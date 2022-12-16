The Simon Group is the king in terms of developing shopping centers and most of the best outlets in the United States belong to them. The one in the city of Boston is no exception and if you go to this wonderful city you can go to the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. It is only 40 minutes by car from Boston and has numerous alternatives to go shopping, including internationally renowned brands such as Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Prada or the English brand AllSaints. And if you want to buy merchandise from the city's sports teams such as the Red Sox, Celtics or Patriots you can go to Locker Room by Lids in addition to having the most recognized forms of sportswear.

