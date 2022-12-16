Read full article on original website
Is a pay raise in store for Michigan lawmakers?
For those who believe state lawmakers are overpaid and underworked, you might like what the head of the state pay panel has to say.
Lawmakers no longer able to make unannounced prison visits, per new department policy
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers will have less access to state prisons starting at the end of December, due to a change to an internal policy at the Michigan Department of Corrections that allowed legislators to enter its facilities without any warning. Lawmakers are directed to give an 72-hour...
Opinion: Michigan’s blue trifecta will be judged by progress on environmental justice
There are many urgent issues on the table, but none deserve more attention than the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and raise our children free from cancer-causing pollutants
WILX-TV
Attorney General Nessel files lawsuit against paper company for contamination
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A paper manufacturer that formerly operated in Port Huron, Domtar Industries has a lawsuit filed against them by the Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel. The announcement by Attorney General Nessel said the lawsuit focuses on releases of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its manufacturing...
Teachers are exempt from FOIA, Michigan judge rules after parent sued
Although Michigan public schools are subject to public records requests, its teachers are not, a judge in suburban Detroit ruled last week. The state’s Freedom of Information Act does not apply to teachers, because they are employees and not the “public body,” Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham concluded last Thursday.
wdet.org
Disabilities lawsuit plaintiffs hope their case makes buildings more inclusive in Michigan
Disability activists are suing the State of Michigan and other local governments for violating building requirements, saying in a federal complaint that they do not have “simple access” to courtrooms and offices throughout the state. The lawsuit focuses on the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in downtown Detroit, arguing that the building lacks “disability-accessible, barrier-free” amenities.
wdet.org
GOP ’23: What a longtime Michigan conservative writer thinks of the GOP
On Detroit Today, we’ve been exploring what conservatism is and what policies Republicans want to enact. This has been part of our “GOP ’23: Where the Party At?” series. We’ve heard from Michigan Republicans, a conservative who believes the philosophy’s ideals are in tension with the...
Detroit News
Policy change will hinder oversight of Michigan's prisons, key lawmaker says
Lansing — The Michigan Department of Corrections is changing an internal policy that guaranteed Michigan lawmakers access to state prisons, stipulating that their requests for tours should be made 72 hours in advance and are subject to the approval of wardens. While a department spokesman said the new standard...
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer vetoed more than any governor over 4 years
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed more veto letters in her first four years in office than any Michigan governor in at least 100 years, and that's before she takes action on any of the 55 remaining lame duck bills. Whitmer has signed 143 veto letters (including line item vetoes) as of Thursday, and she insinuated on Wednesday that more may be on the way. MIRS has learned that her team told lawmakers that unless a presidential primary bill was among the lame duck bills sent to her, any non-negotiated bill sent to her would not survive. "If you're not negotiating.
mibiz.com
Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’
As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
themanchestermirror.com
Democratic control of Michigan puts climate change action on 2023 agenda
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer considered top priorities for her second term in Lansing, she landed on a big one for the environment: Codify the goals laid out in her administration’s climate action plan into Michigan law.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Will Whitmer sign bill to let patient advocates visit nursing homes?
A bill awaiting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature would limit the power of government health officials to keep family members from visiting cognitively impaired relatives who are staying in health care facilities. The question is whether the governor will sign or veto the bill. If Whitmer were to sign Senate...
Fifteen of 20 Michigan State Senate committee chairs raised less money than the average member this cycle
Elections for all 38 seats in the Michigan State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 22-16 majority heading into the election. State legislative committee chairs set a committee’s legislative agenda. Some committee chairs raise significantly more money than their non-chair counterparts in the state legislature. The average amount raised by delegates who did not serve as a committee chair was $382,445. The funds raised by each of the State Senate’s 20 committee chairs are shown below.
Detroit News
Insider: Voters in poll see gun restrictions as priority for new Legislature
Lansing — Michigan voters want the Democrat-controlled state Legislature to prioritize policies aimed at combating gun violence, according to a poll released Thursday by the Detroit Regional Chamber. In the Nov. 8 election, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the state House and Senate for the first time in 40...
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
Whitmer signs executive directive in preparation for Prop 3's implementation
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Wednesday instructing departments across the state to prepare for the implementation of Proposal 3.
Relative of men sentenced in plot to kidnap governor says expect appeal
A relative of two of the men sentenced this week with the longest prison terms so far in connection to the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is speaking out.
Detroit News
Livengood: Retailers, environmentalists fed up with 'broken' bottle return law
In his three decades in the Michigan grocery business, Sean Kennedy has seen every imaginable form of waste end up in bottles returned to his family's supermarkets for a 10-cent refund. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, urine, gasoline and even used condoms. “Oh, I’ll tell you the best one: meth,” said Kennedy,...
wgvunews.org
Survey: cost of living, education among top voter priorities for legislature
The State Innovation Exchange commissioned a survey of 600 likely Michigan voters. SIX as it’s known in political circles, is a national organization assisting state legislators with a focus on policy improving people’s lives. In the poll conducted by Lansing-based EPIC-MRA, 31-percent of Michiganders emphasized improving the economy...
Michigan’s recount was ‘worth the time’ for requester. Clerks have mixed feelings.
ST. JOHNS, MI – Midterm results have changed very little in Michigan’s massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3. But the investigative effort has already proved successful for the group of election skeptics that requested it. “It was worth the time, because a number of problems that need...
