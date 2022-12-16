ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adult Film Star Seems To Confirm Matt Riddle Is In Rehab

Matt Riddle was reported to have been in rehab following a recent WWE drug test failure, and that seems to have been confirmed by a woman that he was seeing. As noted last week, Riddle was pulled from live events and TV over what was reported at the time to have been a second violation of the WWE Wellness Policy, though it had been noted on Friday that his reported six-week absence does not line up with the announced Wellness Policy guidelines of 60 days for a second violation.
WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Damian Priest Predicts A Face-Off Between The Judgment Day & The Bloodline

In a recent interview with The Five Count, Damian Priest pushed the idea of his current stable going up against the WWE’s dominant faction (per Fightful). He also hinted that Judgment Day might need a bit of further development before getting in the ring with Roman Reigns’ stable. You can read a highlight from Priest and listen to the full episode below.
Classic WWF Championship Wrestling Added To Peacock

WWE has added several episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling to Peacock, marking their first time on streaming. PWInsider reports that the following episodes have been added to the service, described on Peacock as seen below:. January 12, 1980: Hulk Hogan battles Angelo Gomez & Johnny Rivera in a Handicap Match.
Snoop Dogg’s WWE Golden Title Surfaces With Guillermo (Video)

– As noted, rapper Snoop Dogg’s golden WWE Title is missing. In an update from WWE, the title turned up in the hands of Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live. However, while Guillermo had the title and said he wasn’t giving it back to Snoop Dogg, it just as quickly vanished.
Maki Itoh Says She’d Turn Down WWE If They Offered Her A Deal

In an interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall (via Fightful), Maki Itoh (via her translator) said that she would turn down an offer from WWE if they gave her one, pledging loyalty to AEW. Here are highlights:. On possibly going to WWE: “No, nothing. The reason she became...
Bushwhacker Luke on Triple H Taking Charge of WWE

– While speaking to Bustd Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke commented on Triple H taking over as creative lead in WWE. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):. “I was hoping since the son-in-law took over that they’d do a big change. I was hoping for a change....
Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release

Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:
411’s WWE RAW Talk Review: 12.19.22 – Bayley Celebrates Her Win Over Becky Lynch and More!

-So next week RAW is a Best of Show which is actually cool as it’s nice to see everyone getting time off for Christmas. With that though I assume we won’t have a RAW Talk, but the new Ric Flair documentary drops on Peacock, so I will have a recap of that. Also this week I will finally have Uncensored 97 done and then next week I finish out 1997 with Starrcade. For now, RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
Lance Archer Wants To Face Whoever Is IWGP Champion After NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Lance Archer doesn’t care whether Kazuchika Okada or Jay White is IWGP Heavyweight Champion after NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17; he just wants a title match. Okada and White are set to do battle for the title at the January 4th event, and Archer retweeted an NJPW video of himself talking about wanting a title shot while making his intentions clear.
December 26th Episode of WWE RAW Likely To Be A ‘Best Of’ Show

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the December 26th episode of RAW will likely be a ‘best of’ episode, although that hasn’t been confirmed. There is no taping scheduled for December 26, as all of the events on that day are live events. Meanwhile, tonight’s taping in Des Moines will just be the live episode.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.19.22

It’s the last show before Christmas and possibly the last show of the year depending on what they do next week. There is still a lot of time before the Royal Rumble but we have another big match coming up on December 30. John Cena is on his way back to WWE and that should have some people talking. Let’s get to it.
DES MOINES, IA
UPDATED: Another NXT Wrestler Set For Tonight’s WWE RAW Taping

UPDATE: Another NXT star is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that in addition to the previously-reported Andre Chase, Axiom is backstage at the show. Axiom is, like Chase, expected to work the WWE Main Event taping. ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that NXT wrestler Andre Chase is...

