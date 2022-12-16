Read full article on original website
nshoremag.com
Where to Dine Out on Christmas Day North of Boston
Christmas is enough work already, so let the experts take care of the cooking (and serving, and cleaning). Book a table at one of these restaurants for a stress-free holiday meal. 1606 Restaurant at the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester. For a celebration with a view, book a table at 1606. The...
thisweekinworcester.com
Toys for Recovery Gift Giveaway Helps Families in Worcester
WORCESTER - Dozens of families lined up in downtown Worcester on Tuesday afternoon for a Christmas gift giveaway to help make the holidays a little easier for families in need. The Toys for Recovery event was organized by Fresh Start Wellness Center, in partnership with Everyday Miracles Recovery Center and...
thisweekinworcester.com
Mint Kitchen in Worcester Serving 500 Free Holiday Meals on Christmas Eve
WORCESTER - Mint Kitchen and Bar in Worcester is serving 500 free meals to anyone in need of a hot meal on Christmas Eve. The Vietnamese restaurant will be serving curry and rice from 12 PM to 3 PM on Saturday, Dec. 24. Ha Tien Market, the Worcester Regional Food...
Five of the best local spots to see the holiday lights!
Boston 25 viewers sent us their suggestions for the best area holiday light displays. Here are 5 of their favorite spots! Links have more information on hours the locations are open. MIDDLETON:. STICKNEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT EXTRAVAGANZA. 5 2nd Ave. Middleton, MA. Collecting Donations for Make A Wish. TOPSFIELD:. Swenson Light...
Boston Globe
Boston.com readers don’t just love this supermarket, they’re IN love with it
The supermarket that Boston.com readers picked as their favorite probably won’t surprise you. But the extent of their devotion just might. Prompted by Consumer Checkbook’s latest ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts, we asked readers which local grocery store held a special place in their hearts. And not only was the Tewksbury-based Market Basket chain the runaway winner, it elicited responses that went beyond mere admiration to approach something resembling true love.
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!
Don't miss this festive and fun event!Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) With less than a week until Christmas, the Plymouth Family Resource Center has announced and released the official 2022 Plymouth & Kingston Holiday Lights list! This festive and fun list contains the 25 holiday light displays that were entered by the homeowners to be part of the official driving route for families and individuals to enjoy. This exciting event isn't just fun and done... once you get home, go visit the Plymouth Family Resource Center's Facebook page to vote for your favorite holiday light display!
These are the best restaurants in the suburbs of Boston, according to diners
LYNN, Mass. — While Boston is widely renown as one of the top culinary scenes in the country, foodies looking for a delicious bite to eat don’t have to travel too far outside of the city to find a plethora of highly rated restaurants. OpenTable says it analyzed...
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Peanut
WESTFORD — Peanut, a 9-month-old spayed female rabbit is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “Peanute is pretty good with people, kids, but we’re not too sure about dogs and cats,” said Casey, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. She continued, “she...
Boston Globe
We asked for the best Bertucci’s dish. Here are your favorites.
20 locations remain open in Massachusetts. Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s faced some challenging experiences recently—they filed for bankruptcy and closed five locations in Massachusetts on Dec. 5. The eatery, born in Somerville in 1981, is known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, and has gained a following over the years. However, a representative from the company said that they experienced “severe setbacks” due to the pandemic, which led to the decision.
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 2 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 2, 'Face Down and Floating in Geese Pond,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 2 of Season 2 on Tuesday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Boston: Top 5 Places To Stay In Beantown Most Recommended By Experts
Ah, Boston. One can’t help but think of Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall, Mike’s Pastry, and of course, the accent. But this article isn’t about baseball, food, or accents; it’s about the hotels that accentuate the Bean’s skyline. We searched the web, checking expert reviews to find the five Boston hotels that appeared most often across the pros’ lists, and we’ve assembled the best of the best here for you.
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
NECN
Will We See a White Christmas in New England?
Historically, odds are not in our favor for a White Christmas in southern New England. And this year again it looks like we miss out on the opportunity for snow. A late week storm system seemed promising a couple days ago (with a colder model output and snow around), but forecast models are now in agreement that warm air will be too much to overcome with a more northerly track.
nbcboston.com
Tracking the Timing and Impact of Friday's Storm in Boston
The storm brewing late this week has everyone’s attention, but there's lots of quiet in the forecast until then. We’re seeing tons of sun in the next two days, along with light winds and seasonable temperatures. OK, that’s enough about that. Headlines in other parts of the...
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of Friday’s storm
National Weather Service: ‘A strong storm impacts our region later Thursday & Friday, with potentially damaging winds, mainly heavy rains, and the risk for some small stream & river flooding’
The pre-Christmas storm may shape up to be a bomb cyclone. Here’s what that means.
“Be careful if you’re out on the roads on Friday.”. A powerful storm system is expected to impact New England this week ahead of the holiday weekend. While the Arctic cold front is projected to bring heavy snow and blizzard conditions to much of the Midwest and Great Lakes and impact holiday travel plans, the Boston area is forecast to see rain Thursday night into Friday, though some higher elevations in Massachusetts could see snow.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
thisweekinworcester.com
$75 Gift Cards Available for People Who Receive a COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester is working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to offer $75 gift cards to local retailers for individuals who get their COVID-19 vaccine at local clinics. The gift cards are available while supplies last. The City hopes the gift cards can help people...
tourcounsel.com
Wrentham Village Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Massachusetts
The Simon Group is the king in terms of developing shopping centers and most of the best outlets in the United States belong to them. The one in the city of Boston is no exception and if you go to this wonderful city you can go to the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. It is only 40 minutes by car from Boston and has numerous alternatives to go shopping, including internationally renowned brands such as Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Prada or the English brand AllSaints. And if you want to buy merchandise from the city's sports teams such as the Red Sox, Celtics or Patriots you can go to Locker Room by Lids in addition to having the most recognized forms of sportswear.
miltonscene.com
“Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” – advice from Milton Neighbors
“Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” – advice from Milton Neighbors. A member of Milton Neighbors recently asked, “Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” and received a number of helpful responses. “My friend’s husband is a...
