Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trustee Donates $5M to Support College of Health and Community Well-Being at University of La VerneUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
Related
iebusinessdaily.com
Several analysts say they’re cautiously optimistic about the Inland office market
With 2023 on the horizon, the Inland office market is showing signs of life, including vacancy below 10 percent and the possibility of more construction. Much depends on whether a recession hits this year, and if so, how severe it may be. Is the Inland Empire office market starting to...
theregistrysocal.com
Forbix Buys 86,674 SQFT Retail Asset in Victorville for $12.9MM
Across Southern California, retail assets continue to perform well, with a number of sales to show for it. In one recent transaction that closed on Dec. 2, an entity affiliated with Forbix paid $12,99 million, or nearly $150 per square foot for a 86,674 square foot retail center in Victorville. The seller in the transaction was an entity linked to Jaekyong L Han.
Almond farmers face unprecedented challenges due to drought, supply chain issues
California produces 80 percent of the world's almonds but this year production decreased. One grower says not only did the drought and supply chain issues factor in but also inflation.
pacbiztimes.com
Farming First expands Central Coast’s booming cannabis presence
The Central Coast has the potential to be the premier place to grow cannabis, especially if the federal market ever comes into play — that is what Will Terry believes. A fifth-generation farmer, Terry founded a new operation, Farming First Holdings in 2019 and invested his time, money, and effort into building a robust setup.
California drought cost the state's ag industry billions in 2022, says study
Losses mount as California officially wraps up its third year of drought. The Golden State suffered a $1.7 billion loss in crop revenues for 2022, according to a recent study by researchers at the University of California, Merced.
kjzz.org
California utility regulators approve major changes to rooftop solar regulations
California utility regulators have approved major changes to the state’s rooftop solar market. The move could have far-reaching implications for the industry as a whole. California leads the nation in rooftop solar, in part because it allows customers to sell excess power to their utility company, a process known as net metering.
KGET 17
California gas prices are dropping, and they could fall even lower
California drivers are enjoying a little holiday cheer at the gas pump. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline dropped to $4.37 per gallon statewide Monday, down 15 cents from a week ago and 93 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. In the Los Angeles area, regular unleaded...
Homelessness count rises in California despite staying steady nationwide, report finds
Since 2020, homelessness in California is up 6.2%. On any given night, the data showed half of all unsheltered homeless people in the country are in the Golden State.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Southern California Overdue for Earthquake, Experts Urge Preparedness
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked parts of Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving at least two people dead and thousands in the dark. Now experts say it’s only a matter of time before an earthquake hits Southern California. “We’re well overdue by a couple hundred years so we need...
Orange County Cities Struggle To Handle Electric Bike Regulations
Cities throughout south Orange County are increasingly adopting new rules limiting how and when residents can use electric bikes following concerns from residents about their high speed and potential for accidents. While the earliest e-bikes began to show up during the 1990s, they didn’t really become popular until the COVID-19...
California to launch $10M electric bike rebate program beginning in the first quarter of 2023
The state of California has allocated $10 million to fund a rebate program for electric bikes. The program is tentatively planned to begin in the first part of 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news and private company websites, cited within the story**
NBC Los Angeles
California Residents Frustrated With Middle Class Tax Refund
When James Clerf received his Middle Class Tax Refund via a debit card, he was alarmed. “When I read the terms on the back of the form about all the different charges the bank was going to make, I thought it didn't sound right,” he said. Fees you'll pay.
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces sale of $92.1 million of bonds for Adventist Health System/West
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the successful sale of approximately $92.1 million in tax-exempt conduit revenue bonds for Adventist Health System/West (Adventist). The sale was approved by the California Health Facilities Financing Authority (CHFFA) board, which is chaired by Treasurer Ma. Proceeds of the bonds will be used by...
More stimulus payments being sent out in California
holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).
California Phone Users Get $25 Or $100 From Settlement Fund
California is one of the most expensive states to call home. It is well-known that everything from gas to rent costs more in California. The settlement money is sure to help people affected by the issue to get redress. Claimants can use the cash as they choose to help with their high costs of living.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Social Security income changes starting soon for California residents
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting California really hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more—as much as $800 dollars more per household—each month for some individuals in California. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
PLANetizen
L.A. Ends COVID Eviction Protections
Los Angeles tenants will no longer be covered under COVID-era eviction protections starting February 1, reports Liam Dillon in the Los Angeles Times. “The decision will end some of the longest-lasting tenant protections in the nation, first passed in March 2020 as part of the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, landlords have not been allowed to evict their tenants for most reasons, including if the owners wanted to move into their own homes.”
Hanford Sentinel
California’s residential solar rules overhauled after highly charged debate
The California Public Utilities Commission today overhauled the state’s rooftop solar regulations, reducing payments to homeowners for excess power but providing nearly a billion dollars in incentives to encourage more solar projects for low-income homes. Commissioners called the new rules — adopted unanimously after hours of highly charged public...
California is among the least-generous states in the U.S., study says
Even though it’s the season for giving, Californians aren’t feeling too generous, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website put together a list of the most charitable states based on 19 key metrics grouped into two categories: Volunteering & Service and Charitable Giving. Each state was given an average score that determined its […]
Comments / 0