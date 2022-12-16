Significant cold temperatures will overspread Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday night and last through Christmas. A polar airmass is expected to surge towards the Gulf Coast later this week and will bring several hazards to the area. Both *HARD FREEZE* and *WIND CHILL* alerts are active from Thursday night through Christmas Day. Wednesday and Thursday should be used to take measures to protect family, friends, pets and property from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO