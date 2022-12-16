Read full article on original website
Plainwell Department of Public Safety host 10th annual 'Shop with a Hero'
PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety hosted their 10th annual Shop with a Hero event at Meijer in Plainwell. Around 120 local middle schoolers were paired with officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel from the area, according to the department. The local heroes helped the children pick...
Kalamazoo schools paid former superintendent $225K in separation agreement
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The former Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent was given a lump sum payment as part of her agreement to resign, according to public records. The district agreed to pay Rita Raichoudhuri a one-time payment of $225,000, according to the documents. Separation: Little explanation given for KPS superintendent's...
Local Kalamazoo business to match donations given to Salvation Army of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's the season of giving and on Tuesday if you donate $20 to the Salvation Army of Kalamazoo, a local business is expected to match it. The business, Promotion Concepts, said they will match all $20 donations, up to $3000. Those who wish to donate can...
Kalamazoo residents to have opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are expected to be given the opportunity to dispose of holiday packaging in a more sustainable way on Dec. 31, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Expanded polystyrene foam, also known as EPS, collection is to be dropped off at Mayors’ Riverfront Park from...
Crossroads Mall apparel store hosts a donation drive to help families in need
PORTAGE, Mich. — Giving back to the community has to be a good feeling, especially around the holiday season. That isn't the only reason for three men in West Michigan, as they raise money, toys, and food for a donation drive at the Crossroads Mall in Portage. More donations:...
City of Grand Rapids releases options for live-cut Christmas tree disposal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Options for disposing of live-cut Christmas trees in Grand Rapids were released Tuesday. Residents can either drop off trees at free local sites, or put them out on the curb for a fee-based pickup program, according to city officials. Both options are environmentally friendly, with...
Ascension Borgess reminds people to take care of their hearts over the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Ascension Borgess cardiologists reminded individuals to take care of their heart over the holiday season, and to be mindful of signs something might be wrong. The combination of holiday stress, cold weather, and falling out of healthy diet and exercise habits often leads to a spike...
Bronson Children's Hospital collects donations of gifts, toys for patients
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children's Hospital invited the community to help spread the holiday cheer to its patients. Fundraising: Bronson Children's Hospital to host run, raises over $190,000 in patient services. On Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the hospital is hosting a fundraiser at Breakfast at Tiffany's...
KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother
Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
Velvelettes singer Bertha McNeal dies at 82
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bertha Barbee McNeal died Thursday at the age of 82, according to an online obituary. She co-founded the Velvelettes, a Motown all-female group in the 1960s who were known for songs like the 1964 hit "Needle in a Haystack" and "(He Was) Really Saying Something." Music:...
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
New restaurant set to open, a high-speed chase, flying to NY, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location. Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. Now hiring signs are posted...
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along US-131
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Community mourns loss of beloved City High Middle School coach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City High Middle School as well as the entire Grand Rapids Public School community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach. Bathian Mason passed on December 7, 2022, from a medical episode, according to the schools principle. Organizers of a Go Fund Me for Mason's family say he battled epilepsy his whole life.
Ottawa Co. leaders worry about attracting, retaining talent with incoming ‘Ottawa Impact’ majority
Roger Bergman and Doug Zylstra are preparing for a new term on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners unlike any other. The two incumbent members will soon be joined and far outnumbered by a slate of commissioners backed by the Ottawa Impact Political Action Committee. The political organization has spent recent years vetting candidates who back their policies to, among others, eliminate “divisive” diversity teachings and any governmental involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion.
Teen dies following Kzoo shooting; 1 in custody
A 17-year-old who was shot on Friday in Kalamazoo has died and one person has been taken into custody, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
"We know this is a burden," Battle Creek cutting bus services during the holidays
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, Battle Creek Transit is making several service cuts due to driver shortages. The city has six open bus driver positions they haven’t been able to fill, which accounts for 25% of their total driver pool. The city said the temporary changes include:
