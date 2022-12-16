Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
wbrz.com
Hard Freeze Watch and Wind Chill Advisory issued ahead of the cold blast
Significant cold temperatures will overspread Louisiana and Mississippi on Thursday night and last through Christmas. A polar airmass is expected to surge towards the Gulf Coast later this week and will bring several hazards to the area. Both *HARD FREEZE* and *WIND CHILL* alerts are active from Thursday night through Christmas Day. Wednesday and Thursday should be used to take measures to protect family, friends, pets and property from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions.
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish declares State of Emergency ahead of frigid weather
GONZALES - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of problems related to sub-freezing conditions later this week. Cointment expressed concern that any moisture that mixes with the frigid air could lead to widespread trouble. “I take this action to ensure the health,...
wbrz.com
Last minute shopper? Local toy store ready for holiday rush
BATON ROUGE - It's been non-stop stocking for Victoria's Toy Station on Government Street as they're gearing up for the holiday rush. With Christmas just days away, the toy shop has already sold out hundreds of items, but shelves are still covered with toys for every child. Katie Shoriak, the...
wbrz.com
Oldest store in Baton Rouge ringing in new ownership with Christmas caroling
BATON ROUGE - Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town has been open since 1914, now, they're under new ownership. They're ringing in the celebration with an evening of Christmas caroling in Spanish Town. The new ownership is especially important, says Kara Robinett, because the store now one of the only minority-owned...
wbrz.com
Pot left on a stove ruled cause of fire that burned down Tiger Plaza apartments Tuesday evening
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials said a pot that was left on a stove was the cause of a fire that burned down an apartment complex Tuesday night. The fire started around 6 p.m. at the Tiger Plaza Apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue. Fire officials said two apartment buildings were...
wbrz.com
BRPD considering bringing street racing task force back
BATON ROUGE - Police says officers are attempting to identify specific participants and people in videos posted to social media after a street racing meet up over the weekend. The event involved dozens of cars and spectators shutting down a portion of the interstate and lighting a ring of fire in a parking lot. It was filmed and posted to social media.
wbrz.com
Multi-agency response to apprehend booze thieves turns into rescue mission as temps drop
PORT ALLEN - A chase that started with suspects stealing merchandise from a convenience store and a manager driving off in pursuit ended with a car driving into the Whiskey Bay woods. According to the Iberville Sheriff's Office, the chase started when three people stole items from a Circle K...
wbrz.com
18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead
MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
wbrz.com
Efforts to put out one of two overnight house fires slowed by popping ammunition, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE - Two overnight fires early Tuesday morning left one home significantly damaged and one home completely destroyed, and investigators are looking into the cause. The Baton Rouge Fire department responded to the first fire on Rhus Fringe Drive around 1:30 a.m. A man reportedly woke up to find a cabinet near his fireplace up in flames. When firefighters arrived, the blaze had consumed over half the home.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Street racers set fire to parking lot, shut down I-10 in Baton Rouge with overnight car stunts
BATON ROUGE - Street racers set fire to a parking lot and blocked off part of I-10 with reckless car stunts overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to reports of reckless drivers and car stunts outside a shopping center off Siegen Lane around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, a social media account "StreetDemonsBR" began posting videos.
wbrz.com
Small plane makes emergency landing in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon; no one hurt
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Louisiana highway Sunday afternoon when it ran out of fuel. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the single-engine plane had to land on LA 1036 around 1 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and crews with Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 10 assisted with the landing.
wbrz.com
Thief walks off with snowball stand generator, comes back again
BATON ROUGE - A thief appears to be making a habit of visiting a snowball stand looking for generators. The owner of that stand isn't happy and wants that thief to pay for his crimes. Around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022, a man is seen on surveillance video walking...
wbrz.com
Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito died Monday
PORT ALLEN - Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito had a heart attack and died Monday. West Baton Rouge Parish President Peewee Berthelot said first responders were called to Zito's house Monday for a medical issue. Zito died at his home. Zito's term was set to end at the beginning...
wbrz.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge Fire captain who died while on duty
BATON ROUGE - A longtime fire captain died Saturday after suffering a medical emergency while on duty, officials say. The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced that Captain Walker L. Hill, who worked for the department for more than 24 years, died Saturday after having a medical emergency while on duty.
wbrz.com
I-10 in Sorrento reduced to one lane due to vehicle fire
SORRENTO - I-10 west between LA-22 and Airline Highway was reduced to one lane due to a vehicle fire early Monday morning. Video showed a car fully engulfed in flames on the Interstate around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The fire was put out and the wreckage was cleared around 8 a.m..
wbrz.com
La. governor wants Capitol Lakes prioritized for pollution cleanup
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday to designate the Capitol Lakes as a superfund site, prioritizing the lakes for federal funding needed to clean up high levels of pollution in the bodies of water. “The lakes are a wonderful...
wbrz.com
Embattled Tiger Plaza apartment burned down Tuesday evening; fire investigators have not ruled out arson
BATON ROUGE - An embattled apartment complex caught on fire and burned down Tuesday evening. The fire started around 6 p.m. at the Tiger Plaza Apartments on Alvin Dark Avenue. Fire officials said two apartment buildings were involved and they are both a total loss. Sixteen units were destroyed and five people have been displaced.
wbrz.com
Ponchatoula man wanted for double murder in Houston arrested in Tangipahoa Parish
PONCHATOULA – A man wanted for capital murder in Houston was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish. The Ponchatoula Police Department said 18-year-old Bradlyn Alex McKay, who goes by “Bam,” from Ponchatoula is suspected of shooting and killing two men outside of a convenience store in Houston last month.
wbrz.com
Man shot, killed inside Neighbors Food Mart along Dougherty Dr.
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed inside a small grocery store Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 28-year-old Timothy Stewart got in a fight with an unknown person who pulled a gun and shot him. Officers said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. at...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for man accused in Sunday morning armed robbery off Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint off Essen Lane Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened near the intersection of Essen Park Avenue and Essen Lane around 7 a.m. Sunday.
