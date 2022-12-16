ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man dies after West Chester house fire

BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — A man has diedfollowing a house fire on Cincinnati Dayton Road late last week. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Report, Dennis Bradbury, 65, died following a house fire in the 9000 block of Cincinnati Dayton Road Friday night. Officials say the fire broke out...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man dies after crash along I-74 in Dearborn County

A man is dead following a crash in Dearborn County over the weekend. The crash took place early Saturday morning when Indiana State Police said a driver traveling eastbound on I-74 lost control of his car and hit a median before entering the westbound lanes where it rolled multiple times.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road

CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
DAYTON, KY
linknky.com

Kenton County Police searching for missing Walton woman

Kenton County Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for Sasha Thompson, who police said may be experiencing an emotional breakdown and they are concerned for her wellbeing. Police said Thompson was last known to be in the Amelia, Ohio and Walton, Kentucky areas. They emphasized that...
WALTON, KY
WLWT 5

Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
myleaderpaper.com

Cincinnati man arrested after crashing into Arnold Police SUV

A 41-year-old Cincinnati man was arrested after he allegedly drove an SUV into an Arnold Police vehicle. The crash occurred after the suspect was found asleep at a traffic signal at Richardson Road and Richardson Square Drive, Arnold Police reported. Officers got a call at approximately 4 a.m. Nov. 26...
ARNOLD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy