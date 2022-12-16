Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake
Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.
ComicBook
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
ComicBook
Valve Giving More Steam Decks Away for Free
Valve has made many legendary games and series over the years, including Half-Life, Portal, Counter-Strike, Dota, and Left 4 Dead. It's best known for its digital PC storefront Steam though, and now the Steam Deck as well, it's portable, handheld PC that brings Steam gaming on the go. As you may know, not only is the machine expensive, but even if you get an order in it may be a while before it's fulfilled. That said, if you don't have the money for a Steam Deck, well there's some good news: Valve is giving a few units away, free of charge.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 December 19 Patch Notes Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 both have a new update waiting for players to download and we know everything this update -- which is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- does thanks to the official patch notes, which not just reveal everything the update does, but goes into detail. Unfortunately, what we don't know is the file size of the update, however, the content and length of the patch notes suggest a smaller file size, which in turn suggests a quicker download. Yet again, you never know with Call of Duty file sizes.
Ubisoft wants you to test its new open-world Star Wars game
Fancy playing an unreleased Star Wars game? Sorry, I’m not talking about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, although that is coming soon too. Ubisoft are looking for playtesters for their upcoming story-driven, open-world Star Wars game. I’ve mentioned a couple above, but there really are heaps of Star Wars projects...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Ends Hiatus With Chapter 88 Release
Dragon Ball Super is taking a page from its latest movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, introducing two new crime fighters to the Z-Fighters with Goten and Trunks. Now that the sons of Goku and Vegeta are teenagers, they are front and center in the latest chapter of the Shonen manga which has just hit the internet. Taking place before the events of Dragon Ball Super's new movie, Goten and Trunks are taking a page from Gohan by following in the Great Saiyaman's footsteps.
ComicBook
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
ComicBook
Mass Effect 4 Detail Teases Big Return
We know next to nothing about the next Mass Effect game -- tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many -- but there's growing speculation that it takes place after the events of the trilogy. Whether this will mean Commander Shepard will return, well the jury is still out. That said, it looks like the main baddie from the trilogy could be set to return in some capacity, or at least that's what the metadata of the N7-day teaser from November suggests or, more specifically, possibly suggests.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Fans Surprised With Two Shadow Drops
Nintendo Switch owners have today been surprised with not one, but two new shadow drops. If you're not familiar with the term "shadow drop", essentially, it's when new games release on various platforms without any prior warning from a title's developer or publisher. And while games that arrive in this manner can often vary wildly in quality, this duo of new Switch releases should actually prove to be quite popular.
ComicBook
New Xbox Exclusive Dethrones Minecraft as Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass
A new Xbox console exclusive released this month via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has dethroned Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. It's unlikely to sit on the throne for long, but it's an impressive achievement for the new game, which is far from a marque release, but is managing to make noise in a fairly quiet December. While the game is an Xbox console exclusive it doesn't actually come via Xbox, but Squanch Games, who presumably received a hefty check from Xbox to make it exclusive to Xbox consoles at launch and to release straight into Xbox Game Pass.
ComicBook
Square Enix Confirms Disappointing Final Fantasy News
Square Enix makes baffling decisions sometimes, even if it means leaving money on the table. Over the weekend, the publisher revealed that the highly-requested Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are finally coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023. That wasn't all that surprising as rumors had been flooding the internet; the real surprise was that physical copies were given an extremely limited release with no advance warning. The announcement also came at 1 a.m. ET, when many people were sleeping. By the time most people woke up to the news, they could only be added to a pre-order wait list. However, the website has been updated to say copies are no longer available.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Quietly Releases New System Update
A new update has apparently been released for Nintendo Switch, but this is not a full new version of the system software. Instead, it seems Nintendo has made some changes to version 15.0.1, which released back on October 31st. According to self-described "Switch tinkerer" @OatmealDome, a "rebootless update" was released for the console. Given Nintendo's silence surrounding the update, it shouldn't surprise users to learn that it's a pretty minor one. Apparently the company has made some changes to the system's "bad words lists," adding terms that weren't there before. Nintendo has also made some changes to prevent the system from accidentally blocking inoffensive words in other languages.
ComicBook
Steam Makes Game 100% Free for Limited Time
Steam users can currently download a game with a "Very Positive" rating for free via Fanatical. The only catch is that you need to subscribe to the latter's newsletter to redeem the offer. However, as Fanatical notes, you can unsubscribe from said newsletter after whenever you want. There are no other strings attached to the offer, but it's a limited-time deal. At the moment of writing this, it's only available for another four days. After this period it will revert to its normal price of $3.99.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
ComicBook
Nintendo Pressured to Compensate Nintendo Switch Owners Who Experienced Joy-Con Drift
If you're a Nintendo Switch owner who's had to pay to replace drifting Joy-Cons at any point, one consumer group thinks you should be compensated for your troubles and is pressuring Nintendo to make it so. The UK group Which? said as much in its report shared this week that went over an analysis of Nintendo's Joy-Cons, an analysis which saw Which? calling out Nintendo for what it said is likely a "mechanical fault" and "design flaws" affecting the Switch Joy-Cons.
ComicBook
Steam's Top-Selling Game Gets Limited Time Sale Before Christmas
The current top-selling game on Valve's PC platform, Steam, is now on sale for a limited period of time. To the surprise of virtually no one, Steam's most consistent best-selling game over the past couple of months has been that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As the first Call of Duty game to return to Steam in quite some time, Activision has found a ton of success with MW2 by making it available on the well-regarded PC marketplace. And while Modern Warfare 2 was already quite popular on Steam without being on sale, Activision has made the game just a bit cheaper before the holidays.
ComicBook
Batman/Superman Drops Major Kingdom Come Bombshell
Mark Waid as a comic book writer has been a major part of both DC and Marvel Comics for some time, helming legendary runs on books including Fantastic Four, Avengers, The Flash, and Captain America to name a few. Perhaps no comic has withstood the test of time in his career than Kingdom Come, DC's futuristic tale that sees older versions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman coming out of retirement to whip a new generation into shape while struggling against an unseen threat. Now, with Waid writing Batman/Superman: World's Finest, a big piece of that universe has returned.
