year...
Police issue Mattie's Call Alert for missing baby in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Mattie's Call Alert has been issued for a missing baby boy in Clayton County. Police responded to the 8100 block of Kylie Court in Riverdale on Tuesday in reference to a "missing person call." When officers arrived, they learned the mom gave the child,...
Woman shot in NE Atlanta after telling suspects she reported earlier fight to cops
A woman was shot in northeast Atlanta Tuesday morning after she told the alleged assailants she’d called police to report an earlier altercation during which she had to use pepper spray, according to authorities.
Paulding County detectives, GBI investigating Douglasville murder
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the driveway of a Douglasville subdivision. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office announced the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the murder case on Monday. Deputies were called to a home along Warrenton Drive in...
Sheriff’s office investigating after human remains found in rural Georgia
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A rural Georgia sheriff’s office is investigating after human remains were found after receiving a tip. Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said once deputies responded to the area and started to search, they were able to locate human remains. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community. Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed. Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College...
