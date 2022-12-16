ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel files lawsuit against paper company for contamination

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A paper manufacturer that formerly operated in Port Huron, Domtar Industries has a lawsuit filed against them by the Department of Attorney General Dana Nessel. The announcement by Attorney General Nessel said the lawsuit focuses on releases of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its manufacturing...
PORT HURON, MI
wdet.org

Disabilities lawsuit plaintiffs hope their case makes buildings more inclusive in Michigan

Disability activists are suing the State of Michigan and other local governments for violating building requirements, saying in a federal complaint that they do not have “simple access” to courtrooms and offices throughout the state. The lawsuit focuses on the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center in downtown Detroit, arguing that the building lacks “disability-accessible, barrier-free” amenities.
MICHIGAN STATE
thelivingstonpost.com

Whitmer vetoed more than any governor over 4 years

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed more veto letters in her first four years in office than any Michigan governor in at least 100 years, and that's before she takes action on any of the 55 remaining lame duck bills. Whitmer has signed 143 veto letters (including line item vetoes) as of Thursday, and she insinuated on Wednesday that more may be on the way. MIRS has learned that her team told lawmakers that unless a presidential primary bill was among the lame duck bills sent to her, any non-negotiated bill sent to her would not survive. "If you're not negotiating.
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’

As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Will Whitmer sign bill to let patient advocates visit nursing homes?

A bill awaiting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature would limit the power of government health officials to keep family members from visiting cognitively impaired relatives who are staying in health care facilities. The question is whether the governor will sign or veto the bill. If Whitmer were to sign Senate...
Ballotpedia News

Fifteen of 20 Michigan State Senate committee chairs raised less money than the average member this cycle

Elections for all 38 seats in the Michigan State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 22-16 majority heading into the election. State legislative committee chairs set a committee’s legislative agenda. Some committee chairs raise significantly more money than their non-chair counterparts in the state legislature. The average amount raised by delegates who did not serve as a committee chair was $382,445. The funds raised by each of the State Senate’s 20 committee chairs are shown below.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tracy Stengel

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
TECUMSEH, MI
wgvunews.org

Survey: cost of living, education among top voter priorities for legislature

The State Innovation Exchange commissioned a survey of 600 likely Michigan voters. SIX as it’s known in political circles, is a national organization assisting state legislators with a focus on policy improving people’s lives. In the poll conducted by Lansing-based EPIC-MRA, 31-percent of Michiganders emphasized improving the economy...
MICHIGAN STATE

