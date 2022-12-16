ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

KRMG

TPD flock cameras spot stolen SUV, sparks overnight chase on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/19/2022: Tulsa police have identified Ahern York and Mercedes Teague as the pair involved in Monday morning’s chase. Both have been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Two people are in custody following an overnight chase on I-44 in south Tulsa. The chase began...
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash

Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest two after early morning chase in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two people after a short chase in a stolen car early Monday morning in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa police say around 3 a.m., the FLOCK Safety System alerted officers of a stolen car in the area of 51st and Lewis.
KTUL

Warming stations available across Tulsa metro

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizations are offering warming stations for those trying to seek shelter from the cold. Individuals and families can find warmth at the following locations:. John 3:16 Mission: 506 North Cheyenne, Open 24/7. Salvation Army Center of Hope: 102 North Denver Avenue, Open 24/7. Tulsa County...
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking to identify armed robbery suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a suspect after an armed robbery at a smoke shop in south Tulsa. Police say the robbery happened just after midnight on Oct. 10, at the Z Cloud near 71st and Memorial. As an employee and his...
KTUL

19-year-old Broken Bow woman dies in McCurtain County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms a 19-year-old has died following a car crash in McCurtain County. On Sunday just before 8:30 p.m., Danella Maness of Broken Bow was driving a 2001 Buick on US-70 and OK-98 three miles east of Valliant. OHP says Maness was stopped...
KTUL

32-year-old Sapulpa man dies in Cherokee County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a 32-year-old man was killed in a Cherokee County crash Saturday evening. On Dec. 17 around 5 p.m., 32-year-old Aaron Roberts of Sapulpa was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, south of Tahlequah. OHP says Rogers was ejected...
KTEN.com

Investigations continue into illegal Oklahoma marijuana farms

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Over the past two-and-a-half years, agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics have shut down around 200 illegal marijuana grow farms with ties to worldwide criminal organizations, many of which were raided this year. "These are criminal organizations that have been around for decades moving...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Several People Seen In Washington Co. Court for DUI

The Washington Co. Court saw seven people on Monday for suspected DUI. All were misdemeanors with two individuals pleading not guilty. One of those seen was Jeremiah Richard Nichols was seen for alleged DUI, carrying firearms while under the influence and failure to appear for court. Nichol’s bond is $5,000...
