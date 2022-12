A 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in the first degree for the stabbing of Kayla Green, of Mount Vernon. Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah says the accused teen has “been promised a sentence of 3-9 years in state prison. She is due back in court on Jan. 24, 2023."

MOUNT VERNON, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO