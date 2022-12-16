Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol cancels Silver Alert for 69-year-old Tulsa man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Sylvester Gay. Gay is said to have memory conditions. Police say there was a previous Silver Alert issued for Gay on Dec. 9, but later canceled when he was located out of state. Gay is...
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
KTUL
Police: Crashed car found in Oregon has no connection to Idaho quadruple murder
EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Authorities in Idaho announced on Tuesday a white Hyundai Elantra involved in a crash in Oregon has no connection to the quadruple murder of four college students in mid-November. The Eugene Police Department said they were initially made aware of the car during the weekend...
KTUL
Man falls asleep at wheel, drives into nail salon on Cherry Street, officers say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Cherry Street nail salon is picking up the pieces after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove his truck into the building Tuesday morning, police say. The incident happened just before 8 a.m., and the man crossed over the opposite lanes of...
KTUL
Tree of Life goes up at Woodland Hills Mall to remind drivers not to drink and drive
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Tree of Life was recognized by local law enforcement agencies and the Oklahoma ABLE Commission in a ceremony at Woodland Hills Mall Monday morning. The community groups want to remind Tulsans to never drink and drive this holiday season. “Since 2018, 86...
One KFOR viewer has her appeal investigated after we contact OESC
An apparent unemployment benefit scam is being investigated further after KFOR asked the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about a viewer’s appeal.
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash
Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest two after early morning chase in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two people after a short chase in a stolen car early Monday morning in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa police say around 3 a.m., the FLOCK Safety System alerted officers of a stolen car in the area of 51st and Lewis.
KTUL
Warming stations available across Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking to identify armed robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery at a smoke shop in south Tulsa. Police say the robbery happened just after midnight on Oct. 10, at the Z Cloud near 71st and Memorial. As an employee and his...
KTUL
Man indicted for making dozens of false threats to schools, police departments
A man was indicted for allegedly making false threats to police departments and schools across the country, including one in Oklahoma. According to court documents, James McCarty made the phone calls from January to June 2021. He allegedly phoned in a threat to Vinita High School on January 25, 2021....
KTUL
19-year-old Broken Bow woman dies in McCurtain County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms a 19-year-old has died following a car crash in McCurtain County. On Sunday just before 8:30 p.m., Danella Maness of Broken Bow was driving a 2001 Buick on US-70 and OK-98 three miles east of Valliant. OHP says Maness was stopped...
KTUL
Weed Wars: Criminal groups use 'ghost owners' to skirt medical marijuana laws, OBN says
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — For the last two years, law enforcement agencies around Oklahoma have been waging a war against illegal marijuana grows across the state. The state's booming medical marijuana industry has also attracted criminal organizations from around the world, looking to pump out black market weed to the rest of the country.
KTUL
John 3:16 Mission hosts holiday drive-thru giveaway with turkeys, food boxes
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Tuesday, the John 3:16 Mission will be handing out turkeys and food boxes while supplies lasts at the John 3:16 Mission Family Youth Center. The mission says there is no information needed, all you need to do is pull up and they will load your car with food.
KTUL
32-year-old Sapulpa man dies in Cherokee County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a 32-year-old man was killed in a Cherokee County crash Saturday evening. On Dec. 17 around 5 p.m., 32-year-old Aaron Roberts of Sapulpa was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, south of Tahlequah. OHP says Rogers was ejected...
Arizona man accused of ‘swatting’ Oklahoma schools in 2021 arrested in North Carolina
An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School in Oklahoma to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail.
KTEN.com
Investigations continue into illegal Oklahoma marijuana farms
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Over the past two-and-a-half years, agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics have shut down around 200 illegal marijuana grow farms with ties to worldwide criminal organizations, many of which were raided this year. "These are criminal organizations that have been around for decades moving...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Several People Seen In Washington Co. Court for DUI
The Washington Co. Court saw seven people on Monday for suspected DUI. All were misdemeanors with two individuals pleading not guilty. One of those seen was Jeremiah Richard Nichols was seen for alleged DUI, carrying firearms while under the influence and failure to appear for court. Nichol’s bond is $5,000...
Comments / 0