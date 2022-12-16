ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Officer involved in crash during police chase in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An officer is recovering after a crash during a chase in Cobb County Wednesday morning. Cobb police say the crash happened during a pursuit shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Cumberland Boulevard near Interstate 75. FOX 5 cameras were rolling as first responders supported the officer as...
19-year-old killed after Stonecrest shooting, police say

STONECREST, Ga. — A 19-year-old died after he was shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood Tuesday night, police said. Officers were called to the neighborhood along La Fleur Trail, just off Rock Springs Road around 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the young man with "an apparent gunshot wound." Police said Antwon June was rushed to the hospital by EMS, where he later died due to his injuries.
Johns Creek shooting suspect found dead

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in Johns Creek earlier this week has been found dead. Johns Creek Police Department announced Abdul Batin Rashid was found dead in Sandy Springs around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He died "from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot," according to a release from the agency.
Police: Woman shot, injured on Cheshire Bridge Road

ATLANTA — A woman was shot on Cheshire Bridge Road early Tuesday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police officers said she was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok. The location where she was shot is not far from the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and appears...
Thieves steal entire ATM from Atlanta food mart, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for suspects who stole an entire ATM from a local business early Tuesday morning. APD officials say at around 4:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business alarm at the EZ Shop Food Mart, which is located on the 2000 block of Sylvan Road.
Sheriff: Heard County teen girl missing

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - Heard County Sheriff's Department has asked for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. Sara Mae Pike was reportedly last seen in the area of Dowdy Road. Authorities described her as begin 5-foot-3-inches tall with a slim build. If you have seen her or have any information...
Police: 13-year-old Clayton County girl missing after leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are hoping someone can help them find a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say 13-year-old Vallentina Clarke left her home on the 400 block of Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Georgia at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and has not returned home. The missing teen is...
