Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Hard Freeze Watch and Wind Chill Advisory issued ahead of the cold blast

Significant cold temperatures will overspread Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday night and last through Christmas. A polar airmass is expected to surge towards the Gulf Coast later this week and will bring several hazards to the area. Both *HARD FREEZE* and *WIND CHILL* alerts are active from Thursday night through Christmas Day. Wednesday and Thursday should be used to take measures to protect family, friends, pets and property from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Ascension Parish declares State of Emergency ahead of frigid weather

GONZALES - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of problems related to sub-freezing conditions later this week. Cointment expressed concern that any moisture that mixes with the frigid air could lead to widespread trouble. “I take this action to ensure the health,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Last minute shopper? Local toy store ready for holiday rush

BATON ROUGE - It's been non-stop stocking for Victoria's Toy Station on Government Street as they're gearing up for the holiday rush. With Christmas just days away, the toy shop has already sold out hundreds of items, but shelves are still covered with toys for every child. Katie Shoriak, the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD considering bringing street racing task force back

BATON ROUGE - Police says officers are attempting to identify specific participants and people in videos posted to social media after a street racing meet up over the weekend. The event involved dozens of cars and spectators shutting down a portion of the interstate and lighting a ring of fire in a parking lot. It was filmed and posted to social media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead

MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
MARINGOUIN, LA
wbrz.com

Efforts to put out one of two overnight house fires slowed by popping ammunition, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE - Two overnight fires early Tuesday morning left one home significantly damaged and one home completely destroyed, and investigators are looking into the cause. The Baton Rouge Fire department responded to the first fire on Rhus Fringe Drive around 1:30 a.m. A man reportedly woke up to find a cabinet near his fireplace up in flames. When firefighters arrived, the blaze had consumed over half the home.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts

BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Thief walks off with snowball stand generator, comes back again

BATON ROUGE - A thief appears to be making a habit of visiting a snowball stand looking for generators. The owner of that stand isn't happy and wants that thief to pay for his crimes. Around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022, a man is seen on surveillance video walking...
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito died Monday

PORT ALLEN - Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito had a heart attack and died Monday. West Baton Rouge Parish President Peewee Berthelot said first responders were called to Zito's house Monday for a medical issue. Zito died at his home. Zito's term was set to end at the beginning...
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

I-10 in Sorrento reduced to one lane due to vehicle fire

SORRENTO - I-10 west between LA-22 and Airline Highway was reduced to one lane due to a vehicle fire early Monday morning. Video showed a car fully engulfed in flames on the Interstate around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The fire was put out and the wreckage was cleared around 8 a.m..
SORRENTO, LA
wbrz.com

La. governor wants Capitol Lakes prioritized for pollution cleanup

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday to designate the Capitol Lakes as a superfund site, prioritizing the lakes for federal funding needed to clean up high levels of pollution in the bodies of water. “The lakes are a wonderful...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot, killed inside Neighbors Food Mart along Dougherty Dr.

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed inside a small grocery store Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Timothy Stewart got in a fight with an unknown person who pulled a gun and shot him. Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at...
BATON ROUGE, LA

