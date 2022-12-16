Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
WKRC
17-year-old named as second suspect in double fatal shooting during robbery
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have charged a second suspect for the murders of Logan Lawson and Nonaisha Jones in Roselawn last week. That suspect is 17-years-old and Local 12 is not currently naming him. Police believe Lawson, Jones and Jaylan DuBose were all in a vehicle together at the...
WLWT 5
Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Officers responding to Park Avenue in Walnut Hills for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WKRC
No sign of 72-year-old missing Clermont County man despite numerous searches
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Despite additional searches, a 72-year-old man with a cognitive disability remains missing in Clermont County. Tommy Mills was reported missing Dec. 7 from his apartment off Ohio Pike in Pierce Township. Local 12 learned that police watched 70 hours of video surveillance from a nearby...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman charged after driving while impaired, crashing car with 5 kids
CINCINNATI — A woman has been charged with five counts of endangering children after crashing a car while operating a vehicle while impaired. According to court documents, Melissa Frampton, 40, was driving with five juveniles in the vehicle when she ran off the roadway, driving while impaired. Documents do...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported shots fired on South D Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on South D Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of large police presence on Rapid Run Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of large police presence on Rapid Run Road in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police: Woman dead, 2 in serious condition following fatal Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Brown County. Investigators say 35-year-old Alana Faulconer was driving on Greenbush East Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when she ran a stop sign at Route 68 and hit another car. Police say Faulconer had a juvenile boy...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to Hands Pike in Covington for reports of a crash with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Greenhills police warn against using mail drop box after stolen checks recovered
CINCINNATI — Greenhills police are warning residents about using mail drop boxes this holiday season. Police sent an alert to residents on Tuesday, warning them not to use the blue mail box in front of the Greenhills Shopping Center. According to police, on Dec. 17, the Springfield Township Police...
WLWT 5
Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man dies after West Chester house fire
BECKETT RIDGE, Ohio — A man has diedfollowing a house fire on Cincinnati Dayton Road late last week. According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Report, Dennis Bradbury, 65, died following a house fire in the 9000 block of Cincinnati Dayton Road Friday night. Officials say the fire broke out...
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies after crash along I-74 in Dearborn County
A man is dead following a crash in Dearborn County over the weekend. The crash took place early Saturday morning when Indiana State Police said a driver traveling eastbound on I-74 lost control of his car and hit a median before entering the westbound lanes where it rolled multiple times.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
WLWT 5
Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road
CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton
DAYTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Berry Street in Dayton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
linknky.com
Kenton County Police searching for missing Walton woman
Kenton County Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for Sasha Thompson, who police said may be experiencing an emotional breakdown and they are concerned for her wellbeing. Police said Thompson was last known to be in the Amelia, Ohio and Walton, Kentucky areas. They emphasized that...
WLWT 5
Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Driver in serious condition following Sunday morning crash on Riverside Drive
The driver of a vehicle involved in Sunday morning crash at Riverside Drive near the Boathouse Restaurant is in serious condition after extrication.
myleaderpaper.com
Cincinnati man arrested after crashing into Arnold Police SUV
A 41-year-old Cincinnati man was arrested after he allegedly drove an SUV into an Arnold Police vehicle. The crash occurred after the suspect was found asleep at a traffic signal at Richardson Road and Richardson Square Drive, Arnold Police reported. Officers got a call at approximately 4 a.m. Nov. 26...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Ave in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn. Police engaged in a foot pursuit. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
